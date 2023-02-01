Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now openKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series slit at No. 3 MinnesotaThe LanternMinneapolis, MN
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location
The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin's Shack marks the chain's seventh location in Ohio.
Ohio man sentenced in 2021 death of Centerville woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from central Ohio has been sentenced after a 2021 crash in the Great Smoky Mountains that killed a Centerville woman. According to a release, 20-year-old Bryce Allen Axline, of Columbus, was sentenced on Thursday, February 2 to 65 months in federal prison. Axline was sentenced for charges of vehicular […]
Underground issue cause behind Beavercreek power outage
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some residents in the Beavercreek area found themselves waking up unable to turn the lights on. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, tells 2 NEWS that crews with the electric company were out in the Beavercreek area trying to isolate an outage issue. Kabel later identified the issue […]
Springfield raises pay for police officers: How to apply
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Springfield is raising compensation for police officers to encourage both recruitment and retention rates. According to a release by the city of Springfield, new officers will begin at $30.58 an hour, nearly $5 more than the previous pay of $25.76. Top pay for officers has been raised from […]
Public indecency charges filed following complaints in Xenia YMCA’s locker room
In a written statement, the YMCA of Greater Dayton said it adheres to state and federal laws which allow members to use its facilities regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.
Ohio infant’s drowning a homicide ‘of omission,’ coroner rules
"In essence, this is an act of omission rather than commission in that failure to provide for the child's safety forms the basis for the manner of death and determination," the coroner's report read.
Ringleader in federal drug trafficking case pleads guilty in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of eleven defendants and the ringleader in a federal drug distribution case, believed to be the “largest single fentanyl seizure in the Southern District of Ohio,” pleaded guilty in a courtroom Friday, according to U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Isabel Odir Castellanos, from Los Angeles, was first arrested in June […]
Former Fairborn school employee ordered to take competency evaluation
52-year-old Eriks Fricsons, a former ROTC coordinator at Fairborn High School, has been ordered by a judge to take a competency and sanity evaluation by March 1, according to court records.
Springfield family files lawsuit against military in daughter’s death
In October 2022, the family of Kaylie Harris obtained an attorney and filed a wrongful death and medical malpractice lawsuit against the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. They say her suicide was triggered by a sexual assault that was the result of a hate crime.
Ex-Ohio police officer sentenced to prison for drug trafficking conspiracy
While attempting to recruit someone to join his trafficking scheme, Merino promised police protection and said he could interview if other law enforcement agencies tried to investigate.
