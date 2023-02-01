Less than a week after North Korea promised to “always stand in the same trench” with Russia, it seems even Pyongyang is losing faith in Vladimir Putin’s war machine.After promising last November to help Russia rebuild bombed out parts of occupied eastern Ukraine, North Korean authorities picked out laborers to send and then even recruited some more—but they have now thought better of sending them, according to Daily NK.“This is because they were going to rush the workers over if Russia quickly ended the war and expanded its liberated zones, but the war isn’t going as well as they thought,”...

