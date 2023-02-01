ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erath, LA

bizmagsb.com

Seven Louisiana companies to receive 44th Annual Lantern Awards

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana manufacturers that combine business success with exceptional community service will be honored as recipients of the 44th annual Lantern Awards during a private reception at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Louisiana Economic Development created the Lantern Awards in 1979 to...
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Recipes Lost And Found

A recipe can be more than a guide to making food. On this week's show, we meet culinary detectives who are using recipes to unlock the past. We begin with the inspiring story of humanity preserved through recipes from the time of the Holocaust. Chef Alon Shaya joins us to share the story of a family cookbook he encountered while visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and how it led to a collaboration and friendship with Steven Fenves, a man who survived the horrors of that time. Through their Rescued Recipes project, Alon and Steven have raised over $250,000 to benefit the same museum that brought them together.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up

Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
LOUISIANA STATE
redriverparishjournal.com

BBQ Tops in LA

The Best Things In Louisiana website is out with its 2023 list of the ”Seven Best BBQ Joints in the state.” And a Coushatta favorite is again on the list. Best Things said, “Everyone loves the taste of barbecue, whether you enjoy a thick, bold flavor, mesquite, slightly tangy, or sweet sauce on your favorite beef, pork, chicken, or fish. Louisiana has some of the best in the country, and below are the 7 best barbecue joints in the state where you can satisfy your taste for some finger-licking, mouth-watering deliciousness.”
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Louisiana Public Broadcasting Seeking Independent Short Films from Louisiana Filmmakers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) a PBS member station, Louisiana Public Broadcasting is calling for entries for short films from local filmmakers. Submitted films will be considered by LPB and PBS for inclusion in the 12th Annual PBS Short Film Festival. The PBS Short Film Festival showcases powerful stories from filmmakers across the country and reaches an engaged and digitally savvy audience. This year’s Festival will take place in July 2023, but entries must be submitted to Louisiana Public Broadcasting by Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Lafayette legend, Nathan Williams, headed to the Grammys

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– After 37 years in the business, local legend Nathan Williams has been nominated for a Grammy in the 2023 Best Regional Roots Music Album category for his album “Lucky Man.” This is Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas first Grammy nomination. Williams created...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana

Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
GRAND ISLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
The Lens

Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.

Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
LOUISIANA STATE

