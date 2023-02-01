Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
NBA Makes Massive Disciplinary AnnouncementOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
(Apparently) the Headless Horseman is real and he's in Kissimmee, FloridaEvie M.Kissimmee, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Janitor, 72, Gets Trapped in Cell for 3 Days Without Food After Door Shut Behind Her While Cleaning
The woman, who is diabetic and did not have medication, was accidentally locked in a holding cell at a Florida courthouse Friday night, and was not discovered by deputies until Monday morning A 72-year-old janitor spent three nights trapped inside a Florida holding cell with no access to food or diabetes medication before deputies discovered her. The janitor, identified by NBC affiliate station WESH as Libia Vargas De Dinas, told the outlet that the incident took place "on the top floor" of the Orange County Courthouse, which is not an area where...
click orlando
Florida man’s argument with landscaper leads to gunfire, arrest, deputies say
WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. – A man living in Wekiwa Springs was arrested Thursday, accused of arming himself with a handgun and shooting it during a dispute with landscaper working near his address that morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey Perlman, 68, and the landscaper were...
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Brevard County crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police in Melbourne are investigating after a pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV on Friday. According to the Melbourne Police Department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Sarno Road for a car crash involving a 2019 Chevy Equinox and a pedestrian on Friday. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from the injuries.
click orlando
Man with disability missing out of Casselberry, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man with a disability has gone missing out of unincorporated Casselberry Thursday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 20-year-old Shafen Mahmud was last seen leaving his home in the 1700 block of Laurel Brook Loop just after 12:30 p.m. [TRENDING:...
Haines City officers explain how they saved a suspect's life
HAINES CITY, Fla. — Several Haines City police officers are being recognized for saving a man's life. This man is no stranger to Haines City police officers as he has been arrested at least nine times in Polk County. On Jan. 27, 2023, Haines City police officers responded to...
WESH
Zac Stacy pleads guilty to criminal mischief for 2021 attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida
OAKLAND, Fla. — Former NFL player Zac Stacy has pleaded guilty to an attack on his ex-girlfriend in Orange County. Stacy entered the plea Thursday on two counts of criminal mischief. Under the agreement, prosecutors will drop battery charges. This all stems from a 2021 incident in his then-girlfriend's...
fox35orlando.com
Two women violently attacked by masked man at Orange County bus stop, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River...
Police: Orlando man angered by Spirit’s carry-on fees threatens to bomb flight
An Orlando man was arrested Thursday after repeatedly threatening to bomb his flight, police said.
Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida
MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
Man in his 20s shot near Zellwood
Deputies responded to Coral Berry Drive near Zellwood around 4:40 a.m. Friday
WESH
Volusia County teacher reassigned after alleged unsafe interaction with student
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. A New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher has been re-assigned pending an investigation into a video depicting what’s described as an unsafe interaction involving the teacher and a student. A school district spokesman told WESH 2...
click orlando
SR-436 back open after crash cleared in Altamonte Springs, FDOT says
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A crash that had all lanes of State Road 436 closed in Seminole County is now clear, according, according to FL 511. FDOT said State Road 436 was closed in both directions at Anchor Road in Altamonte Springs. According to the Seminole County Fire Department,...
fox35orlando.com
These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
fox35orlando.com
Suspects in Orlando Amazon armed robbery suffer from mental illness: State Attorney
ORLANDO, Fla. - Days after two suspects with long criminal histories were arrested for robbing an Amazon delivery driver, both the State Attorney and a state lawmaker reacted to the case. They talked about what needs to be done to improve public safety. "It’s frightening. Almost hoping I don’t die."...
fox35orlando.com
UCF officers relive rescue caught on bodycam after driver rolled car on campus
ORLANDO, Fla. - Bodycam footage shows UCF police officers running up to a flipped-over SUV. You can see a young woman trapped, standing behind the windshield. "As I get there, I realize there’s an overturned light post and the light post is knocked over with electrical wires out," said Officer Isabella Sanchez.
Local firefighter encourages community to ‘fight for air,’ one step at a time
Orange County firefighter Stephanie Nixon is raising money and inspiring others one step at a time.
DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday event
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) administration has filed a complaint against an Orlando foundation over a drag holiday event it hosted in which minors were allowed to attend the show. The complaint, which was filed Friday, alleges that the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation violated state law in allowing for a person to “commit lewd or…
WESH
Man injured after crashing into fence in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday after a car struck a fence. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the fire department said. Duke Energy...
click orlando
Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy makes plea deal in attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Former NFL player Zac Stacy reached a plea deal Thursday with Orange County prosecutors in the November 2021 attack on his ex-girlfriend. Stacy pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal mischief, court records show. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will drop battery charges as long as Stacy follows certain conditions, including no contact with the victim.
click orlando
70-year-old Florida woman sues MidFlorida Credit Union for racial discrimination
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 70-year-old retired teacher is suing her credit union claiming racial discrimination, and negligence, after she was not allowed access to her money and was later arrested inside the bank. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump was in Orlando on Thursday to announce the lawsuit on behalf...
