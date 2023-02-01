Read full article on original website
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
rockytopinsider.com
Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee
Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s diamond teams earn more preseason praise
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee had six players tabbed as preseason All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) on Thursday. The Vols’ six selections were the most of any team in the country, edging out Stanford (five) and LSU (four), respectively. The NCBWA became the fourth organization...
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols avoid 3 game skid
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols bounced back with a 65-51, wire-to-wire victory over Ole Miss in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday to improve to 9-1 in Southeastern Conference play. Senior Jordan Horston was the game’s top scorer with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Senior Rickea Jackson was...
wvlt.tv
No. 2 Vols set to host SEC showdown with No. 25 Auburn
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 2 Tennessee is back home for another top-25 showdown, taking on No. 25 Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. Tennessee leads its all-time series with Auburn, 79-44, dating back to 1927. When the series is contested in Knoxville, the Vols hold a 49-9 advantage.
WATE
Viral ‘security guard’ dancer brings back moves for basketball season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The viral UT Security guard is back at it again by wowing thousands of Vol fans all over the country. Michael Galyean, best known for his viral flash dance moment that happened at a UT football game in October 2022, is taking his dance moves to the basketball court, only this time, he had some company.
wvlt.tv
Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee for one more dance on Saturday during the UT vs. Auburn basketball game. “It’s been really refreshing the acceptance that it’s brought and the notoriety, I guess, of the...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols recruiting target drops must-hear quote that will get fans fired up
2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall, one of the Tennessee Vols‘ top recruiting targets, dropped a must-hear quote this week about UT football and its future under Josh Heupel. Marshall, 5-foot-10.5/193 lbs from Cincinnati, OH, spoke to On3.com about his top schools — Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, and Wisconsin...
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee softball
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.
wvlt.tv
Mad scientist day at Knoxville school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was all about science on Friday at the Episcopal School of Knoxville. After months of work, students showed off their science projects to the whole school. Liquid sand, robotic cars and shrinking cans were just a few of the science projects the students have been...
wvlt.tv
Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial
Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for 'several years'. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space crisis at the university.
wvlt.tv
UT students frustrated about departments being relocated
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The new University of Tennessee’s Campus Master Plan will relocate several departments, leaving students frustrated with attending classes on time. On Thursday, dozens of UT students and professors voiced their concerns by protesting what they call a space crisis on campus. According to a press release by the UTK Space Coalition, a petition against these departments’ treatment has attracted over 820 signatures.
wvlt.tv
Yee-Haw Brewing opens in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville has a brand new place to eat and drink. Yee-Haw Brewery’s seventh taproom is now open on North Broadway in North Knoxville. Some people began lining up 15 minutes early, saying they couldn’t wait for it to open. “Just very, very special to...
wvlt.tv
Beck Cultural Exchange Center celebrating life of famous Black Knoxville artist
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.
Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Keys to the Bluegrass Kingdom
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 6 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Pigeon Forge tourism association fundraises for scholarships
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every winter, the Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association hosts their annual Bowling for Tourism event. The money raised at the event goes towards hospitality scholarships at Walters State Community College to help students pay for books and gas. “They get civic service experience and...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville group ‘inundated’ with calls after free family assistance goes live
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time, a $25 million plan to help get East Tennesseans off of public assistance is available. The three-year care coordination program for East Tennessee families is now accepting referrals and eligible families can apply to be part of the program. The program was...
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
