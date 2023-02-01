Read full article on original website
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Is “Absolutely Devastated” Over Lisa Loring’s Death
Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular character in Netflix’s Wednesday, has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the original Wednesday Addams actor Lisa Loring. Loring passed away on Jan. 28 at age 64 due to complications from a stroke. The actor starred as Wednesday in the 1966 sitcom The Addams Family. Nearly a decade later, she reprised her role in the television movie Halloween with the New Addams Family. According to Yahoo!, Ortega shared a tribute to the late actor on her Instagram story yesterday (Jan. 31). The Netflix actor posted two black-and-white photos of Loring with the caption, “Absolutely...
Disney+'s Percy Jackson Series Finally Wrapped Filming, And Its Star Celebrated In A Very On-Brand Way
Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell shared the first season of the Disney+ series has wrapped filming ahead of its 2024 release.
Netflix Working on Sequel to One of Its Biggest Movies
Netflix's most popular animated movie is getting a sequel. That right: Netflix has greenlit a sequel to The Sea Beast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Chris Williams, the director/co-writer, signed an overall deal with Netflix in late 2022, with two new movies in the works, one of which is a sequel to the 2022 seafaring adventure.
'1923' Season 2: 'Yellowstone' Prequel Fate Revealed at Paramount+
The history of the Duttons will continue to play out on the small screen. Paramount+ has officially renewed its Yellowstone prequel series 1923 for a second season after the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring drama scored massive ratings throughout the first half of its debut season. Deadline confirmed the news early Friday morning, though details about the upcoming season were not shared at this time. The renewal came just days before 1923 returns Sunday with a new episode.
Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance 'Nearly Killed' Her
Salma Hayek shared a wild story from working with Channing Tatum on the new Magic Mike film, joking that a lap dance he gives her character "nearly killed" the actress. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Hayek shared the story, telling the host, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Refused to Let Him Turn Down ‘That ’90s Show’: ‘We’re Doing It,’ No Matter the Script
When it came time to reprising Kelso in Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” sequel series “That ’90s Show,” Ashton Kutcher did not have a choice. As the actor recently told Esquire magazine, his former co-star and wife Kunis refused to let him turn down the sequel project. Not even a potentially bad script would let Kutcher off the hook. According to Kutcher, when the pitch first came in for the duo to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie, Kunis told him: “[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re...
Reba McEntire Reveals If She'd Replace Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'
Reba McEntire has revealed if she'd replace Blake Shelton on The Voice, after previously turning down the job. While speaking to ET's Cassie DiLaura from Reba's Place — the country music icon's her new three-floor restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma — the singer was asked if she would reconsider joining the NBC competition series. "Who could fill Blake's shoes?" McEntire quipped with a smile.
Matthew McConaughey Says Fortune Teller’s Prophecy Led Him to Accept ‘How to Lose a Guy’ Offer: ‘Did the Studio Hire This Guy?’
Matthew McConaughey was a king of the romantic-comedy genre in the early 2000s, and it turns out it’s all thanks to a fortune teller. The Oscar winner already had one rom-com hit under his belt with 2001’s “The Wedding Planner” when the offer to star opposite Kate Hudson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” came along. Did McConaughey really want to dive right into another rom-com? “I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Blvd.,” McConaughey told Vanity Fair as part of a new “How to...
Taylor Lautner makes rare comment about ex Taylor Swift that leaves his wife 'deceased'
This is a true tale of Taylors, as actor Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome, was all of us with her reaction to him spilling tea about that infamous Taylor Swift and Kanye West MTV VMAs moment.
'Flashdance' Singer Irene Cara's Cause of Death Revealed
Irene Cara, who sang "Flashdance... What a Feeling" and "Fame," died in November 2022 at 63. Her cause of death was reported on Thursday. She died as a result of hypertension and high cholesterol, according to the medical documents TMZ obtained from the Pinellas County, Florida medical examiner's office. The...
Taylor Lautner Reveals Moment He Knew Girlfriend Taylor Swift and Kanye West Weren't in Skit at VMAs 2009
Taylor Lautner is revealing his major regret from his relationship with his ex Taylor Swift. The Twilight actor admits he wasn't thinking straight at first when Kanye West infamously grabbed the microphone from the singer at the 2009 VMAs while she was accepting the award for best female video of the year.
Simon Cowell Set on Fire During Scary 'Got Talent' Stunt
Simon Cowell's life was reportedly in danger during a recent Britain's Got Talent episode filming. A mysterious mute magician performed a dangerous trick, which involved pouring lighter fluid on Cowell. The episode will air later on ITV later this year. The magician required Cowell to go onstage, which is usually...
LL Cool J Reacts to 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end. The spinoff of NCIS will conclude its run on CBS after 322 episodes across 14 seasons. According to the announcement, the series finale is planned for May 14 on CBS, followed by on-demand and streaming on Paramount+ the next day. A spinoff...
Jennifer Grey followed Jamie Lee Curtis's wig advice when transforming into diet guru Gwen Shamblin: 'I do what she says'
"Dirty Dancing Star" Jennifer Grey called Gwen Shamblin Lara, the late faith-based diet founder, "the voice of anorexia."
When Does ‘Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation’ Premiere on Lifetime? How to Stream Jennifer Grey’s New Lifetime Movie Online
The story of Gwen Shamblin is coming to Lifetime in a new movie starring Jennifer Grey — and it’s a story so unbelievable that it just has to be ripped from the headlines. The film — Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation — dramatizes the life of the controversial Christian diet guru who turned her weight loss program into not only a way of life, but a way to eternal life. Along the way, though, the megachurch that she founded in Tennessee became much more cult-like than Christ-like — with dire consequences for those left in Shamblin’s wake.
Melinda Dillon Dies: ‘Close Encounters’, ‘A Christmas Story’ & ‘Absence Of Malice’ Actress Was 83
Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee for Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice who also played Ralphie’s mom in A Christmas Story, has died. She was 83. Her family said she died January 9 in Los Angeles but did not give other details. Dillon probably is best known for playing a mother whose young son is abducted by the aliens in Steven Spielberg’s 1977 epic Close Encounters of the Third Kind. She and Roy (Richard Dreyfuss) inexplicably are drawn to Devils Tower in Wyoming as they struggle to make sense of what has happened to them. She...
The Full House Cast Is Set To Reunite After Candace Cameron Bure And Jodie Sweetin Seemingly Clashed Over 'Traditional Marriage' Comments
Full House stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin will reunite at '90s Con, just months after their "traditional marriage" disagreement.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 3)
February is here, and the first weekend of the month will be marked by new arrivals for Netflix subscribers. Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will dip into its February 2023 content list to bring subscribers seven new series and films. This weekend's lineup includes two licensed titles and five Netflix original series and films, with the content catalogue growing with additions like the anticipated Elite adaptation Class and the new original film True Spirit.
Kit Harington Discusses Possibility of a Game of Thrones Spinoff About Jon Snow
The actor remained tight-lipped about what's next for his Game of Thrones character during Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kit Harington isn't giving anything away when it comes to the future of his Game of Thrones character Jon Snow. During Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon asked the actor, 36, about the validity of rumors surrounding an upcoming spin-off series about Snow. Smiling and scratching his ear, Harington kept his response simple, telling Fallon, 48: "I don't know. Do you want...
'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis' Upcoming TV Show Won't Be on Netflix
Tom Ellis is best known for his role as the titular devil in the massively popular Fox-turned-Netflix show Lucifer, but he's moving on to another streaming service for his next TV project. Per Variety, he is teaming with Emma Roberts. for the upcoming Hulu series Second Wife. Ellis' wife, screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, created to show. She has worked on Fear the Walking Dead, Queen America, and Hulu's Tell Me Lies.
