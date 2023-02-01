Kanawha jury awards former ALJ $2.2 million in retaliation case; Governor’s office says case will be appealed

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is making news for his letter he is sending to GOP Majority Leader, Kevin McCarthy. Morrisey’s letter to McCarthy is asking for U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken to testify for what Morrisey is saying are “failures in addressing the fentanyl crisis.” Morrisey says that Dept. of Homeland Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas and Merrick Garland are already being held accountable for this situation.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO