Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee

Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
Tennessee’s diamond teams earn more preseason praise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee had six players tabbed as preseason All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) on Thursday. The Vols’ six selections were the most of any team in the country, edging out Stanford (five) and LSU (four), respectively. The NCBWA became the fourth organization...
Lady Vols avoid 3 game skid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols bounced back with a 65-51, wire-to-wire victory over Ole Miss in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday to improve to 9-1 in Southeastern Conference play. Senior Jordan Horston was the game’s top scorer with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Senior Rickea Jackson was...
No. 2 Vols set to host SEC showdown with No. 25 Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 2 Tennessee is back home for another top-25 showdown, taking on No. 25 Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. Tennessee leads its all-time series with Auburn, 79-44, dating back to 1927. When the series is contested in Knoxville, the Vols hold a 49-9 advantage.
Viral ‘security guard’ dancer brings back moves for basketball season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The viral UT Security guard is back at it again by wowing thousands of Vol fans all over the country. Michael Galyean, best known for his viral flash dance moment that happened at a UT football game in October 2022, is taking his dance moves to the basketball court, only this time, he had some company.
Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee for one more dance on Saturday during the UT vs. Auburn basketball game. “It’s been really refreshing the acceptance that it’s brought and the notoriety, I guess, of the...
University of Tennessee softball

Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
Mad scientist day at Knoxville school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was all about science on Friday at the Episcopal School of Knoxville. After months of work, students showed off their science projects to the whole school. Liquid sand, robotic cars and shrinking cans were just a few of the science projects the students have been...
Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial

Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space crisis at the university. Catch Up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 2/3 in 8...
UT students frustrated about departments being relocated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The new University of Tennessee’s Campus Master Plan will relocate several departments, leaving students frustrated with attending classes on time. On Thursday, dozens of UT students and professors voiced their concerns by protesting what they call a space crisis on campus. According to a press release by the UTK Space Coalition, a petition against these departments’ treatment has attracted over 820 signatures.
Yee-Haw Brewing opens in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville has a brand new place to eat and drink. Yee-Haw Brewery’s seventh taproom is now open on North Broadway in North Knoxville. Some people began lining up 15 minutes early, saying they couldn’t wait for it to open. “Just very, very special to...
Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
Keys to the Bluegrass Kingdom

Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 6 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
Pigeon Forge tourism association fundraises for scholarships

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Every winter, the Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association hosts their annual Bowling for Tourism event. The money raised at the event goes towards hospitality scholarships at Walters State Community College to help students pay for books and gas. “They get civic service experience and...
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
