ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man beaten, threatened with gun during Ohio robbery caught on camera

By David Rees
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkEQj_0kZLSG2T00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Surveillance cameras caught two suspects beating and robbing a man at a carry-out in the South Side.

The victim was approached in the cooler bay of a carry-out in the 1500 block of Frebis Ave. by two suspects around 2 p.m. on Jan. 22, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Without reason, the first man began to repeatedly beat the victim on the head with a closed fist.

After the victim was pushed backward outside of the building, the second man allegedly pulled out a gun. Money was then taken from the victim, who sustained facial injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital, according to CPD.

Authorities said the first man had long dreads while both suspects appeared to be between the ages of 23 to 30, of average height and weighing 170 to 200 pounds.

Police asked anyone with information to call 614-645-4655.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Two men dead in south Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash on State Route 104 near Alum Creek Drive Saturday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. when a Toyota Camry, driven by Aden Dagane, was believed to be going in the wrong direction on the off-ramp of SR-104 and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YAHOO!

Suspect in North Side homicide: 'Should have just driven off'

Columbus police homicide detectives say a man accused of causing the death of a 26-year-old Northeast Side man in an early Wednesday morning told them he "should have just driven off." Q'juantez Poole, 20, of the Northwest Side, made the statement while admitting to detectives that he emptied a 16-round...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man sentenced in 2021 death of Centerville woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from central Ohio has been sentenced after a 2021 crash in the Great Smoky Mountains that killed a Centerville woman. According to a release, 20-year-old Bryce Allen Axline, of Columbus, was sentenced on Thursday, February 2 to 65 months in federal prison. Axline was sentenced for charges of vehicular […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
10TV

Man indicted on murder charges in Blendon Township shopping center parking lot shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in a Blendon Township shopping center parking lot last month was indicted on murder charges. Franklin County Common Pleas court records say 29-year-old Rodney Amir Perry was indicted on two counts of murder. The indictment also includes a count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
MARION, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison

A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

Former Columbus narcotics police officer sentenced for trafficking fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Columbus police narcotics officer was sentenced to nine years in prison after conspiring to traffic fentanyl and other drugs. The sentencing stems from a case where Marco Merino pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than eight kilograms of fentanyl and accepting bribes to protect the transportation of cocaine.
COLUMBUS, OH
Steel Ohio Media

Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday night

According to a police report at approximately 6:22 pm Wednesday night a Springfield Police Division cruiser was traveling west on Lexington Avenue with lights and sirens activated when a Nissan Altima with two occupants, proceeded into the intersection against the red light at Burnett Road traveling south and was struck by the cruiser. Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded and transported a passenger of the Altima and the Officer to local hospitals with according to the report "suspected serious injuries." The driver of the Altima was transported with "suspected minor injuries." The Altima was owned by Alberto Auto Painting from Columbus, Ohio per the police report, involved party's names have not been officially released at this time. No citation has been issued pending further investigation.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in critical condition after westside shooting

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the city’s west side. Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East in the Georgian Heights neighborhood. Police said they were unable to locate a victim, but […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Cameras spot man allegedly stealing from Ohio Pizza Hut

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man claiming to have just been released from jail was caught on surveillance cameras allegedly stealing from a south Columbus Pizza Hut. The unknown suspect entered the Pizza Hut on 1076 Parsons Ave at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to the Columbus Division of Police. When the suspect attempted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy