ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Sanctions on Russian Crude Oil Have ‘Failed Completely,' Oil Analyst Says

Sanctions imposed on Russian crude oil have so far "failed completely" and new price caps could prove immaterial as well, analysts told CNBC. The European Union is planning to ban imports of refined petroleum products from Russia, including diesel and jet fuel, from Sunday. The price cap was "invented by...
NBC Miami

Opinion: Why Beijing Is Cheering on the U.S. Debt Ceiling Fight

The contours of divided government in Washington are now clear: The main point of contention is the looming debt ceiling deadline, and the main area of agreement is addressing systemic competition with Communist China. While they can seem like different issues, they are closely related. Continued brinksmanship and extremism over...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Miami

2016 Trump Campaign in $450,000 Lawsuit Settlement Voids Worker Non-Disclosure Pacts

The 2016 campaign of former President Donald Trump agreed to invalidate its employee non-disclosure agreements in a $450,000 settlement of a federal court lawsuit. The plaintiff, Jessica Denson, who had worked as a campaign aide, will receive $25,000 under the deal, with the rest of the money going to cover legal fees and costs.
NBC Miami

Debt Ceiling Deal No Closer as McCarthy, Biden Vow to Continue Talks

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he and President Joe Biden plan to meet again soon to talk about how and when to raise the nation's debt ceiling. Biden and McCarthy each emphasized separately that they respected the other. "It doesn't mean we're going to agree ... But let's treat each other with respect," Biden said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Miami

Ron Insana Says Even With the Big Jobs Report, There Are Signs of Disinflation

"He is intelligent but not experienced. His pattern suggests two-dimensional thinking." This is how Spock describes nemesis Khan Noonien Singh's somewhat linear of view of warfare in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Adm. James T. Kirk, however, plays three-dimensional chess to destroy Khan and laugh at his superior...

Comments / 0

Community Policy