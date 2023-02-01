ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond leader responds to proposal to shut down five schools

By Nicole Dantzler
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xS3T_0kZLRsAw00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond community leader is speaking out after a Richmond school board member proposed shutting down five schools .

James Minor, the Richmond NAACP President, said the organization is opposed to closing down any schools without a plan to rebuild them.

“We don’t want to see the schools close and we’re going to do whatever we can to fight,” he said.

Richmond school board member Jonathan Young, who represents the fourth district, said his budget amendment proposal was presented as a solution to the district’s budget and enrollment challenges.

Person fighting for life after firearm violation, Henrico police investigating

Young claims the proposal would shut down at least five schools to redistribute students where the capacity allows. Schools with a high number of vacant seats and that are in need of repair or replacement would be a priority — but students at those closed schools would be able to choose where they want to attend.

According to Young, the school division could save about $5 million with the school closures. They could also reinvest the money into students’ transportation needs and into redesigning career and technical education.

Minor said he disagrees with Young’s plan — calling it drastic and potentially unfair to black students and certain neighborhoods.

“We will not allow the Richmond Public School Board to stuff our children in cans like sardines. That’s not going to happen,” Minor said. “If you’re proposing to close something, you need to be proposing to build something new.”

Abigail Spanberger appointed to House Intelligence Committee

Dr. Janet Copeland, a John Marshall High School alumna, said the board should consider other ways to solve this.

“Faith leaders, teachers, school board. Put it all together and find a reason. Come to the table and reason together on what could be a better way of handling this other than tearing a school down—not unless you plan on rebuilding it. I think at this point that might be a good solution,” she said.

Young said school board members are also looking at making some cuts to the central office including downsizing the community outreach team.

Minor said as Richmond continues to grow, school leaders should look at why students are leaving.

“Ten years ago, we were probably close to 25,000 students. Now we’re at maybe close to 19,000 students whether it’s under or over. That’s a concern and that’s something we’re all going to have to address,” Minor said. “There’s a song called ‘What About The Children?’, but my question is ‘where are the children?'”

The school board will discuss Young’s budget amendment proposal at Wednesday night’s budget work session.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 14

Mistry Duncan
3d ago

How many more budget cuts to our children before the parents begin to stand up and say enough us enough. In the last 10 years schools have received too many cuts, especially to after school programs. The same programs that helped keep kids out the street.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Reynolds seeking name suggestions for mascot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reynolds community college is requesting feedback from the community to name its beloved mascot. Debuting on campus in 2022, the Reynolds Red Hawk has attended many community events in the greater Richmond region and has since become very popular with students, faculty and staff. Reynolds has...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia

The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
WAYNESBORO, VA
foxrichmond.com

Fmr. Richneck Elementary principal to release statement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The former principal of Richneck Elementary School is expected to make a public statement Thursday in Richmond. WVEC reports Briana Foster-Newton was reassigned from her role as principal weeks after police say 25-year-old first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner was shot inside a classroom by her 6-year-old student.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

72K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy