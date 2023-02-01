ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Independent Florida Alligator

UF Jewish community drowns out antisemitic streamers

Chabad UF Rabbi Berl Goldman stood silently and stared intensely at the small group of right-wing antisemites in front of him at the Plaza of the Americas Thursday. As the group laughed and unveiled a "Ye is Right" poster across from him, he remained steady. Self-identified Christian Nationalist streamers Tyler...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Bomb squad calls false alarm after UF Turlington Hall evacuation

A false alarm stirred chaos on UF campus Thursday as the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office’s Bomb Squad was called to assist the University Police Department to investigate what was called a “suspicious package.”. It was “research material” on the first floor of Turlington Hall that caused hundreds...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

