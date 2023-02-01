The Detroit Pistons have a unique home game experience for fans that has been evolving for decades. One thing the NBA began mastering in the 1980s was the art of entertainment. Commissioner David Stern and owners like the Los Angeles Lakers Jerry Buss realized that they were selling more than a game; they were peddling excitement. Ever since, going to an NBA game has truly become an experience. The chance to see superstars like LeBron James up close is already enough to sell tickets, but with the addition of cheerleaders dancing through time-outs and acrobats performing during half-time shows, the NBA offers a brand of entertainment that goes largely unmatched. Somewhere along the way, just about every franchise found occasion to add a mascot to the mix as well. For the Detroit Pistons that mascot is Hooper. The Pistons on-court play has the fanbase in the dumps, but how do fans across the league feel about our dancing, dunking horse?

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO