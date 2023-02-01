ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

valleypatriot.com

A Black Eye On Dracut

There are milestones and benchmarks that people inevitably use to measure the growth, stagnation and decline of a community. While most would stive to foster growth by raising standards, three members of the Dracut Board of Selectman have taken the approach to removal standards for themselves and thus be held unaccountable for stagnation and decline. I had to check my calendar after the December 13th Board of Selectmen meeting, I thought it was 1984! Truth is a lie, integrity is malfeasance, and accountability is subrogation.
DRACUT, MA
high-profile.com

Tuscan Village Receives NEWEA Green Steps Award

Salem, NH – The New England Water Environment Association (NEWEA) named Tuscan Village, a sustainable mixed-use development in Salem, the recipient of the Green Steps Award. The award celebrates innovation and sustainability within the wastewater and stormwater industry. Tuscan Village is being developed on the site of the former...
SALEM, NH
valleypatriot.com

Conflict of Interest Torpedoes Thibault in Dracut ~ EYE ON DRACUT

Here we go again: Cue the violins for Dracut’s self-proclaimed victim, Phil Thibault. This time, he’s lamenting because he was rejected by the Board of Selectmen for the newly created at-large seat on the Zoning Bylaw Review Committee—and he’s blaming everyone but himself, just like he always does. Meanwhile, the board majority cited conflict of interest, as Thibault is an architect who conducts business in town. But Thibault doesn’t like the truth to get in his way.
DRACUT, MA
high-profile.com

Northshore Mall Begins Final Phase of Development

Peabody, MA – Phase 2, the final phase of development, of The Promenade redevelopment has begun at Simon Property Group’s Northshore Mall, a shopping and dining destination serving the northern suburbs and coastal communities north of Boston. It will add several new retail and dining offerings, including Arhaus, L.L.Bean, and sweetgreen, with more to come in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy

A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Bill proposes removing bail commissioners

CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

USDA loan to fund Stonyfield Farm solar power

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Stonyfield Farm is among businesses in Maine and New Hampshire that will benefit in $15.2 million in renewable energy loans to Aligned Solar Partners from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Electric Infrastructure Loan program. Aligned Solar Partners, part of Aligned Climate Capital, is joining with...
LONDONDERRY, NH
Boston Globe

What to expect from Spyglass Brewing’s brand-new N.H. taproom

To date, Spyglass has brewed nearly 200 different beers, many of them variations on the super popular double IPA. Anyone who’s driven a long distance to a brewery for a beer run will feel some kinship with Spyglass Brewing Company cofounder John Wagner. Before he was making and selling...
NASHUA, NH
macaronikid.com

Guide to Indoor Play for Cold or Rainy Days on the Seacoast

We’ve all been there! It’s the middle of winter in the Seacoast, temps are below freezing, and the kids are full of energy. You're running out of ideas to keep them entertained. Here is a list compiled by MacKID Seacoast of indoor places in the Seacoast area to take the kids when you can’t be outside, but NEED to get out of the house!
PORTSMOUTH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

10 facts about the New Hampshire state budget

Policymakers in Concord are set to focus on allocating resources for public services in the next State Budget during the next several months. The State Budget provides funds for a wide variety of programs and services, including public health and education, road and bridge maintenance, and protection for both people and the natural environment. While each State Budget offers an opportunity for changes and creativity, understanding the current State Budget and the ways in which New Hampshire’s single-largest public policy documents are typically developed can provide insights into the discussions that will shape the next spending plan. Here are ten facts about the New Hampshire State Budget and how it raises and spends public dollars:
CONCORD, NH

