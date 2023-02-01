ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, CA

Sonora Man Tased After Attacking Elderly Parents

Sonora, CA – After allegedly threatening to kill and set his parent’s house on fire, and then disobeying deputies’ repeated orders to stop trashing the home, deputies tased a Sonora man. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Montgomery Road in Sonora after an elderly...
SONORA, CA
Tip leads to Mail Theft Arrest

Originally Published By: Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. “On January 19, 2023, at about 2:20 PM, an alert citizen noticed a suspicious female parked in the shopping center located at 55 Highway 26, Valley Springs. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an unconscious female in the driver seat slumped over the center console. The deputy contacted the female, who identified herself as Rehnee Briggs, 36 years of age, Lodi. While speaking to Suspect Briggs, the deputy noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column. Suspect Briggs was asked to step out of the vehicle to allow the deputy to conduct a search. The deputy located additional drug paraphernalia and suspect Briggs’s sweatshirt pocket and stolen mail inside the vehicle containing the names of more than 16 people.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Deceased Identified In Fatal Rail Road Flat Crash

Arnold, CA – The name of the deceased and his cause of death in a fatal crash in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County nearly three weeks ago have been released. The deceased is 71-year-old Tom Swartz of Pine Grove in Amador County. He was killed on January 14th after he pulled his 1994 Jeep Wrangler over on Summit Level Road, southeast of Highway 26, and the shoulder gave way, causing the SUV to overturn. At the time, it was unclear whether the crash or a medical emergency was the cause of his death.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
New safety protocols for two Turlock bars following back-to-back shootings

TURLOCK - New requirements are now in effect at two Turlock bars to make the downtown area safer. Turlock's police chief announced the new safety practices following two deadly shootings within the past month.Those two shootings happened in the heart of downtown Turlock. The latest one happened near Grand Cru and Utter Place."We love them. It should be a safe spot. You shouldn't have to worry about stabbings or shootings," resident Tanner Steffano said.More security will be on-hand at both Grand Cru and Utter Place as ordered by Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden.It comes after recent back-to-back shootings downtown. The...
TURLOCK, CA
19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a Stockton shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Detectives are investigating...
STOCKTON, CA
Pedestrian killed in Stockton hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for more information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday. According to the Stockton Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pacific Ave, north of Douglas Road. Upon arrival officers found a pedestrian had been and they later died. Police say...
STOCKTON, CA
Turlock police amp up security measures after deadly weekend shootings

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police announced additional security measures are immediately going into effect Friday following back-to-back shootings last month. Two people died and one was critically injured in two separate shootings that happened in front of downtown bars Jan. 14 and Jan. 15. In response to the shootings,...
TURLOCK, CA
Inmate Escapes from the Calaveras County Jail While Taking Out the Trash - Sheriff Seeks Public’s Assistance in Locating San Andreas Man

February 3, 2023 – The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office reported the following information. On February 2, 2023, at about 6:38 P.M., an Inmate Worker, Larry Albert McDonald Jr, 41 years of age San. Andreas, was performing supervised duties associated with his assignment as an inmate worker. Suspect McDonald was...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Suspected Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Atwater

“Merced – On 1-28-23 at approximately 8:03 AM, the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested a man during the service of a search warrant with Fentanyl for sale. The Merced Police Departments Gang Officer Arnulfo Centeno obtained information regarding Seth Ingalsbe (25) possessing Fentanyl for sale. When...
ATWATER, CA
Eviction attempt leads to standoff in Newman

An effort by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department to evict a woman from a Newman home went awry on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when she barricaded herself in a bedroom, prompting a brief standoff with police. The incident came to a peaceful conclusion when the sheriff’s department and the Newman...
NEWMAN, CA
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Pacific Avenue in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Douglas Road and Pacific Avenue. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 29, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run on Pacific Avenue in Stockton. A preliminary release by Stockton PD revealed...
STOCKTON, CA
A Good Reason To Check On Elderly Neighbors

Pioneer, CA – Repeated calls to an elderly couple’s home in Amador County went unanswered and probably saved an elderly couple’s lives. During severe weather or other emergencies, first responders frequently advise residents to check on their neighbors, particularly senior citizens. That advice was lifesaving for an elderly couple in the Pioneer area of Amador County on Wednesday night. After hearing a car horn sounding and calling their elderly neighbors several times with no answer, a neighbor feared for their safety and called 911.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Man suspected of killing cellmate at Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County

A man incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione died after being stabbed by his cellmate, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said on Friday. Prison officials said Robert Aranda, 23, was found in his cell with stab wounds and other injuries at around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday. He was taken to the prison’s treatment and triage area, where he was pronounced dead.
IONE, CA
San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested, 3 other county staff members placed on administrative leave

(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest on Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. In a private press conference on Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow named Brandon Wolff as the correctional officer that had been arrested. Wolff is facing charges of […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Man Passed Out On Couch Attacked By Homeowner

Tuolumne, CA – A Tuolumne man attempting to wake an intoxicated guest learned a baseball bat was not the best choice as it landed him in handcuffs. It was actually the resident, 66-year-old Brian Montgomery, who recently called the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office to report an intoxicated man on his couch who would not wake up. He then abruptly tried to hang up, telling dispatchers that the man was starting to wake up and they were no longer needed.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA

