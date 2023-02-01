ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WDTN

Ohio man sentenced in 2021 death of Centerville woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from central Ohio has been sentenced after a 2021 crash in the Great Smoky Mountains that killed a Centerville woman. According to a release, 20-year-old Bryce Allen Axline, of Columbus, was sentenced on Thursday, February 2 to 65 months in federal prison. Axline was sentenced for charges of vehicular […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Underground issue cause behind Beavercreek power outage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some residents in the Beavercreek area found themselves waking up unable to turn the lights on. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, tells 2 NEWS that crews with the electric company were out in the Beavercreek area trying to isolate an outage issue. Kabel later identified the issue […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Springfield raises pay for police officers: How to apply

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Springfield is raising compensation for police officers to encourage both recruitment and retention rates. According to a release by the city of Springfield, new officers will begin at $30.58 an hour, nearly $5 more than the previous pay of $25.76. Top pay for officers has been raised from […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Ringleader in federal drug trafficking case pleads guilty in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of eleven defendants and the ringleader in a federal drug distribution case, believed to be the “largest single fentanyl seizure in the Southern District of Ohio,” pleaded guilty in a courtroom Friday, according to U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Isabel Odir Castellanos, from Los Angeles, was first arrested in June […]
COLUMBUS, OH

