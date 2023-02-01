ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Janitor, 72, Gets Trapped in Cell for 3 Days Without Food After Door Shut Behind Her While Cleaning

The woman, who is diabetic and did not have medication, was accidentally locked in a holding cell at a Florida courthouse Friday night, and was not discovered by deputies until Monday morning A 72-year-old janitor spent three nights trapped inside a Florida holding cell with no access to food or diabetes medication before deputies discovered her.  The janitor, identified by NBC affiliate station WESH as Libia Vargas De Dinas, told the outlet that the incident took place "on the top floor" of the Orange County Courthouse, which is not an area where...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Brevard County crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police in Melbourne are investigating after a pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV on Friday. According to the Melbourne Police Department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Sarno Road for a car crash involving a 2019 Chevy Equinox and a pedestrian on Friday. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from the injuries.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Man with disability missing out of Casselberry, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man with a disability has gone missing out of unincorporated Casselberry Thursday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 20-year-old Shafen Mahmud was last seen leaving his home in the 1700 block of Laurel Brook Loop just after 12:30 p.m. [TRENDING:...
CASSELBERRY, FL
CBS Miami

Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida

MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
MIAMI, FL
fox35orlando.com

These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

UCF officers relive rescue caught on bodycam after driver rolled car on campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Bodycam footage shows UCF police officers running up to a flipped-over SUV. You can see a young woman trapped, standing behind the windshield. "As I get there, I realize there’s an overturned light post and the light post is knocked over with electrical wires out," said Officer Isabella Sanchez.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man injured after crashing into fence in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday after a car struck a fence. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the fire department said. Duke Energy...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy makes plea deal in attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Former NFL player Zac Stacy reached a plea deal Thursday with Orange County prosecutors in the November 2021 attack on his ex-girlfriend. Stacy pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal mischief, court records show. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will drop battery charges as long as Stacy follows certain conditions, including no contact with the victim.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

