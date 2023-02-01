Read full article on original website
It took Americans almost 200 years to find the highest point in Louisiana
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
bizmagsb.com
Seven Louisiana companies to receive 44th Annual Lantern Awards
BATON ROUGE – Louisiana manufacturers that combine business success with exceptional community service will be honored as recipients of the 44th annual Lantern Awards during a private reception at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Louisiana Economic Development created the Lantern Awards in 1979 to...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Recipes Lost And Found
A recipe can be more than a guide to making food. On this week's show, we meet culinary detectives who are using recipes to unlock the past. We begin with the inspiring story of humanity preserved through recipes from the time of the Holocaust. Chef Alon Shaya joins us to share the story of a family cookbook he encountered while visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and how it led to a collaboration and friendship with Steven Fenves, a man who survived the horrors of that time. Through their Rescued Recipes project, Alon and Steven have raised over $250,000 to benefit the same museum that brought them together.
This Is The Strangest Food In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
The Truth About How These Louisiana Towns Got Their Names
The Bayou State, our beloved Louisiana, has so much history that there's no way it could all be contained in this one document, but we're going make an attempt to shine a little light on that rich history. Even the name of our state has a story to tell. We...
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor
Jeffery Istre, an oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent.
GMA Dave Trips: Louisiana African-American Heritage Trail
The Louisiana African American Heritage Trail includes museums, state historic sites, churches, universities and more. Three of those are right here in Acadiana.
theadvocate.com
Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up
Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
redriverparishjournal.com
BBQ Tops in LA
The Best Things In Louisiana website is out with its 2023 list of the ”Seven Best BBQ Joints in the state.” And a Coushatta favorite is again on the list. Best Things said, “Everyone loves the taste of barbecue, whether you enjoy a thick, bold flavor, mesquite, slightly tangy, or sweet sauce on your favorite beef, pork, chicken, or fish. Louisiana has some of the best in the country, and below are the 7 best barbecue joints in the state where you can satisfy your taste for some finger-licking, mouth-watering deliciousness.”
cenlanow.com
Louisiana Public Broadcasting Seeking Independent Short Films from Louisiana Filmmakers
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) a PBS member station, Louisiana Public Broadcasting is calling for entries for short films from local filmmakers. Submitted films will be considered by LPB and PBS for inclusion in the 12th Annual PBS Short Film Festival. The PBS Short Film Festival showcases powerful stories from filmmakers across the country and reaches an engaged and digitally savvy audience. This year’s Festival will take place in July 2023, but entries must be submitted to Louisiana Public Broadcasting by Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
cenlanow.com
Lafayette legend, Nathan Williams, headed to the Grammys
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– After 37 years in the business, local legend Nathan Williams has been nominated for a Grammy in the 2023 Best Regional Roots Music Album category for his album “Lucky Man.” This is Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas first Grammy nomination. Williams created...
Port of South Louisiana discloses appraisal on Avondale Global Gateway
The Port of South Louisiana looks to pay almost a half billion dollars for the Avondale Global Gateway, the former Avondale Shipyard.
NOLA.com
This Valentine's Day, swap roses for raw oysters and help the Louisiana coast too
Roses are red but they die. Chocolate is sweet but like, love itself, it can vanish quickly. Oysters, however, are something else. They are ephemeral, sure, and they do stir desire (sensually, if not necessarily scientifically). Once shucked, they also can still live on to do some good thanks to...
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where Powerball Winners Purchased
The Louisiana Lottery has revealed the point of purchase details for two Powerball tickets valued at $100,000 and $50,000 each.
NOLA.com
Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana
Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
225batonrouge.com
Comedian Theo Von captivates crowds with Louisiana-style stories about growing up in the South
Theo Von remembers a lot about growing up in Covington, Louisiana. Though the comedian has come a long way from his hometown, he still loves to talk about his childhood and prides himself on making audiences laugh with tales and “Southern lore.”. “You can find just as much joy...
Thank you! La. National Guard unit off to assist Army with overseas operation
The unit most recently helped with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida but they are ready to use their skills half way around the world.
LSU Priority Target Announces College Decision
Tigers will continue their pursuit of the two-way superstar, keep foot on the gas.
Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.
Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
