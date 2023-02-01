Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Shop Local And Find The Perfect Gift At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique This SundayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Related
DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos
DeMeco Ryans was highly sought after by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as head coach. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator wound up picking the Texans, and on Thursday, he made it sound like the Broncos never had much of a chance. Ryans was introduced by the Texans on Thursday and was asked... The post DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Texans free agents: Which 49ers could follow DeMeco Ryans to Houston?
The Texans' new HC has several former players set to hit the market.
The 49ers Are Right about the QB Idea
The San Francisco 49ers had zero healthy quarterbacks in the middle of the 2022 NFC Championship. Trey Lance fractured his ankle a few months ago, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in December, Brock Purdy reportedly tore his UCL against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, and veteran journeyman Josh Johnson was concussed about an hour later.
John Lynch’s firm message to Trey Lance about staying healthy in 2023
The San Francisco 49ers somehow managed to reach the NFC Championship Game this season despite losing their top two quarterbacks in the regular season. John Lynch and company have some tough decisions to make this offseason, including what to do with Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury all the way back in Week 2 of the regular season.
Yardbarker
Three 49ers Who Should Make a Bigger Impact Next Season
With roster changes on the horizon, a few returning under-the-radar 49ers should step up in a big way in 2023. If these three players develop into a focal point of the team next season, San Francisco will be just as dangerous of an opponent. Drake Jackson. The Niners were fortunate...
Aaron Rodgers on NFL future: “I’m not going to San Fran”
The Tom Brady-to-San Francisco 49ers speculation ended on Wednesday when the future Hall of Fame quarterback retired (for the second time). Another future Hall of Fame quarterback ended any chatter of him potentially landing with San Francisco before it even had a chance to start. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron...
Podcast: Did Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have a successful season with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance?
Rohan Chakravarthi and Marco Martinez talk about the 49ers' madness. Do fans want Kyle gone? Demeco Ryans is a head coach now. Is Trey Lance back? Brock Purdy Injury!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to "The Rohan Chakravarthi...
Look: NFL Fans Are Roasting Jerry Jones For Comment About 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys haven't advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since their last Super Bowl victory in 1995. That streak continued this season thanks to a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. During that same period, the 49ers appeared in six NFC title games and two Super Bowls. So, ...
Vic Fangio officially joins Dolphins the day after Kyle Shanahan preaches defensive continuity for 49ers
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Vic Fangio will be joining the Miami Dolphins as their defensive coordinator after all. It was something that was reported earlier in the week. However, the coach denied that anything was official, leading to speculation that he awaited news of the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator job opening up.
Look: 49ers Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors
Following the 49ers' playoff loss to the Eagles, offensive tackle Trent Williams admit the past few seasons have been "pretty grueling." Some fans in the Bay Area were worried that he's considering walking away from the game. On Saturday, the All-Pro left tackle confirmed that he'll be back ...
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 1