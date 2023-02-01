Kanawha jury awards former ALJ $2.2 million in retaliation case; Governor’s office says case will be appealed

Read full article on original website
WV Attorney General vows to defend abortion limits
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — West Virginia’s abortion laws have been on the books less than five months, but they’re already facing multiple attacks in court. In September Governor Jim Justice signed a complete ban on the practice with few exceptions. Last month an abortion pill manufacturer filed suit, and this week the state’s only abortion […]
Two judges charged after conspiring to help embattled former Judge Goldston avoid prosecution
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two West Virginia Family Court judges are now facing charges after conspiring to help embattled former Family Court Judge Louise Goldston avoid prosecution after she illegally searched a man’s home during a divorce hearing on March 4, 2020. The revelation comes just days after...
WTAP
W.Va. Attorney General says he wants U.S. Secretary of State to be held accountable
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is making news for his letter he is sending to GOP Majority Leader, Kevin McCarthy. Morrisey’s letter to McCarthy is asking for U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken to testify for what Morrisey is saying are “failures in addressing the fentanyl crisis.” Morrisey says that Dept. of Homeland Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas and Merrick Garland are already being held accountable for this situation.
Charleston, West Virginia woman pleaded guilty to COVID PPP fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston woman pleaded guilty on Friday to scheming $20,833 from the COVID-19 relief Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to The United States Department of Justice, Tiffany Bowlin, 33, of Charleston, applied for a PPP loan for a hair salon on April 27, 2021. Bowlin admitted that she falsified the dates […]
Man indicted in connection to Kanawha County, West Virginia, excavator fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of setting an excavator on fire has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Ramella, 41, of Charleston, was arrested in September 2022 in connection to an excavator on fire in the 800 block of Stover Road near […]
Raleigh County Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Athena Grizzle, 37, of Beckley, was sentenced to eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing a quantity of heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 15, 2020, Grizzle sold a quantity of...
Kanawha County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Karen L. Hodges, also known as “Karen Igo,” “Karen Clay,” “Karen Richmond,” and “Karen Gessel,” 49, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty today to three counts of securities fraud. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
Metro News
West Virginia will host first hearing for Ways and Means Committee
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The city of Petersburg, West Virginia will be the host site for the first ever field hearing for the House Committee on Ways and Means. The hearing, which takes a look at the economy in Appalachia, will take place Monday at 11 a.m. at Allegheny Wood Products on Johnson Run Road.
Gun, ammo purchase tracking in the crosshairs in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to ban credit card companies from tracking the purchase of guns and ammunition in the Mountain State. Some credit cards do that with an electronic code, and there are concerns they are creating a national database of gun owners. Critics say that’s a […]
Metro News
Citizens pay group recommends pay increase for state lawmakers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Citizens Legislative Compensation Commission is recommending state lawmakers receive a $10,000 pay raise. The commission, which meets every four years as spelled out in the state Constitution, recently passed a resolution recommending lawmakers annual pay be increased to equal the per capita income in West Virginia. Commission Chairman Mike Hall, a former state lawmaker, told MetroNews that’s about $30,000.
WDTV
SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested in Texas on child concealment charges stemming from Barbour County, authorities said. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested Friday night in San Anontio. Narayan had taken her five-year-old son and fled the state after learned she was...
West Virginia bill would create a crime if you urinate or defecate in public
A bill would create a new crime in West Virginia if you would urinate or defecate in public. The bill, Senate Bill 540, was introduced on February 1. The bill says any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place, other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or […]
Man arrested in connection to Charleston, West Virginia, shooting indicted
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested in August 2022 after a shooting was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County. According to the Charleston Police Department, 24-year-old Marcus Linville was arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter. The shooting happened just after 10:30 pm on Aug. 1, 2022. Police say the people involved […]
West Virginia at the forefront of the opioid crisis: Overdose deaths reach alarming heights
CHARLESTON, WV. - In West Virginia, drug abuse and trafficking, particularly opioids, are a pressing problem that threatens the health and safety of the state's residents. In 2020, the state had the highest rate of overdose deaths nationwide, with 1330 deaths, more than twice as many as were caused by car accidents. This worrying statistic emphasizes the serious threat that drug trafficking and abuse pose to West Virginians.
WSAZ
WV boys hoops
U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 6 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
West Virginia bill would allow felons to vote when released from prison
A West Virginia bill in the Senate would allow felons to vote when they are released from prison. The bill would amend a 1931 code relating to voting rights of formerly incarcerated individuals; and restoring suffrage for a person incarcerated for a felony conviction upon release. Senate Bill 38 would allow those who have been […]
Beckley Woman Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jamie Vass, 45, of Beckley, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 7, 2022, Vass sold...
Kanawha County, West Virginia, man arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a church
MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly attempting to break into a church in Mink Shoals, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling the area, they received a tip of suspicious activity at the Great Community Fellowship Church on Pennsylvania Avenue. Deputies say […]
Metro News
Two-year search for Huntington man on drug charges ends in California
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A man wanted in connection with a drug investigation in southern West Virginia has been arrested in California. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force announced Thursday that Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, was taken into custody in Los Angeles Wednesday.
Metro News
Citizens want to put brakes on transfer of federal relief dollars to development fund
Gov. Jim Justice submitted a bill meant to transfer $678 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars to state development funds. Not everybody thinks that’s a great idea. House Bill 2883 calls for $500 million to be transferred to the state Economic Development Authority, a $177 million transfer to...
