Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

31-year-old arrested in Sioux Falls robbery Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old was arrested after a Thursday evening robbery in Sioux Falls. Police say the robbery occurred around 8:45 p.m. at the Kum & Go gas station on 11th street and Grange. The suspect, Cody Woundedshield of Sioux Falls, told an employee he had...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police make arrest in O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery last month. Police say Shace Lookinghorse was at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 27. When he went to leave the store, without paying for items, an employee stopped him. According...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, February. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Minnesota man has been denied appeal by the Minnesota Supreme Court in a murder trial. A deadly Harrisburg crossing continues to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Suspect acquitted in 2020 murder trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls murder trial has wrapped up and the jury acquitted the suspect of the most serious crimes. On Tuesday, jurors found Ryan Aadland not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter. The jury only convicted him of possessing a gun after...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Frye-Mueller reinstated; Robbery arrests; Suspect acquitted in murder trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 2 — happy Groundhog Day! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation which led to the arrest of Rocky Hayes last month.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating 2 robberies in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other. The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota. Police report that a suspect...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings. Police say on Wednesday, officers stopped a vehicle along I-29. That’s where authorities say they found meth, cocaine and heroin. Officers say there was also a two-year-old child in the vehicle.
BROOKINGS, SD
q957.com

Drug bust in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug dealer is behind bars in Brookings. A traffic stop on Interstate 29 north of Brookings led to a drug arrest. Officers seized approximately 150 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of crack cocaine, 1.4 grams of heroin, and $2,000 cash. A 2-year-old child was...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man accused of raping two girls over several years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a 33-year-old man accused of raping two girls. Court documents say Diego Alonzo-Alonzo raped two girls over several years. One of the victims told her teacher, who then alerted police. Alonzo-Alonzo is facing eight counts of...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

House collapses during early morning fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A house fire in Sioux Falls Friday morning resulted in the home completely collapsing. Fire crews were called at about 2:20 a.m. to a home in the 4000 block of E Hayes Place. The first arriving police and fire units confirmed that 100% of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60

Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
HOSPERS, IA
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Kaylee’s Crusade expedites changes at Harrisburg railroad crossing

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Less than two months after a fatal train crash near Harrisburg, an effort to increase safety at the intersection is now paying off. The family of Jen and Kaylee Torgerson started Kaylee’s Crusade for Change shortly after the mother and daughter were killed in the December crash. Now they’re grateful to learn their crusade is already bringing results.
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Baltic family loses home in fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family is homeless following an overnight house fire in Baltic. According to the homeowner, three crews from the surrounding area responded to the fire, but some hoses froze in the frigid temperatures. The family says everyone is safe, but they did lose...
BALTIC, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall for 29th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MallWalk is back for it’s 29th annual Walk N Roll for Lifescape event on Saturday morning. Vonny Revell, Lifescape ambassador and MallWalk co-chair and Julie Gehm, Lifescape Foundation Director of Communications join Anndrea in the studio to discuss the event. The event...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mushrooms, acid, cocaine and more allegedly found in Minnesota home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A southwest Minnesota man is back behind bars, accused of having more than a dozen different kinds of illegal drugs. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office teamed up with local drug task forces to search 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home in the town of Verdi. Inside, they allegedly found everything from cocaine and meth to mushrooms and acid, along with several types of prescription pills. Authorities say they also found ammunition and cash.
VERDI, MN
mykxlg.com

Complete Loss in Brookings Structure Fire

Early this morning, around 1:51 am, a fire broke out in a structure that held two lawnmowers, resulting in a complete loss. There was an estimated $11,500 in damage, and the power company reported $2,500 in damage to a power pole and electrical box. Brookings County Sheriff, Brookings Fire Department,...
BROOKINGS, SD

