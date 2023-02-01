ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

First York County homicide of 2023 reported

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year, which happened Feb. 2 off Merion Lane in Fort Mill, S.C. Deputies say they responded to a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community. When they arrived, they found one person with multiple...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

One person killed in east Charlotte, search for shooter ongoing

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

York County shooting victim still recovering a year later

No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 13 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

14-year-old arrested in connection with Kannapolis homicide case

WBTV seeking solutions for catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
KANNAPOLIS, NC
qcitymetro.com

CMPD investigating fatal shooting in south Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in south Charlotte. According to a news release, shortly before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots fired in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. When officers got there, they found a victim with multiple gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

CMPD video shows arrest before man's death

'We built this': Cherokee County students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house. Health Goals: Grand opening for gym in N Charlotte. A personal trainer and owner of a new gym in north Charlotte says it's never too late...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck

No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI in Charlotte says two recent electrical substation shootings in North Carolina are not believed to be connected. In December, someone fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations that left some 45,000 people without power for up to five days. Then on January 17th, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also fired upon.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WBTV

Police: Man shot in Walmart parking lot after drug deal gone wrong

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in a Monroe Walmart parking lot, according to the Monroe Police Department. The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night. When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Arturo Francisco Marquez had been shot multiple times. [Police: Woman critically...
MONROE, NC

