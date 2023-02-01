Read full article on original website
What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?
The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
What a Nuclear Strike Would Do to Russia’s Large Cities
As western allies of Ukraine send more and more weapons to aid the European nation in its fight against Russia, many analysts believe the world is moving closer and closer to World War III. In January, the United States and Germany announced they would send highly advanced tanks to the Ukrainian front, a move that […]
Ex-Russian Official Predicts an Attack on Moscow Is 'Bound to Happen'
A former deputy foreign minister of Russia said a strike on Moscow would be one of President Vladimir Putin's "red lines."
Norwegian Expert's Prediction 'The Beginning Of The End' For Vladimir Putin's Regime
A Norwegian expert said Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is about to fall as his faltering invasion of Ukraine continues to hurt the economy, it was reported in July 2022. What Happened: Iver Neumann, the director of Norway's Fridof Nansen Institute and an expert on Russia, predicted Putin's refusal to...
What happened in the Russia-Ukraine war this week? Catch up with the must-read news and analysis
Every week we wrap up the must-reads from our coverage of the Ukraine war, from news and features to analysis, visual guides and opinion. Kyiv’s forces are preparing for the war’s most intense phase, world affairs editor Julian Borger reported from the Ukrainian town of Huliaipole 60 miles (100km) east of Zaporizhzhia city.
Even North Korea Just Noticed Russia’s War in Ukraine ‘Isn’t Going So Well’
Less than a week after North Korea promised to “always stand in the same trench” with Russia, it seems even Pyongyang is losing faith in Vladimir Putin’s war machine.After promising last November to help Russia rebuild bombed out parts of occupied eastern Ukraine, North Korean authorities picked out laborers to send and then even recruited some more—but they have now thought better of sending them, according to Daily NK.“This is because they were going to rush the workers over if Russia quickly ended the war and expanded its liberated zones, but the war isn’t going as well as they thought,”...
Ukraine Preparing 'Assault Brigades' to Take Back Crimea
"We have already started forming units that are aimed at liberating our territories and reaching internationally recognized borders," a Ukrainian official said.
China's Xi has ordered his military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027, CIA director says
Speaking on Thursday, William Burns said Xi's ambitions toward Taiwan should not be underestimated, despite him likely being sobered by the performance of Russia's forces in Ukraine.
Putin Prepares Moscow Air Defenses, Ukraine Fears Ballistic Missile Barrage
"If these systems are being positioned in and around Moscow, it means they can't be used at the front or along the border with NATO," expert says.
Russia Responds to West Reportedly Giving Ukraine Longer-Range Weapons
"It will not change the course of events," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. "The special military operation will continue."
The Ukraine repair shop: where Russian tanks go to change sides
The first task is to wipe off or cover up the Z, says Anatoly, 44, of the call sign infamously daubed on Russian hardware involved in the war in Ukraine. “We don’t want friendly fire later on.” Then the mechanics get to work. In a secret location...
The Newest Ships in the US Navy
The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
Inside the US Army Plant Making Artillery Shells for Ukraine
Hundreds are working 24/7 to keep the pipeline of ordnance flowing as Ukraine fights back against Russian invaders.
Good Gun, Thin Armor: The Ukrainian Army Is Getting Leopard 1 Tanks
Germany has pledged to Ukraine 88 Leopard 1A5 tanks. The ex-German Leopard 1s, combined with another 20 tanks of the same model that Denmark plans to donate, could equip an entire Ukrainian tank brigade. The 1980s-vintage Leopard 1A5, designed and produced by Rheinmetall, isn’t the most modern tank in the...
Russian State TV Can't Decide What Ukraine Victory Would Look Like
While some talk of the end of NATO, others talk of a regime change in Kyiv as Moscow's ultimate goal in Ukraine.
Ukraine can’t retake Crimea soon, Pentagon tells lawmakers in classified briefing
The assessment from the DoD officials is likely to anger Kyiv, which wants to recapture the peninsula from Russia.
U.S. is reportedly sending Ukraine HIMARS-fired GLSDB smart bombs capable of grazing Crimea
The Biden administration next military aid package for Ukraine will include a smart bomb that can be fired from a HIMARS rocket system and hit precise targets up to 94 miles (150 km) away, twice the range of Ukraine's current munitions, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal report. The package including the longer-range Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB) will be announced as soon as Friday. The current rockets the U.S. has supplied for the HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) can travel up to 48 miles (77 km). The arrival of the HIMARS in June gave the Ukrainian military a major...
We Don't Have the Missiles to Stop China. Time For Drone Swarms
The war in Ukraine made plain several well-known challenges with precision weapons: they are expensive, rely on complicated supply chains, and take time to build. With Russia’s invasion stretching into its second year and military leaders warning of a looming war with China, analysts, Congress, and defense officials are all arguing for dramatically increased spending on the sophisticated long-range missiles needed for war in the Indo-Pacific.
More German tanks for Ukraine as EU leaders meet in Kyiv
WATCH: President Zelensky and EU leaders news conference in Kyiv [recorded earlier]. On a visit to Kyiv, senior officials from the European Union have said “Ukraine’s future is inside the EU”. There was no mention of a timeline, but instead the presidents of the European Council and...
China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit
SHANGHAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - China said on Saturday that mutual political trust with Russia has continued to deepen after Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu visited the country this week and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
