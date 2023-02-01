Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Related
Two players the Lakers consider off limits for Kyrie Irving trade revealed
The Lakers are interested in trading with the Nets for Kyrie Irving but there are two young players they are not willing to send to Brooklyn in the deal. Kyrie Irving asking for a trade turned up the heat on the race to the NBA trade deadline. Now, teams like the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and others will be scrambling to put together a package worthy enough to land the All-Star guard.
NBA trade rumors: Knicks invested in a deal that doesn’t involve Kyrie Irving
The Knicks and Jazz are reportedly in trade talks involving Obi Toppin and Malik Beasley. Will the Knicks add a first to this deal?. According to Mike Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Knicks and Jazz have had exploratory talks regarding Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and draft picks for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.
sportszion.com
‘Ain’t gonna run up and fight nobody for you’ Stephen Jackson issues stern warning to Shannon Sharpe on his friendship with LeBron James
Shannon Sharpe is a huge LeBron James fan. This is why he got into a fight with the Memphis Grizzlies last January, where he got into it with Grizzlies players and Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant. While many believe Sharpe would go to any length to defend James’ legacy,...
NBA trade rumors: Kyrie Irving requests a trade out of Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Nets drama continues. According to Shams Charania on NBA trade rumors, Kyrie Irving has requested a trade. At 31-20, the Brooklyn Nets sit at fourth in the Eastern Conference. The team, currently in the midst of a slump, has bounced back from off-court distractions and a rough start, winning as many as 12 games in a row this year.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
Magic vs. Hornets prediction and odds for Sunday, February 5
We have the 13th and 14th seeds in the Eastern Conference here, but these teams are in very different spots. The Orlando Magic have won two of their last three and are 21-32, just 3.5 games out of the play-in. The Magic have two budding stars in their front-court with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner and have been competitive all season.
Detroit Pistons: Where does “Hooper” rank as a mascot?
The Detroit Pistons have a unique home game experience for fans that has been evolving for decades. One thing the NBA began mastering in the 1980s was the art of entertainment. Commissioner David Stern and owners like the Los Angeles Lakers Jerry Buss realized that they were selling more than a game; they were peddling excitement. Ever since, going to an NBA game has truly become an experience. The chance to see superstars like LeBron James up close is already enough to sell tickets, but with the addition of cheerleaders dancing through time-outs and acrobats performing during half-time shows, the NBA offers a brand of entertainment that goes largely unmatched. Somewhere along the way, just about every franchise found occasion to add a mascot to the mix as well. For the Detroit Pistons that mascot is Hooper. The Pistons on-court play has the fanbase in the dumps, but how do fans across the league feel about our dancing, dunking horse?
Collider
LeBron James Turned Playing Himself Into High Art in 'Trainwreck'
House Party isn't the first or best movie in which basketball legend LeBron James plays himself on camera - that accolade goes to 2015's Trainwreck. While House Party isn’t receiving stellar reviews, if one wants to see how amusing LeBron can really be as himself on screen, look no further than Amy Schumer's hilarious rom-com.
Complex
YG’s 4Hunnid Celebrates Exclusive Fred Segal Collection With L.A. Pop-Up
Weeks after kicking off his North American Tour, the Compton-born rapper found the time to take over Fred Segal. His lifestyle brand hosted a special pop-up Friday night at the retailer’s Sunset Boulevard location, where fans and friends celebrated the launch of the “4Hunnid for Fred Segal” collection.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0