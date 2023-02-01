ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

New TN bill filed would allow guns on all school campuses

By Erin McCullough
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZEjv_0kZLLcem00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new bill filed in the Tennessee General Assembly will allow for more people to carry guns onto school campuses.

Sen. Joey Hensley (R—Hohenwald) introduced the bill this week. SB0827 would amend certain provisions of state law prohibiting any firearms from being carried on school campuses or in public parks, instead opting for more narrowly tailored language prohibiting firearms “inside a school” building that offers kindergarten through 12 th grade instruction.

Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ 2023 world tour

The bill would allow any adult who is legally permitted to carry a firearm to bring that gun onto any public school property, including elementary, middle and high school grounds, events on school campuses and all public colleges and universities.

“It is not an offense under this subsection (c) for a nonstudent adult to possess a firearm, if the firearm is contained within a private vehicle operated by the adult and is not handled by the adults, or by any other person acting with the expressed or implied consent of the adult, while the vehicle is on school property.”

Senate Bill 0827 by Sen. Joey Hensley

The language currently in state law says firearms are prohibited to be brought onto the “campus” of any school – including college campuses.

The prohibition would not apply to law enforcement officers, military personnel “when in discharge of their official duties” and private police or security officers, among others, according to the bill.

Nearly 100 citations issued in East Tennessee cockfighting raid

Further, the prohibition would not apply to “universities, college campuses, and other public or private non-K-12 educational institutions or property.”

If passed, the bill would take effect this July.

While the bill has been filed, it does not currently have any destination for subcommittee, though that could change in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Local gun dealers say many more guns would be banned with assault rifle bill

YAKIMA--House bill 1240 is aiming to prevent the sale or distribution of assault rifles here in the state of Washington. "This is not a bill about going after people's guns, this is a bill about trying to limit the continuing purchase and expansion of the use of these weapons in our state," said Rep. Sen. Strom Peterson representing Washington's 21st district.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee

Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Complex

Bill That Would Allow Inmates to Trade Their Organs for Less Prison Time Introduced in Massachusetts

A proposed Massachusetts bill would allow inmates to reduce their prison sentences in exchange for their organs. According to CBS News, the controversial legislation is sponsored by two state Democrats, Reps. Judith Garcia, of Chelsea; and Carlos Gonzalez of Springfield. The HD.3822 bill could permit incarcerated individuals to shave two to 12 months off their sentences if they agreed to donate an organ or bone marrow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Washington Examiner

2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns

Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their weapons. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of approval from...
Brenna Temple

American gun laws to expect in 2023

Gun laws have become a major issue in America due to the country's notoriously high levels of violence and mass shootings. Gun control is a highly debated topic, with proponents of stricter regulations citing public safety and opponents worrying that infringement upon Second Amendment rights could compromise citizens' ability to protect themselves. The debate continues to be an important part of the national dialogue.
COLORADO STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy