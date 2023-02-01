ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

WT Theatre Prepares for Sweeney Todd Production

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —In West Texas A&M University Theatre’s next production, the murderous musical “Sweeney Todd,” everyone from the not-so-blameless victims to the homicidal titular character himself is ensnared. “My vision of the show is that they are all trapped in their own cages,” said director...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Register Now for the Enchanted Encanto Ball

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Parks and Recreation team is gearing up for some great events in 2023. One of the first is the Enchanted Encanto Ball which is happening on February 10th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Warford Activity Center. Registration for this event ends...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday. City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together. The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. The city had three public meetings this month about...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street

Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
AMARILLO, TX

