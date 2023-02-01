Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Man Tased After Attacking Elderly Parents
Sonora, CA – After allegedly threatening to kill and set his parent’s house on fire, and then disobeying deputies’ repeated orders to stop trashing the home, deputies tased a Sonora man. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Montgomery Road in Sonora after an elderly...
crimevoice.com
Tip leads to Mail Theft Arrest
Originally Published By: Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. “On January 19, 2023, at about 2:20 PM, an alert citizen noticed a suspicious female parked in the shopping center located at 55 Highway 26, Valley Springs. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an unconscious female in the driver seat slumped over the center console. The deputy contacted the female, who identified herself as Rehnee Briggs, 36 years of age, Lodi. While speaking to Suspect Briggs, the deputy noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column. Suspect Briggs was asked to step out of the vehicle to allow the deputy to conduct a search. The deputy located additional drug paraphernalia and suspect Briggs’s sweatshirt pocket and stolen mail inside the vehicle containing the names of more than 16 people.
March to be held in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after dog tased to death by police officer
LODI, Calif. — Demonstrators are slated to gather in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after a dog accused of chasing a family with young children and attempting to bite them was tased to death by a Lodi Police officer. Protestors are planning to meet at the arch in...
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In Fatal Rail Road Flat Crash
Arnold, CA – The name of the deceased and his cause of death in a fatal crash in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County nearly three weeks ago have been released. The deceased is 71-year-old Tom Swartz of Pine Grove in Amador County. He was killed on January 14th after he pulled his 1994 Jeep Wrangler over on Summit Level Road, southeast of Highway 26, and the shoulder gave way, causing the SUV to overturn. At the time, it was unclear whether the crash or a medical emergency was the cause of his death.
Turlock girl left without specialized wheelchair after car theft, family says
(KTXL) — Single mother Juliana Melgoza calls her daughter an angel on earth. Her brothers call her Harley Quinn — Her real name is Miracle. “She’s a literal miracle. She really is,” Melgoza, who lives in Turlock, said. And now, they’re hoping for another one. On Sunday, the Melgozas were getting ready to go to […]
New safety protocols for two Turlock bars following back-to-back shootings
TURLOCK - New requirements are now in effect at two Turlock bars to make the downtown area safer. Turlock's police chief announced the new safety practices following two deadly shootings within the past month.Those two shootings happened in the heart of downtown Turlock. The latest one happened near Grand Cru and Utter Place."We love them. It should be a safe spot. You shouldn't have to worry about stabbings or shootings," resident Tanner Steffano said.More security will be on-hand at both Grand Cru and Utter Place as ordered by Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden.It comes after recent back-to-back shootings downtown. The...
Boy, 13, reunited with stolen Christmas gift, 30-year-old faces grand theft charges
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — On Christmas, a 13-year-old boy from Livermore received an electric scooter as a gift. Just a few days later, that scooter was stolen. On Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m., officers with the Livermore Police Department investigated the theft of a Hiboy electric scooter at Target on Las Positas Road, officials […]
19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a Stockton shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Detectives are investigating...
Pedestrian killed in Stockton hit-and-run
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for more information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday. According to the Stockton Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pacific Ave, north of Douglas Road. Upon arrival officers found a pedestrian had been and they later died. Police say...
Turlock police amp up security measures after deadly weekend shootings
TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police announced additional security measures are immediately going into effect Friday following back-to-back shootings last month. Two people died and one was critically injured in two separate shootings that happened in front of downtown bars Jan. 14 and Jan. 15. In response to the shootings,...
goldrushcam.com
Inmate Escapes from the Calaveras County Jail While Taking Out the Trash - Sheriff Seeks Public’s Assistance in Locating San Andreas Man
February 3, 2023 – The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office reported the following information. On February 2, 2023, at about 6:38 P.M., an Inmate Worker, Larry Albert McDonald Jr, 41 years of age San. Andreas, was performing supervised duties associated with his assignment as an inmate worker. Suspect McDonald was...
Possible meteor may have fallen in Merced County
The National Weather Service says a possible meteor fell in Merced County overnight!
crimevoice.com
Suspected Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Atwater
“Merced – On 1-28-23 at approximately 8:03 AM, the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested a man during the service of a search warrant with Fentanyl for sale. The Merced Police Departments Gang Officer Arnulfo Centeno obtained information regarding Seth Ingalsbe (25) possessing Fentanyl for sale. When...
westsideconnect.com
Eviction attempt leads to standoff in Newman
An effort by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department to evict a woman from a Newman home went awry on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when she barricaded herself in a bedroom, prompting a brief standoff with police. The incident came to a peaceful conclusion when the sheriff’s department and the Newman...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Pacific Avenue in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Douglas Road and Pacific Avenue. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 29, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run on Pacific Avenue in Stockton. A preliminary release by Stockton PD revealed...
mymotherlode.com
A Good Reason To Check On Elderly Neighbors
Pioneer, CA – Repeated calls to an elderly couple’s home in Amador County went unanswered and probably saved an elderly couple’s lives. During severe weather or other emergencies, first responders frequently advise residents to check on their neighbors, particularly senior citizens. That advice was lifesaving for an elderly couple in the Pioneer area of Amador County on Wednesday night. After hearing a car horn sounding and calling their elderly neighbors several times with no answer, a neighbor feared for their safety and called 911.
KCRA.com
Man suspected of killing cellmate at Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County
A man incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione died after being stabbed by his cellmate, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said on Friday. Prison officials said Robert Aranda, 23, was found in his cell with stab wounds and other injuries at around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday. He was taken to the prison’s treatment and triage area, where he was pronounced dead.
San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested, 3 other county staff members placed on administrative leave
(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest on Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. In a private press conference on Thursday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow named Brandon Wolff as the correctional officer that had been arrested. Wolff is facing charges of […]
KCRA.com
Hughson Church demands answers after sewage water, cement mistakenly pumped into the property
HUGHSON, Calif. — A church in Hughson wants to know how and why sewer water and cement were mistakenly pumped into its property while pipework was being done at a nearby creamery. Students, staff and churchgoers at Hughson Christian School and Hughson Church of Christ have been without working...
mymotherlode.com
Man Passed Out On Couch Attacked By Homeowner
Tuolumne, CA – A Tuolumne man attempting to wake an intoxicated guest learned a baseball bat was not the best choice as it landed him in handcuffs. It was actually the resident, 66-year-old Brian Montgomery, who recently called the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office to report an intoxicated man on his couch who would not wake up. He then abruptly tried to hang up, telling dispatchers that the man was starting to wake up and they were no longer needed.
