CNET
Best Portable Solar Panels for 2023
Thanks to its light weight and impressive capacity, we've chosen the Jackery SolarSaga 200 as our best portable solar panel overall, but there are solar panels for every situation. Just as people are turning to rooftop solar panels to meet their energy needs at home, they can meet their mobile energy needs through solar, too. A growing number of companies now offer portable solar panels, from small to large.
KTEN.com
Home Window Tint: How to Have an Energy Efficient Home
Originally Posted On: https://www.tinttou.com/home-window-tint-how-to-have-an-energy-efficient-home. Did you know that 30% of a homes heating is lost through its windows? If you’re tired of high energy bills, you should seriously consider investing in improvements for a more energy efficient home. One of the most effective energy efficiency tools is home window...
How To Clean Concrete Floors in the Basement
Has your concrete basement floor seen better days? It might simply need cleaning. Here's how to clean a concrete floor in the basement in one day. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
homedit.com
How to Clean Paintbrushes: Latex and Oil-Based
The steps to cleaning paintbrushes depend on the type of paint you use. If you’re tired of buying paint brushes over and over, save yourself money by learning how to clean them. While cleaning paint brushes is simple, the solvent you’ll need depends on your paint type. How...
CNBC
Test proves that CO2 sucked from the air can be trapped in concrete
A California startup using rocks to soak up carbon dioxide from the air has teamed up with a Canadian company to mineralize the gas in concrete, a technological tie-up that is a first and they say could provide a model for fighting climate change globally. U.N. scientists concluded that removing...
I Bought a CO2 Monitor, and It Broke Me
A few weeks ago, a three-inch square of plastic and metal began, slowly and steadily, to upend my life.The culprit was my new portable carbon-dioxide monitor, a device that had been sitting in my Amazon cart for months. I’d first eyed the product around the height of the coronavirus pandemic, figuring it could help me identify unventilated public spaces where exhaled breath was left to linger and the risk for virus transmission was high. But I didn’t shell out the $250 until January 2023, when a different set of worries, over the health risks of gas stoves and indoor air...
metalconstructionnews.com
Dealing with Metal Roof Penetrations
A watertight seal is critical to the long-term, leak-free performance of a metal roof. Metal roofs are an outstanding waterproof building component, as long as they don’t get penetrated. But they will be penetrated during installation, either to accommodate another building component or possibly an accident. Pipes, vents, supports, skylights and other roof protrusions are where leaks can develop due to their penetrations. Since penetrations are literally holes in a roof, and since holes in a roof cause leaks, it is critical that all penetrations be properly flashed and sealed to redirect water and prevent the possibility of it trickling into a roofing system.
roofingmagazine.com
Work Gloves
Brass Knuckle offers SmartFlex 400 Series gloves, which feature a 13-gauge nylon shell offering abrasion resistance, uncoated back and wrist to encourage all-day wear, and ultra-thin polyurethane coating on the palm and finger area for a sensitive gripping surface. These thin-gauge general purpose gloves combine outstanding dexterity, lightweight comfort, and protection from injury.
We’re Calling It: 2023 Will Be the Year of the Stainless Steel Pan
2023 will be the year of stainless steel cookware, if our instincts prove correct. Here's why we love it more than any nonstick pan, plus how to cook with it with success.
ctemag.com
MaxiMill 273 Shell Face Milling Cutter
For the utmost in milling productivity, the CERATIZIT MaxiMill 273 Shell Face Milling Cutter provides 16 useable, axially adjustable cutting edges that allow for higher feed rates and guarantee exceptional surface finishes. The MaxiMill 273 is part of CERATIZIT’s line of indexable milling cutters that provide quality and flexibility for all milling operations, whether face milling, shoulder milling or high-feed milling.
Happi
Ross Introduces Heavy-Duty Three Roll Mills for High-Viscosity Dispersions
Ross Three Roll Mills, used for high-viscosity dispersions in many industries, feature heavy-duty construction, precision workmanship and ANSI 2017-compliant controls package. The pictured Model 52M 2.5" x 5" is a bench-top laboratory Three Roll Mill equipped for a wide range of applications including paints, inks, cosmetics, ointments, dental composites, electronic pastes, specialty coatings, filled resins and various other fine particle dispersions. This model includes hardened stainless steel type 440C precision ground rolls that are cored for water cooling and heating, ½ HP TEFC inverter-duty motor, and a NEMA 12 control panel wired to a safety trip switch that will stop the rolls in less than one revolution.
chemengonline.com
Facts At Your Fingertips: Stainless Steels and Corrosion
Stainless steels are common materials for process equipment and components in the chemical process industries in large part because of their corrosion resistance. This one-page reference reviews the properties of stainless steels with regard to corrosion resistance. Passive layer. Stainless steels are not fundamentally inert materials, but rather, derive their...
utvactionmag.com
MUC-OFF NANO TECH MOTORCYCLE CLEANER
Muc-Off Nano Tech motorcycle cleaner is a biodegradable, spray-on/hose-off product that cuts through stubborn dirt, oil and other grime. The Nano Tech works on a molecular level to break up dirt and is safe on all surfaces, including plastics, painted surfaces and anodized metal. A 1-liter spray bottle costs $16.99, which is similar to other premium cleaners.
What Are the Benefits of Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration?
Reverse osmosis (RO) is a water filtration process that removes impurities and contaminants from water by forcing it through a membrane. The process is known for its effectiveness in removing dissolved solids, such as lead, fluoride, and salt, as well as bacteria and viruses. As a result, reverse osmosis water filtration systems are becoming increasingly popular in residential and industrial settings, as well as in medical and laboratory applications.
Phys.org
Chemically functionalized polymer nanoparticles reduce friction on steel surfaces
Mineral oil lubricants protect engine parts from wear, and this effect is enhanced by adding polymer nanoparticles to the lubricating oil. A UK team has now discovered that epoxy functionalization of these nanoparticles further promotes friction reduction on metal surfaces. As the team reports in the journal Angewandte Chemie, nanoparticles...
food-safety.com
Raslysation Could Replace Pasteurization, Uses UV for Microbial Inactivation of Liquids
Biotech group Novozymes is making the change from classic filtration of its industrial enzyme liquids to a raslysation system from Danish company Lyras, which inactivates microbial contaminants in liquid foods using ultraviolet (UV) technology. Raslysation can be used as a substitute for the pasteurization of foods such as brine, whey, juice, iced tea, and many other liquids.
nationaltoday.com
The Best Respirator Mask for Smoke and Dust of 2023
Protecting yourself while you work is important, no matter the job at hand. That is why it is always important to have the right protective gear. While masks can feel clumsy, it is important to protect our lungs from harmful particulates, such as dust and oil. Whether working in an industrial setting or doing chores around the house, having the right respirator mask will protect you from the harmful short and long-term effects of breathing in particles.
wdfxfox34.com
The Uses of Stainless Steel Rivets and why they are taking over the Construction world
Originally Posted On: https://www.konnectfasteningsystems.com.au/blog/post/the-uses-of-stainless-steel-rivets-and-why-they-are-taking-over-the-construction-world. If you’ve been in the construction industry for more than a few years, you’ve probably noticed that stainless steel rivets are becoming more and more common. This is because rivets offer a number of advantages over other fasteners. In this blog post, we will discuss the benefits of stainless steel rivets and why they are taking over the construction industry.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wood pellet industry expected to reach $29B in 2027
The Global Wood Pellet market was valued at $11.622 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.49% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of $29.964 billion in 2027. Wood pellets are renewable energy carriers. These are produced from sawdust or other...
