ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Strike Would Do to Russia’s Large Cities

As western allies of Ukraine send more and more weapons to aid the European nation in its fight against Russia, many analysts believe the world is moving closer and closer to World War III. In January, the United States and Germany announced they would send highly advanced tanks to the Ukrainian front, a move that […]
TheDailyBeast

Even North Korea Just Noticed Russia’s War in Ukraine ‘Isn’t Going So Well’

Less than a week after North Korea promised to “always stand in the same trench” with Russia, it seems even Pyongyang is losing faith in Vladimir Putin’s war machine.After promising last November to help Russia rebuild bombed out parts of occupied eastern Ukraine, North Korean authorities picked out laborers to send and then even recruited some more—but they have now thought better of sending them, according to Daily NK.“This is because they were going to rush the workers over if Russia quickly ended the war and expanded its liberated zones, but the war isn’t going as well as they thought,”...
24/7 Wall St.

The Newest Ships in the US Navy

The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
msn.com

Good Gun, Thin Armor: The Ukrainian Army Is Getting Leopard 1 Tanks

Germany has pledged to Ukraine 88 Leopard 1A5 tanks. The ex-German Leopard 1s, combined with another 20 tanks of the same model that Denmark plans to donate, could equip an entire Ukrainian tank brigade. The 1980s-vintage Leopard 1A5, designed and produced by Rheinmetall, isn’t the most modern tank in the...
The Week

U.S. is reportedly sending Ukraine HIMARS-fired GLSDB smart bombs capable of grazing Crimea

The Biden administration next military aid package for Ukraine will include a smart bomb that can be fired from a HIMARS rocket system and hit precise targets up to 94 miles (150 km) away, twice the range of Ukraine's current munitions, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal report. The package including the longer-range Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB) will be announced as soon as Friday.  The current rockets the U.S. has supplied for the HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) can travel up to 48 miles (77 km). The arrival of the HIMARS in June gave the Ukrainian military a major...
MISSOURI STATE
Defense One

We Don't Have the Missiles to Stop China. Time For Drone Swarms

The war in Ukraine made plain several well-known challenges with precision weapons: they are expensive, rely on complicated supply chains, and take time to build. With Russia’s invasion stretching into its second year and military leaders warning of a looming war with China, analysts, Congress, and defense officials are all arguing for dramatically increased spending on the sophisticated long-range missiles needed for war in the Indo-Pacific.
BBC

More German tanks for Ukraine as EU leaders meet in Kyiv

WATCH: President Zelensky and EU leaders news conference in Kyiv [recorded earlier]. On a visit to Kyiv, senior officials from the European Union have said “Ukraine’s future is inside the EU”. There was no mention of a timeline, but instead the presidents of the European Council and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy