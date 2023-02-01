ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Search for owner underway after antique gold watch discovered in Cape Coral park

By Elisia Alonso
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TP5Q6_0kZLQFEA00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — You can find good fishing and a place to relax at Jaycee Park, but it’s not often you’ll strike gold.

That’s what Sue Gibbons said happened on Monday while walking through the park.

Gibbons said she saw her friend, also named Sue, staring at a gold object near the water.

“She thought it contained ashes because she had seen those before,” said Gibbons. “Those types of holders before and they’ve held ashes in the past.”

Sue was able to open the piece and found out it was a pocket watch. She started asking people around the park about a possible owner.

Gibbons said she helped by posting the watch in Facebook groups.

Both women are worried a family is missing something dear to them.

“After the storm people don’t want to lose anything. I’m sure someone is heartbroken because they can’t find it right now,” said Sue.

The front of the watch has “Grandpa” engraved on the front. Sue said the back and inside have unique detailing only the owner could describe.

Now the search continues for the original owner of the golden pocket watch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Car crashes into Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — All lanes of Trafalgar Parkway near the 400 block are closed down after a car crashed into a home. Cape Coral Police are asking all drivers to seek an alternate route. An investigation into the cause of the accident and condition of any and all occupents is unknown at this time.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Beach Talk Radio hosts cleanup to help Fort Myers Beach residents

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla.– Beach Talk Radio is putting together a clean-up event on February 5, and they are in need of more volunteers. Going down Fort Myers Beach, you’ll notice some parts of the sidewalk are clear, some have an inch or two of sand, but some areas have mounds of sand and debris. Pedestrians and bikers are having a hard time going through, and many have to go around the busy road.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

19th annual Cars on 5th event in Naples

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:15ba31b7ed8e62d8184cafc0 Player Element ID: 6319800304112. On Saturday people have the chance to see some of the rarest and most expensive cars in the world at the 19th annual Cars...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly motorcycle crash Friday night in Lee County

A 23-year-old Fort Myers man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday night on Imperial Parkway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was going south on Imperial Pkwy nearing the Coconut Road intersection. Meanwhile, a sedan, driven by a 61-year-old man from Bonita Springs, was heading north...
LEE COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

12-year-old gets sneak peek of cars on 5th in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy got a special sneak peek of the Naples Automotive Experience. Jack Sharpe has Down’s Syndrome and loves cars. This week he got to ride shotgun in a Ferrari. He also got to see a corral full of cars that went up for auction at Friday’s Naples Automotive Experience Motorcar Auction.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Estero plant nursery hopes to return native plants to a post-Ian environment

ESTERO, Fla. — The River Oaks Preserve, a 10-acre wood tucked away near the village of Estero, was going to be the future of Florida’s native plants. “You’re gonna see wading birds coming in that are going to eat those fish,” Marlene Rodak of the Florida Native Plant Society told NBC2 in July 2022. “You’re gonna just see a great little ecosystem going on there.”
ESTERO, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Black History mural repainted in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A mural dedicated to black history is being given a full makeover right now in Punta Gorda. The original was destroyed by Hurricane Charley, and a redo was put up in 2007. The 16-year-old art definitely needed some TLC. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Revamped Punta Gorda mural...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b629e7f3ca3730363ec6dc85 Player Element ID: 6319742433112. Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy