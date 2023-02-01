ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (2/2/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Man Pleads Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges In Natrona County

"I thought today was going to be the day" said the victim, walking into Wyoming Medical Center. "The day?" asked the accompanying Sergeant. "The day I was going to die." That conversation was documented in an affidavit accompanying a case that came before the Natrona County District Court, involving aggravated assault, two counts of domestic battery, false imprisonment, and strangulation.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (2/2/23–2/3/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday and Friday, February 2–3. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man given 4- to 6-year prison term for burglary

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man has been sentenced to four to six years in state prison for burglary and has been ordered to pay over $14,000 in restitution for items stolen. Robert Gene Bockman, 42, was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 2 in Natrona County District Court. The state’s attorney noted that while Bockman’s parole officer felt he was a suitable candidate for probation, the author of the presentence investigation report and the victim felt otherwise.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Man charged in drug conspiracy while awaiting sentencing in previous conspiracy case

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, 52-year-old Tyrone Jackson Sr. appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. His alleged supplier, 39-year-old Andrew Keller, was arrested and charged last month with three methamphetamine-related felonies. Keller and Jackson are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Wyoming Division...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Highway Patrolmen Struck by Semi During Traffic Assist

DOUGLAS — A Wyoming Highway Patrolman survived a dangerous collision yesterday evening when his vehicle was hit from behind by a semi truck on Highway 59 near Douglas. The WHP reports that the at trooper was assisting multiple motorists who had left the roadway due to weather and road conditions shortly before 7 p.m.
DOUGLAS, WY
oilcity.news

Leader of Natrona County drug ring gets 12- to 18-year prison term

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man convicted of leading a drug distribution conspiracy with over a dozen charged co-defendants has been sentenced to 12–18 years in state prison. “He was the leader of major illegal business here in Natrona County … a business that destroys families,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri told Judge Kerri Johnson at the hearing.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Prized ’72 Chevelle

A Casper man pleaded guilty to stealing a prized '72 Chevelle. Jaelin Miller, 27, said that he did, in fact, take the car with intent to deprive the owners thereof in the fall of 2022. According to Assistant District attorney Jared Holbrook, in exchange for a guilty plea, Miller will...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

WYO 59 closed from Douglas to Gillette

CASPER, Wyo. — WYO 59 has been closed in both directions from Douglas to Edwards Road in Gillette, near milepost 67, due to winter conditions. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there is no estimate for when the road will be reopened.
GILLETTE, WY
oilcity.news

Outer Drive, portions of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles

CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have prompted the closure of Outer Drive (WY 258) between Mills and Evansville on Friday afternoon to light, high-profile vehicles. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:48 p.m. Gusts of up to 51 mph have been recorded. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne...
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Crash along I-25 blocks southbound traffic between Casper and Midwest

CASPER, Wyo. — The left southbound lane has been blocked along Interstate 25 following a crash that occurred between Casper and Midwest near milepost 225. All southbound motorists can expect delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. There is currently no estimate for when the lane will be reopened.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
