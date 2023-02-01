Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Relocation program provides more opportunities in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since its inception in 2020, the Choose Topeka Relocation Program has been a success. Since the employer match announcement in December 2019, according to Go Topeka, employers have submitted over 70 employees for the incentive, and 26 remote workers have participated in the program. Trina Goss, director of Business and Talent Initiative, said the program will soon be available for more people.
KVOE
Emporia State University welcomes inspirational speaker Backpack Jeff Young as part of Black History month activities Wednesday
“Backpack” Jeff Young, a motivational speaker, personal development coach, and poet asked this question to ESU students on Wednesday. Young says that the theme of his presentation, “Are you carrying too much baggage?” seeks to provide people of all ages with advice on what emotional burdens they may be holding onto.
KVOE
USD 253 Emporia highlighting importance of emotional security within district buildings
It’s undeniable that in recent years a higher level of focus has been placed on social-emotional growth and learning within school districts across the country. With that, also comes a greater focus on “emotional security” within the classroom, something USD 253 Emporia administration highlighted as part of a recent student saftey report to the board of education last week. For administration, emotional security usually pertains to the topics of bullying and hazing amongst both students and staff.
KVOE
Kansas Board of Regents Chair calling for full community support of ESU reinvestment initiative following interactions with university leadership
Kansas Board of Regents Chair Jon Rolph is asking the Emporia community to do all it can to help facilitate and support the well-publicized changes currently ongoing at Emporia State University. In an “opinion piece” sent to KVOE, Rolph stated he recently spent time with the “expanded leadership team” of...
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center hosting love themed luncheon fundraiser next Friday
The local community is invited to embrace love and kindness during a fundraiser luncheon for the Emporia Senior Center next week. The Love and Kindness Luncheon will be held next Friday, Feb. 10 at the Senior Center. The cost to attend is $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
Kansas Muzzleloaders in Topeka this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Muzzle Loaders Association is holding its annual convention this weekend at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. “We have a trade room that we are standing in now and we have traders from four to five different states,” Mike ‘BlueHawk’ Adams said with the Kansas Muzzle Loaders Association. “We […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
A new express auto maintenance business is coming to Andover this month. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a express oil change franchise that started in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2016. The business focuses on quality auto care in a fast paced and customer friendly environment and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.
WIBW
Food pantry for Kansas State students and employees to get new home in Manhattan
MANHATAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is set to begin Monday on a new location for a food pantry serving Kansas State University students and employees. When completed, the new location will be about 10 times larger current location for the Cats’ Cupboard food pantry. Construction on the donor-funded project...
WIBW
Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
tourcounsel.com
Manhattan Town Center | Shopping mall in Manhattan, Kansas
Manhattan Town Center is a single-level enclosed shopping mall located in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. Manhattan Town Center opened in 1987. The mall has three anchors: Dillard's, JCPenney, and the AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13 IMAX movie theater. Early proposals for an enclosed shopping center in Manhattan date back to 1971, when...
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County superintendent search moving towards interview stage later this month
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education now has a list of qualities it wants to see in a new superintendent following a special meeting in Hartford on Wednesday. The board is looking to fill the superintendent position with longtime leader Mike Argabright stepping down at the end of June after 16 years leading the district. After a patron survey generating over 300 responses and focus group meetings involving over 100 residents, Kansas Association of School Boards Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Services Britton Hart says several qualities rose to the top: quality communication, transparency, proven leadership and and somebody who both understands and wants to be in rural communities. Hart says that last point can’t be understated, and he used Argabright as an example as to why.
KVOE
Emporia Children’s Choir to benefit from spaghetti feed fundraiser Sunday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
The Emporia Children’s Choir has now been active for close to a month and is now set for its first major fundraiser this weekend. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church will be hosting a spaghetti feed for the choir Sunday afternoon. The feed will run from 11:30 pm to 1:30 pm at St. Mark’s located at 1508 W. 12th Ave.
KVOE
Audio – Thursday – 02-02-23
Newsmaker: ESU Director of Choral Activities Josh Donaldson shares information on ESU Choirs singing Valentines. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Newsmaker 3: ESU Colorguard and Stingers Dance Team Director Jennifer Woodworth previews an upcoming Little Stingers Dance Clinic. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Newsmaker 4: Department of Veterans Affairs monthly update. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Emporia State at Northwest Missouri State.
KAKE TV
Kansas family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- The DeHaven family of four is now down to three. The 3-year-old girl who has lived with them since birth, Mena, is at the center of a legal battle in the Kansas foster care system. It’s a legal battle John and Nicole DeHaven just lost. Now,...
esubulletin.com
Checked it twice: ESU listed among 10 worst colleges for free speech in the U.S
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released their annual list of “10 Worst Colleges for Free Speech” Tuesday. For the first time, Emporia State has made the list. FIRE is a national nonprofit dedicated to defending freedom of speech. ESU’s ranking on the list comes five...
Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay reacts to high number of 2023 killings in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Since the start of 2023, there have been 7 killings in Topeka. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay commented on this high number, saying he is saddened by the numerous incidents. “I can’t recall a singular month during my time as a prosecutor, where we have had this many homicides,” said Kagay. […]
KVOE
Sunflower Gymnastics’ winter invitational attracting more to attend
Nearly 300 participants from six states competed in the 2023 Sunflower Gymnastics Winter Invitational Saturday at White Auditorium. Unlike a typical high school gymnastics meet, attendees see events like vault, balance beam, floor exercise, and bars, there are more events in this meet. Sunflower Gymnastics Coach/Co-Owner David Doemland explained what...
WIBW
Betty the cat shares news of a new online merch store for Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can sport a cute new shirt and support Helping Hands Humane Society. The shelter debuted an online merchandise store this week. Betty, a 12-year-old cat awaiting adoption, joined Emi Griess from HHHS on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the new venture. People may...
WIBW
Funeral services for WU hall of fame inductee, Billie Jean Moore, was scheduled
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services for the woman who will go down in history for her time as a professional women’s basketball coach, and an inductee of the Washburn University Hall of Fame, will be on Saturday, February 4, in Holton. Billie Jean Moore, the woman who was...
WIBW
Topeka Zoo orangutan takes road trip to Stormont Vail to ensure healthy heart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Like many families, radiologist Dr. Ken Fearn and his children enjoy visiting the Topeka Zoo, including the orangutans. He said they’ve even stopped in to see the new baby, Udara. So imagine the excitement when he learned Udara’s dad Mawas would become his patient at...
Comments / 0