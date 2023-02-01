Read full article on original website
Europe Is Set to Ramp Up Its Oil War Against Russia — and Markets Are Bracing for More Disruption
The European Union's ban on Russian oil product exports is slated to kick in on Feb. 5. The embargo will take effect exactly two months after the West took by far the most significant step to curtail fossil fuel export revenue funding Russia's war. It is thought that the EU's...
Sanctions on Russian Crude Oil Have ‘Failed Completely,' Oil Analyst Says
Sanctions imposed on Russian crude oil have so far "failed completely" and new price caps could prove immaterial as well, analysts told CNBC. The European Union is planning to ban imports of refined petroleum products from Russia, including diesel and jet fuel, from Sunday. The price cap was "invented by...
Opinion: Why Beijing Is Cheering on the U.S. Debt Ceiling Fight
The contours of divided government in Washington are now clear: The main point of contention is the looming debt ceiling deadline, and the main area of agreement is addressing systemic competition with Communist China. While they can seem like different issues, they are closely related. Continued brinksmanship and extremism over...
Biden Says U.S. Will “Take Care” of Chinese Spy Balloon; AP Reports Plan to Shoot It Down
President Joe Biden said Saturday that his administration would “take care” of the Chinese spy balloon that has been hovering over the U.S. in the past few days, when asked by a reporter as he deplaned Air Force One. “We’re going to take care of it,” Biden said,...
2016 Trump Campaign in $450,000 Lawsuit Settlement Voids Worker Non-Disclosure Pacts
The 2016 campaign of former President Donald Trump agreed to invalidate its employee non-disclosure agreements in a $450,000 settlement of a federal court lawsuit. The plaintiff, Jessica Denson, who had worked as a campaign aide, will receive $25,000 under the deal, with the rest of the money going to cover legal fees and costs.
Debt Ceiling Deal No Closer as McCarthy, Biden Vow to Continue Talks
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he and President Joe Biden plan to meet again soon to talk about how and when to raise the nation's debt ceiling. Biden and McCarthy each emphasized separately that they respected the other. "It doesn't mean we're going to agree ... But let's treat each other with respect," Biden said.
Ron Insana Says Even With the Big Jobs Report, There Are Signs of Disinflation
"He is intelligent but not experienced. His pattern suggests two-dimensional thinking." This is how Spock describes nemesis Khan Noonien Singh's somewhat linear of view of warfare in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Adm. James T. Kirk, however, plays three-dimensional chess to destroy Khan and laugh at his superior...
