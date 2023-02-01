“Our infrastructure team will continue doing the hard work”, 4th installment of citywide roadway rehabilitation is complete

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Wednesday (Feb. 1st) Mayor Cantrell was joined by Councilman Eugene Green, the Department of Public Works, and the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the 4th installment in the railroad rehabilitation project.

The St. Claude group community is a 14-block, $5.8 million FEMA-funded project marking another successful step in rebuilding roads in the city of New Orleans. The project is the fourth installment after Lake Vista, Lake Terrance & the Oaks and Filmore neighborhood of completed roadways across the city.

“Thank you to the residents of St. Claude, is a tough job and some of the most complex construction you’ll ever see. When you’re digging up the streets of a 300-year-old city, you never know what you’re going to find, so we apologize for some of the delays. We have another billion dollars of construction we’re going to start, but first, we want to complete the projects we already have underway. Our entire infrastructure team will continue doing the hard and necessary work,” stated Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for Infrastructure Joseph Threat.

The project tackled:

repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb

repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons

installing ADA-compliant curb ramps at intersections

replacing/repairing damaged underground water, sewer and/or drainage lines

The Department of Public Works (DPW), is scheduled to continue citywide construction with an estimated value of $601 million.

