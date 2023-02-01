ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As insurance claims are paid out after Ian, homeowners complain of underpayment

John Durso, Jr. had hoped to move into his new Port Charlotte home last fall.

Durso, who has been confined to a wheelchair for the last three decades, planned to live in the home with his sister and his 92-year-old Korean War veteran father.

“We need this house so that my father has my sister,” said Durso.

But Hurricane Ian had other plans when it slammed into southwest Florida and ripped off part of Durso’s roof.

The house is down to the studs.

A tarp remains on the roof, while the fence in the backyard is heavily damaged.

“You can see the wood all rotted out and the mildew because there was water,” said Durso as he gives Fox 4 Investigates a tour of his home.

Durso says multiple contractors have told him it will take more than $200,000 to repair the home and bring it up to code.

The check from his insurance was about half of that, $111,000.

“I cannot fix this house for $111,000. I talked to contractors,” said Durso.

Last month, Fox 4 Investigates highlighted the concern of insurance experts like Gina Clausen Lozier, a leading attorney in the field, about people being underpaid by their insurance providers.

“We’re seeing underpayments. Going out and issuing payments for the undisputed (claims) but not necessarily for the full damages at this point,” Lozier said.

Lozier says if you feel you’ve been underpaid by your insurance company, you can appeal to the provider, you can file a complaint with state regulators or you can sue your insurance provider.

“It’s just very frustrating,” Durso said. “I haven’t slept. I haven’t eaten. I’m a nervous wreck.”

State records show 474,087 homeowners insurance claims have been filed in Florida since Hurricane Ian.

Less than half of those have been paid out.

But it’s not clear how many that have been paid were paid in full.

“I’m being left high and dry,” Durso said. “I don’t know what else to do.”

Comments / 3

Lea J Robinson
3d ago

This is so true for so many myself included insurance is Pennie’s on the dollar our homes are gutted with blue tarps and the level of no help is appalling and discouraging

Mysuncoast.com

Official Ian death toll rises to 149

(News Service of Florida) -With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday. The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County. But a news release Friday said...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Parts of Charlotte, Collier, Lee counties receive funding for broadband internet expansion

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced awards of more than $144 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for 58 projects in 41 counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business and community locations. Bokeelia was awarded $63,311 to add 1.1 miles of fiber optic cable to provide Fiber to the Home services to 110 unserved locations within Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 200 megabits per second. Lehigh Acres received nearly $4 million to add 126 miles of fiber optic cable to provide FTTH services to 1,998 underserved locations in eastern Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 gigabit per second. In addition, Lehigh Acres also received $4.1 million to deploy fiber optic cable service to 2,640 unserved and underserved locations within Lee with minimum download speeds of 50 megabits per second and upload speeds of 10 megabits per second. Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte were awarded nearly $2.4 million for FTTH services to 1,469 unserved or underserved residential customers and 195 businesses in Charlotte County with 1 gigabit-per-second or higher symmetrical download and upload speeds. Orangetree and Golden Gate Estates received more than $770,000 to deploy fiber optic cable internet service to 781 unserved households in Collier County with download and upload speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
NORTH PORT, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
LEE COUNTY, FL
