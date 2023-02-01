ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

WIBW

Relocation program provides more opportunities in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since its inception in 2020, the Choose Topeka Relocation Program has been a success. Since the employer match announcement in December 2019, according to Go Topeka, employers have submitted over 70 employees for the incentive, and 26 remote workers have participated in the program. Trina Goss, director of Business and Talent Initiative, said the program will soon be available for more people.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

USD 253 Emporia highlighting importance of emotional security within district buildings

It’s undeniable that in recent years a higher level of focus has been placed on social-emotional growth and learning within school districts across the country. With that, also comes a greater focus on “emotional security” within the classroom, something USD 253 Emporia administration highlighted as part of a recent student saftey report to the board of education last week. For administration, emotional security usually pertains to the topics of bullying and hazing amongst both students and staff.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas Muzzleloaders in Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Muzzle Loaders Association is holding its annual convention this weekend at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. “We have a trade room that we are standing in now and we have traders from four to five different states,” Mike ‘BlueHawk’ Adams said with the Kansas Muzzle Loaders Association. “We […]
TOPEKA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County?

A new express auto maintenance business is coming to Andover this month. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a express oil change franchise that started in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2016. The business focuses on quality auto care in a fast paced and customer friendly environment and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
TOPEKA, KS
tourcounsel.com

Manhattan Town Center | Shopping mall in Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan Town Center is a single-level enclosed shopping mall located in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. Manhattan Town Center opened in 1987. The mall has three anchors: Dillard's, JCPenney, and the AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13 IMAX movie theater. Early proposals for an enclosed shopping center in Manhattan date back to 1971, when...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

USD 252 Southern Lyon County superintendent search moving towards interview stage later this month

The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education now has a list of qualities it wants to see in a new superintendent following a special meeting in Hartford on Wednesday. The board is looking to fill the superintendent position with longtime leader Mike Argabright stepping down at the end of June after 16 years leading the district. After a patron survey generating over 300 responses and focus group meetings involving over 100 residents, Kansas Association of School Boards Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Services Britton Hart says several qualities rose to the top: quality communication, transparency, proven leadership and and somebody who both understands and wants to be in rural communities. Hart says that last point can’t be understated, and he used Argabright as an example as to why.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Audio – Thursday – 02-02-23

Newsmaker: ESU Director of Choral Activities Josh Donaldson shares information on ESU Choirs singing Valentines. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Newsmaker 3: ESU Colorguard and Stingers Dance Team Director Jennifer Woodworth previews an upcoming Little Stingers Dance Clinic. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Newsmaker 4: Department of Veterans Affairs monthly update. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Emporia State at Northwest Missouri State.
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- The DeHaven family of four is now down to three. The 3-year-old girl who has lived with them since birth, Mena, is at the center of a legal battle in the Kansas foster care system. It’s a legal battle John and Nicole DeHaven just lost. Now,...
KANSAS STATE
esubulletin.com

Checked it twice: ESU listed among 10 worst colleges for free speech in the U.S

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released their annual list of “10 Worst Colleges for Free Speech” Tuesday. For the first time, Emporia State has made the list. FIRE is a national nonprofit dedicated to defending freedom of speech. ESU’s ranking on the list comes five...
KVOE

Sunflower Gymnastics’ winter invitational attracting more to attend

Nearly 300 participants from six states competed in the 2023 Sunflower Gymnastics Winter Invitational Saturday at White Auditorium. Unlike a typical high school gymnastics meet, attendees see events like vault, balance beam, floor exercise, and bars, there are more events in this meet. Sunflower Gymnastics Coach/Co-Owner David Doemland explained what...
EMPORIA, KS

