NRVNews
Dobbins, Pearl Hight
Pearl Hight Dobbins, 103, of Radford, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. and Bessie Hight; husband, Burman Dobbins; and daughter, Darlene D. Havens. Pearl and Burman were married for 43 years until his passing in...
NRVNews
Meredith, Tony Leon
Tony Leon “Tooter” Meredith, 62 of Pearisburg, VA departed this life February 2, 2023 in the care of Carilion Giles Community Hospital. Born in Montgomery County on August 6, 1960, he was a son of Joyce Ann Radford Meredith and JC Meredith. Tooter enjoyed working, racing, camping, and...
NRVNews
Wimmer, Calvin Barry
Calvin Barry Wimmer, 80 of Narrows, Virginia departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior on February 2, 2023 with the love of his family by his side and in the care of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Giles County on June 26, 1942 he was a son of the late Raymond and Ina Warner Wimmer.
NRVNews
Callahan, Richard B.
Richard B. Callahan, age 64, of Dublin, Va., passed away on January 30, 2023 surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary; and brothers, Raymond Jr. and Ronald. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Carrie; son, Raymond; daughter, Lynsey; son-in-law,...
NRVNews
Mitchell, Jesse Monroe
Jesse Monroe Mitchell, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Lawrence E. Mitchell and Georgia Guynn Mitchell. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde, George and Ed Mitchell, sisters, Rosie Saunders, Virginia Patton, Peggy Morris.
NRVNews
Marshall, Sylvia Meredith
Sylvia Meredith Marshall, 96, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She worked her whole life as a telephone operator. Sylvia started working at C&P telephone and ended at Crestar bank as an operator. She loved gardening, especially her rose bushes. She was preceded in death by her...
NRVNews
Rowe, David Strother
David ‘Dave’ Strother Rowe, 71, of Blacksburg, VA checked out of this life to meet the Lord on January 24, 2023. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his beloved daughters Kristen and Stephanie; his grandpets Sofie, Cleo, and Cooper; and the remaining members of the Three Musketeers, brother Stephen, and sister Ellen along with her husband Chico. He will also be deeply missed by countless others, including close family friend Tina Sikkenga. His welcoming party in Heaven includes parents Bill and Betty, sister-in-law Karen, and best friend Smoky.
NRVNews
Nutter, Kenneth Robert
Kenneth Robert Nutter, age 77, of Blacksburg died, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his home. He was born in Christiansburg, Va. on November 8, 1945, to the late Jesse and Cordie Shelor Nutter. He was also preceded in death by twin infant sons. Kenneth was a Veteran of the United...
NRVNews
Maxwell, Justin Massie
Justin Massie Maxwell left this world on Monday January 30, 2023. He resided in Hiwassee, Virginia. There will be more fish swimming in the river as Justin is no longer around to fish the rivers that he loved. Justin was an avid fisherman and an extremely gifted skateboarder, snowboarder, paintball player, and artist. He enjoyed staying up late at night playing Xbox with his brother Lucas, as well as going to the local disc golf course. He loved going out in the Great Outdoors to do many fun things. He liked all kinds of music and watched all sorts of movies. Justin owned many motorcycles over his life time and enjoyed going to Daytona and out for long rides with his dad. He grew up riding dirt bikes, 4-wheelers, Jeeps, and adventuring all around the beautiful area that he lived in. He had a special interest in keeping beautiful aquariums. He spent hours watching and cleaning his tanks, which were true living pieces of art, just like he was.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke band The Kings set to play at Salem Policeman’s Ball
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke band The Kings will play at the 2023 Salem Policeman’s Ball February 11 at the Salem Civic Center. Lead singer Chris Keaton and drummer Mike Feamster stopped by 7@four to chat about the event. The band has been around 50 years and will be...
NRVNews
Free concert on Feb. 11
The music of Blue Connection and Nobody’s Business will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Feb. 11, 2023. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Blue Connection is a hard driving traditional style bluegrass band...
Two people shot at Food Lion on Peters Creek Rd in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke Police Department responded to the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road where witnesses said two people were shot during an incident that occurred on the night of Saturday, February 4th. Witnesses and store personnel on the scene told WFXR’s George Noleff that two customers engaged in a dispute when […]
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
NRVNews
Devens, Mary Tansey
Mary Katharine (Tansey) Devens, 93, passed away quietly on February 2, 2023, in Blacksburg, Virginia. Her storied life recounts vivid images of historic events and military service, and demonstrates an enduring love of country, family, our Lord, and our Blessed Lady. Born in 1929 at West Point, New York, Mary...
NRVNews
Harris, Jerrel Ray
Jerrel Ray Harris, 73 of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Nellie Harris. He is survived by his sisters, Beulah & Charles Conner and Rhonda & James Holland; nephews and niece, David Conner (Karen), Danah Meadows (Gene), Jason Turner (Wendy), and Wes Turner (Julie Scalza); and great-nephews and great-niece, Matthew Conner, Ian Conner, Solomon Mayes, Ethan Meadows, Hadley Turner, Hudson Turner, and William Curry.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Super Bowl is almost here, and you might be searching for the perfect chicken wing for your party. WDBJ7′s Logan Sherrill found them at Tammy’s Grill in Martinsville for this week’s Hometown Eats. “Let’s make your taste buds happy today. You having...
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side
Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.
WDBJ7.com
$2500 stolen in burglary at Roanoke mosque
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month. Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike say a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside. “It definitely puts a strain on us...
WDBJ7.com
Jo Dee Messina set to perform at Dr Pepper Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country singer Jo Dee Messina is set to perform at Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges in Downtown Roanoke as part of the Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series. Messina is scheduled to perform Saturday, May 20, 2023. Messina’s breakout song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” was released...
NRVNews
Baptist Hollow Incident Update
Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
