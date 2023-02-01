Read full article on original website
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/2/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Man pleads no contest to felony domestic violence charges; state seeks 4–8 years in prison
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, a Natrona County man pleaded no contest in district court to two felony charges of third-time domestic battery. In return for the plea, the state has agreed to drop charges of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and strangulation against Michael Brundige, age 43.
Man Pleads Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges In Natrona County
"I thought today was going to be the day" said the victim, walking into Wyoming Medical Center. "The day?" asked the accompanying Sergeant. "The day I was going to die." That conversation was documented in an affidavit accompanying a case that came before the Natrona County District Court, involving aggravated assault, two counts of domestic battery, false imprisonment, and strangulation.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (2/2/23–2/3/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday and Friday, February 2–3. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
oilcity.news
Person wanted on multiple violent felonies in Natrona County captured in ND
CASPER, Wyo. — A man wanted in Natrona County is now in custody in North Dakota, according to an email from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. “Elijah Dobbins is in custody in Minot, North Dakota,” the email said, providing a link to the original news release from Thursday.
oilcity.news
Casper man given 4- to 6-year prison term for burglary
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man has been sentenced to four to six years in state prison for burglary and has been ordered to pay over $14,000 in restitution for items stolen. Robert Gene Bockman, 42, was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 2 in Natrona County District Court. The state’s attorney noted that while Bockman’s parole officer felt he was a suitable candidate for probation, the author of the presentence investigation report and the victim felt otherwise.
Mills Man Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
A Mills man who shot himself in the leg before his arrest last year will spend more than two years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sentence handed down in federal court in Casper on Wednesday. Shawn Thomas Borne, 42, heard the...
Judge Sets Bonds for Two Casper Men Caught by Home Security Camera
Keaton Foster, 25, and Terrance Fullterton, 25, heard the same two charges against them from Judge Nichole Collier in Natrona County Circuit Court today, Feb. 1. Burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000. Conspiracy to commit burglary, a felony punishable by...
Natrona County DA Recommends $75,000 CASH ONLY Bond for Alleged Drug Dealer
Tyrone Jackson, 52, heard one charge against him from Judge Michael Patchen in Natrona County Initial Appearances today, Feb. 2. Jackson was charged with conspiracy to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $20,000. Assistant District attorney Stephanie Arrache said, "Mr. Jackson has...
oilcity.news
Man charged in drug conspiracy while awaiting sentencing in previous conspiracy case
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, 52-year-old Tyrone Jackson Sr. appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. His alleged supplier, 39-year-old Andrew Keller, was arrested and charged last month with three methamphetamine-related felonies. Keller and Jackson are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Wyoming Division...
sweetwaternow.com
Highway Patrolmen Struck by Semi During Traffic Assist
DOUGLAS — A Wyoming Highway Patrolman survived a dangerous collision yesterday evening when his vehicle was hit from behind by a semi truck on Highway 59 near Douglas. The WHP reports that the at trooper was assisting multiple motorists who had left the roadway due to weather and road conditions shortly before 7 p.m.
oilcity.news
Leader of Natrona County drug ring gets 12- to 18-year prison term
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man convicted of leading a drug distribution conspiracy with over a dozen charged co-defendants has been sentenced to 12–18 years in state prison. “He was the leader of major illegal business here in Natrona County … a business that destroys families,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri told Judge Kerri Johnson at the hearing.
Casper Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Prized ’72 Chevelle
A Casper man pleaded guilty to stealing a prized '72 Chevelle. Jaelin Miller, 27, said that he did, in fact, take the car with intent to deprive the owners thereof in the fall of 2022. According to Assistant District attorney Jared Holbrook, in exchange for a guilty plea, Miller will...
oilcity.news
Bridges to plows: WYDOT engineer gives Wyo drivers glimpse into projects, challenges
CASPER, Wyo. — Recently, a district engineer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation gave deep insight into the organization’s mission and challenges during this unusually snowy winter season in Casper. Mark Ayen, a district engineer for WYDOT District 2, was the featured speaker during this week’s Kiwanis luncheon...
oilcity.news
WYO 59 closed from Douglas to Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — WYO 59 has been closed in both directions from Douglas to Edwards Road in Gillette, near milepost 67, due to winter conditions. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there is no estimate for when the road will be reopened.
county17.com
Retention and Recruitment Task Force members announced by Wyoming Department of Education
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of the state’s education community from Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette are serving on the Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board’s Retention and Recruitment Task Force. The mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers...
oilcity.news
Outer Drive, portions of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have prompted the closure of Outer Drive (WY 258) between Mills and Evansville on Friday afternoon to light, high-profile vehicles. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:48 p.m. Gusts of up to 51 mph have been recorded. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne...
Douglas Man Protests Gas Prices, Drives Out Of Town To Fill
He has been seen sitting in front of the Safeway gas station with a sign that says “B.S.”. Robert Olson was not happy with Douglas's gas prices, now at $1 more per gallon than Glenrock’s and Casper’s prices. He was sitting on a metal folding chair in...
oilcity.news
Crash along I-25 blocks southbound traffic between Casper and Midwest
CASPER, Wyo. — The left southbound lane has been blocked along Interstate 25 following a crash that occurred between Casper and Midwest near milepost 225. All southbound motorists can expect delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. There is currently no estimate for when the lane will be reopened.
oilcity.news
‘A Special Lady’: Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry remembered for generosity, kindness
CASPER, Wyo. — Longtime Casper resident Susie McMurry died over the weekend at Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center. According to her obituary, she had been battling lifelong diabetes. Susie and her late husband of 41 years, Mick McMurry, came from modest backgrounds, but they made millions from energy and...
