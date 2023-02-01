Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
UF Jewish community drowns out antisemitic streamers
Chabad UF Rabbi Berl Goldman stood silently and stared intensely at the small group of right-wing antisemites in front of him at the Plaza of the Americas Thursday. As the group laughed and unveiled a "Ye is Right" poster across from him, he remained steady. Self-identified Christian Nationalist streamers Tyler...
Independent Florida Alligator
Bomb squad calls false alarm after UF Turlington Hall evacuation
A false alarm stirred chaos on UF campus Thursday as the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office’s Bomb Squad was called to assist the University Police Department to investigate what was called a “suspicious package.”. It was “research material” on the first floor of Turlington Hall that caused hundreds...
