It’s About Time! Water Tower Finally Receives Route 66 Shield.
This is fantastic news for several reasons. It's been a long time coming. There has been a lot of work done to make this happen. The Amarillo water tower that sits on Route 66, finally has received it's shield. It Took A Lot Of Groups Coming Together In Amarillo To...
Best restaurants for fine dining in the Amarillo area
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, birthdays, graduations – there is a wide array of reasons that might call for an evening of fine dining in the Amarillo area. However, where is there to go? MyHighPlains.com compiled a list of five of the highest-rated fine dining locations in the Amarillo area, using information and […]
Get Ready For More Pain In The Asphalt; Change To Western Street.
You ever watch that show Lamb Chop's Play-A-Long? Remember how they'd end out each show? They sang, "The Song That Doesn't End." Remember? The news I'm about to share with you is going to feel a little bit like that. Get ready for lane changes on Western Street as we...
Myhighplains.com
WT Theatre Prepares for Sweeney Todd Production
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —In West Texas A&M University Theatre’s next production, the murderous musical “Sweeney Todd,” everyone from the not-so-blameless victims to the homicidal titular character himself is ensnared. “My vision of the show is that they are all trapped in their own cages,” said director...
KFDA
Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
KFDA
Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
Myhighplains.com
Register Now for the Enchanted Encanto Ball
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Parks and Recreation team is gearing up for some great events in 2023. One of the first is the Enchanted Encanto Ball which is happening on February 10th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Warford Activity Center. Registration for this event ends...
KFDA
Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday. City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together. The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. The city had three public meetings this month about...
Amarillo’s Leftwoods “Lost The Battle,” Is Looking For New Home
Recently, I wrote about a series of posts of Facebook from Leftwoods in Amarillo. The posts painted a dire picture of the situation of the live music venue on 6th Street. Yesterday, a new update was posted. Leftwoods "lost the battle," and is looking for a new home. The Slowly...
fortworthreport.org
Meet Snoop Dog, the grand champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show
Snoop Dog, a 1,343-pound heavyweight European Cross, is the 2023 Junior Grand Champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show. And he’s about to make his owner a lot of money after his impressive showing during Friday’s Junior Steer Show. Snoop Dog will be sold at the Stock...
For The Love Of God, Repeat After Me. The Litter Box At Amarillo Schools Is A Lie.
This is so blatantly idiotic, so profoundly stupid, that when I heard about this it made my blood boil. I've been able to avoid these rumors, apparently, because I don't involve myself with the disgraceful moron-a-thon that is modern U.S. politics. There are really people who believe this?. For the...
What We Would Do To Live in This Beautiful 2-Story Log Home in Amarillo
Looking for the perfect log cabin escape? Look no further than this stunning 2-story, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom log house located at 6115 Grimes Cir in Amarillo, TX. With over 3,300 square feet of living space, this log house is perfect for families or anyone who wants to enjoy the peace and tranquility of a cabin escape.
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street
Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
abc7amarillo.com
Stolen Mercedes chased by police flies past ABC 7 reporter on I-27, crashes in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A high speed police chase from Amarillo to Canyon ended when the suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes. ABC 7's Mitchell Downing was on I-27 at Western Street when a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-23 went flying past him, followed by two police officers. Downing said the driver...
Western Street lane closure expected to begin Friday
Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that starting Friday, traffic patterns on Western Street will change as the city continues its FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program Project.
Amarillo winter weather, precipitation outlook for February 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In the wake of icy conditions that shut down schools and businesses in the Amarillo area in the latter half of January, meteorologists and weather experts have released medium and long-range forecasts for February as many look to plan ahead for possible upcoming severe conditions. According to the updated 30-day forecasts […]
Bolton Street trench repairs expected to impact traffic starting Friday
Officials with the city of Amarillo said that ongoing trench repairs on Bolton Street are expected to impact traffic beginning Friday.
Ike Avery: Mr. Palo Duro, the ever-constant Don
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When we were students in school, we all had that teacher or coach we looked up to and went to for advice, and some seemed like an ever-present consistent at the school, helping others along the way. Over at Palo Duro High School, one such man, Ike Avery, emphasized all those […]
KFDA
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to the non-profit, ‘Homeless Heroes’. The land is on Willow Creek between Vinewood St. and the Potter County Fire Station 5. The plan is to build a tiny home village...
