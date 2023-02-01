ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benny Williams returns to practice for Syracuse

By Mario Sacco
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to practice on Wednesday.

Williams missed Monday’s game against #6 Virginia for what head coach Jim Boeheim described as a “personal day.”

The 6’9” Maryland native has started 20 games this season. He was replaced in the starting lineup by freshman Maliq Brown last Saturday at Virginia Tech. Williams is averaging 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Syracuse returns to action on Saturday at Boston College. It will be a 5 p.m. tip and you can watch the game on the ACC Network.

insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: New 4-star commit has ‘virtually textbook mechanics’

In the wake of 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore giving a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball this past Saturday afternoon, a flood of observations has come in from national recruiting analysts and scouts about the stellar skill set of the 6-foot-4 Moore. First and foremost, many experts agree that...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Takeaways From Syracuse's Win Over Vermont

The 2023 Syracuse men’s lacrosse season started on a good note on Saturday with a 7-5 victory over the University of Vermont Catamounts. It was mostly a battle of defense that resulted in a low-scoring affair, with only 12 goals being scored between both teams. Each side of the ball had some great ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont

Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Awful Announcing

Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question

Monday night, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team fell to the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers 67-62 in a close contest in the JMA Wireless Dome. They did so without the help of starting forward Benny Williams, who didn’t play or attend the game. Naturally, this was noticed by just about everyone in the building, so Read more... The post Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question appeared first on Awful Announcing.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse falls to #6 Virginia at home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse (13-10, 6-6) battled #6/4 Virginia (17-4, 9-2) even through the first 35 minutes of play but the Cavaliers broke open a 57-57 tie and scored 10 of the last 15 points in a 67-62 triumph. Judah Mintz had a game-high 20 points and Jesse Edwards finished with 14 points […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Tully boys cruise past rival LaFayette

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Tully boys made the short trek to LaFayette on Wednesday night, cruising past the Lancers 59-38. Ryan Mize led the Black Knights, posting a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Dan Mech chipped in 16 points in the win. Tully (14-3) returns to action Friday at home against Onondaga. […]
TULLY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse falls to Louisville at home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse closed its two-game home stand on Sunday, Jan. 29, in the JMA Wireless Dome with a 79-67 loss to Louisville. Sophomore guard Georgia Woolley led all scorers with 20 points in the contest while Dyaisha Fair added 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the loss. The game […]
SYRACUSE, NY
