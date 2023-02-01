Read full article on original website
Related
Report: FTC Considering Targeting Amazon With Antitrust Lawsuit
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reportedly considering an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Feb. 3) that it is not known what part of the company’s operations would be targeted but that the FTC has been looking for years at how it treats competitors’ products on its platforms, how it deals with third-party sellers and how it bundles offerings with its Prime subscription service.
Consumer Reports.org
GoodRx Fined $1.5M by FTC Following Consumer Reports Investigation
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The telemedicine company GoodRx will pay a $1.5 million fine for sharing consumers’ sensitive health information with companies like Google and Facebook, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced today. Under a proposed order, GoodRx will be prohibited from sharing user health data with applicable third parties for advertising purposes.
UK Regulator Blocked 14X More Misleading Financial Promotions in 2022
The U.K.’s financial regulator sent out over 1,800 alerts last year to protect consumers from financial scams. In a Friday (Feb. 3) press release, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it required firms to amend or remove 8,582 promotions during 2022, a 14-fold increase from the previous year. The...
Starbucks Rewards Members Grow 15% in Q4 but Controversial Changes Loom
Starbucks continues to grow its loyalty base, but upcoming unwelcome alterations could change that. The coffeehouse chain, the world’s largest restaurant company by revenue, shared in its first-quarter 2023 financial results Thursday (Feb. 2) that its loyalty program’s 90-day active membership base grew 15% year over year to 30.4 million.
Companies Scramble to Simplify Bill Payment Experience for Consumers
PYMNTS’ latest research shows that most bill-paying consumers in the United States face challenges in the bill payment process. In the last 90 days, more than half faced at least one pain point, such as a lack of payment options or security concerns. “The One-Stop Bill Pay Playbook: Friction...
How Big Healthcare Players Are Rewriting the Consumer Payments Playbook
Healthcare remains among the most paper-based industries in America, which means stakeholders from patients to providers to payers are missing out on digital efficiencies. Probing the intractable use of paper and steps required to change it, PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Bank of America (BoA) Managing Director, Co-Head Global Commercial Banking Sue Caras; Kaiser Permanente Vice President and Assistant Treasurer, Cash Management Sheila Stephens; and Cigna Treasury Managing Director and Assistant Treasurer Scott Lambert.
Sightline Payments Partners With Visa on Casino Resort Payment Solutions
Sightline Payments is deploying Visa-branded Play+ cards to expand omnichannel payment solutions for casino resorts. This combination will bring together Sightline Payments’ Play+ accounts for the U.S. sports betting and casino gaming market and Visa’s tokenization efforts in order to enable customers to use digital payments instead of carrying cash at casino resorts, Sightline Payments said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
Media Subscriptions Account for Half of All Churn by Cash-Strapped Consumers
As consumers reprioritize their bill payments, PYMNTS data shows digital media subscriptions are often skipped. Payment issues are a major problem for subscription businesses, accounting for almost half of all churn, as FlexPay CEO Darryl Hicks told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster in an interview. “If you look at where the...
Delivery-Reliant Consumers Protect Aggregators From Inflationary Trade-Down
As inflation has consumers reevaluating their food spending, aggregators benefit from increased expectations of convenience. Jingyao Wu, chief operating officer of food delivery app HungryPanda, which specifically focuses on offering Chinese food and on meeting the needs of Chinese consumers living abroad, has seen customer frequency hold strong against pressures.
Crypto’s One-Time Favorite Bank Faces Federal Probe Into FTX Relationship
Washington’s watchful eye doesn’t like what it sees across the crypto industry ecosystem. This, as U.S. prosecutors in the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) fraud unit are reportedly examining Silvergate Capital’s banking relationship with the collapsed crypto giants FTX and Alameda Research. The DOJ probe, which is...
Meta Sees Promise in Monetizing Apps With Shop Ads, Click to Message
With Meta's battered stock doubling in the past 3 months, it’s not all about the money-losing metaverse anymore. This, as shares of Meta Platforms jumped over 20% in early trading Thursday after reporting that it is seeing more engagement with its apps, and sees potential to monetize that engagement.
Inflation Forces Consumers to Rethink Smartphone, Subscription, Grocery Purchases
Maybe the customer was right all along in reacting cautiously to the news of easing inflation. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Jan. 30) that the U.S. consumer is “starting to freak out,” pointing to dipped car sales, slumping retail and decreased service-based spending as signs of pullback. With consumer spending representing 70% of the U.S. economy, any continued drop in spending could make a negative financial ripple across all sectors, and some experts are raising their recession risk predictions for the coming year.
Billers Challenged to Make Cash Part of the Digital Payments Experience
The conventional wisdom is that the shift to digital payments has led us all away from cash. Jamison Jaworski, GM-SVP of retail and Green Dot Network at Green Dot, and Nicole Haskins, vice president, electronic billing and payment solutions and innovations at Paymentus, told PYMNTS that cash is still sticky, and still is a vital payment method for millions of consumers.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0