A watertight seal is critical to the long-term, leak-free performance of a metal roof. Metal roofs are an outstanding waterproof building component, as long as they don’t get penetrated. But they will be penetrated during installation, either to accommodate another building component or possibly an accident. Pipes, vents, supports, skylights and other roof protrusions are where leaks can develop due to their penetrations. Since penetrations are literally holes in a roof, and since holes in a roof cause leaks, it is critical that all penetrations be properly flashed and sealed to redirect water and prevent the possibility of it trickling into a roofing system.

3 DAYS AGO