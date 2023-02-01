CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man has been sentenced to four to six years in state prison for burglary and has been ordered to pay over $14,000 in restitution for items stolen. Robert Gene Bockman, 42, was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 2 in Natrona County District Court. The state’s attorney noted that while Bockman’s parole officer felt he was a suitable candidate for probation, the author of the presentence investigation report and the victim felt otherwise.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO