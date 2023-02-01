Read full article on original website
BBC
Murderer who went on run jailed for Tameside drugs turf war shooting
A man who went on the run for four years after murdering a father-of-two in a "drugs turf war" has been jailed. Luke Graham, 31, was shot in Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside in June 2018 as children played nearby, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Callum Halpin, 28 and from Manchester, was arrested...
BBC
Willie Kimani: Kenya ex-policeman sentenced to death for lawyer's murder
A Kenyan court has sentenced to death a former policeman for the murder of a human rights lawyer and two others in a case which triggered national outrage. Two other policemen and a civilian were also sentenced to between 20 and 30 years for the murder of lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and a taxi driver in June 2016.
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Sixth police officer fired
A sixth police officer involved in the events leading to the arrest of Tyre Nichols has been fired, the Memphis police department has said. An internal police investigation found officer Preston Hemphill had "violated multiple department policies," including stun gun deployment rules. Mr Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died in hospital...
BBC
Child abuser Andrew Hadwin dies in HMP Durham awaiting sentence
A child abuser who fed his victims soap and forced them into boiling showers has died in prison while awaiting sentence. Andrew Hadwin, 39, and his partner Cheryl Pickles, 35, both of Bowburn, County Durham, were found guilty of child neglect in January. Hadwin, who was also convicted of raping...
BBC
Two suspects arrested in California 'cartel-style' murder
Two men have been arrested - one of them after a gun battle with police - for the "cartel-style execution" in California last month of a family, including a teen mother and her baby. Angel Uriarte, 35, was wounded in a shootout with police as he was detained and was...
BBC
Southall crash: Woman with pram seriously hurt in hit-and-run
A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car while pushing a baby in a pram. The pedestrian, aged in her 30s, was struck at the junction of North Hyde Lane and Raleigh Road in Southall, west London at about 12:30 GMT on Friday, the Met Police said.
BBC
Snapchat: Ricky Davies filmed driving while smoking drugs
An unlicensed driver killed a close friend in a crash after a weekend of drink and drugs, a court heard. Snapchat footage showed Ricky Davies, 30, from Rhymney, Caerphilly, smoking cannabis as he drove and a passenger shouting "we ain't coming home". Dafydd Hughes, 18, from Abertysswg, died after they...
BBC
Ismail Mashal: Taliban arrests Afghan professor who backed girls' education
A university professor in Afghanistan who is an outspoken critic of the Taliban's ban on education for women and girls has been arrested in Kabul. Prof Ismail Mashal was detained on Thursday while handing out free books. He rose to prominence after he tore up his academic records live on...
BBC
Pair sentenced after man stabbed with machete
Two men have been sentenced after a man was attacked and stabbed with a machete. Leicestershire Police said it happened in the early hours of 14 August while the 21-year-old victim was on a night out in Leicester city centre. CCTV showed Joel Lanycia, 19, punching the victim, with Lanycia...
BBC
Perth shark attack: Teenage girl dies in Swan River
A 16-year-old girl has died after being attacked by a shark while swimming in a river in Western Australia. She was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Swan River, in the Perth suburb of Fremantle, on Saturday. It is believed the girl, from Perth, was riding jet skis with...
BBC
Eunice Dwumfour: New Jersey councilwoman fatally shot in car
The shooting of a Republican councilwoman in her car in the US state of New Jersey has stunned her constituents. Eunice Dwumfour, 30, a member of the Sayreville borough council, was found dead inside her vehicle on Wednesday night with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials are yet to capture her killer...
BBC
Bailey Atkinson: Three teenagers charged with Walsall stab murder
Three teenagers have been charged with murdering a 20-year-old man who was stabbed in Walsall town centre. Bailey Atkinson was attacked in High Street in the early hours of last Saturday, West Midlands Police said. A boy aged 15 and two 16-year-olds have been charged with his murder and are...
BBC
Matthew Gunn: Morrisons convicted over death of epileptic worker
Morrisons has been convicted of failing to ensure the health and safety of an epileptic employee who died after falling from a staircase. Matthew Gunn, 27, suffered fatal head injuries at the supermarket's Tewkesbury store on 25 September 2014. Morrisons denied three health and safety charges but was found guilty...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon: Rapist Isla Bryson 'almost certainly' faking trans status
A double rapist who was sent to a women's prison last week is "almost certainly" faking being trans, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested. Isla Bryson was convicted of attacking two women while known as a man called Adam Graham. One of the victims later said she was sure Bryson was pretending...
BBC
Cannabis: Two men charged over county Down drug farm
Two men have been charged following the discovery of a cannabis farm in county Down. The men, aged 35 and 39, were arrested on Friday after police found what they described as a "large and sophisticated" operation. Both have been charged with a number of offences including cultivating cannabis and...
BBC
Vile speculation hurtful to Nicola Bulley's family, friend says
A friend of a missing mum who vanished on a dog walk has said "vile theories" being shared online are "incredibly hurtful" for her family, as police condemn social media abuse. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire.
BBC
'I escaped abusive jungle cult - then rescued my son'
When Mexican police raided a self-styled Jewish sect, former members hoped it would spell the end of the group, which has been accused of crimes against children. Instead, the case collapsed and the sect recovered - but not before details about the cloistered community were exposed, including its plans for mass slaughter if outside authorities intervened. One former member, who recently fled, spoke to the BBC about his ordeal.
BBC
Haverhill: Harley Barfield died after stab wound to heart
A teenager who was attacked in a Suffolk car park died from multiple organ failure and a stab wound to the heart, an inquest opening heard. Harley Barfield suffered multiple stab and puncture wounds in Haverhill on 9 January and died in hospital two days later. A 16-year-old boy has...
BBC
Judge's concern after girl 'marooned' in hospital
A High Court judge has raised concern over a shortage of suitable placements for vulnerable children waiting to leave hospital. Mr Justice Mostyn was told how a 12-year-old girl had been "marooned" in hospital. Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council had been unable to find accommodation for the girl, who has severe...
BBC
Man jailed after slashing stranger in the face
A man who slashed a stranger with a Stanley knife while he was sitting in a car with his friend has been jailed for four years and one month. Derbyshire Police said Aiden Farmer approached a vehicle in a car park opposite the Pillar of Rock pub in Bolsover on 1 March last year.
