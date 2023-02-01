Read full article on original website
RHUDE FW23 Is a Visual Representation of What Fuelled Rhuigi Villaseñor's Fire
Rhuigi Villaseñor revisits fond childhood memories in a gas station, dreaming of a lavish lifestyle that is now a reality for his Fall/Winter 2023 RHUDE collection. Following a high with his Bally debut las September, the designer returns to Los Angeles to bring his West Coast swagger back to his own label. As guests entered the runway venue, they were greeted by a RHUDE-branded Lamborghini which set the tone for the collection and the collaboration that was about to be unveiled in front of their eyes.
The Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Kiko Kostadinov Collab Is Peak Y2K
Over the past few years, there has been heightened attention on Y2K designs and styling – seen everywhere from the streets to the runway. Launched in 2020, Heaven by Marc Jacobs took this mission by the reigns, offering up newly cast versions of 90’s allure. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Now, the lighthearted design styles are getting in boost as Heaven by Marc Jacobs has teamed up with Kiko Kostadinov for a new collaboration.
Stine Goya FW23 Preps an Artful Wardrobe for Aprés Ski
For Fall/Winter 2023, Stine Goya felt galvanized by the snow-covered universe of Hans Christian Andersen’s Snow Queen. With the fairy tale’s empowered characters at its fore, the collection is brave, plastering Goya’s hand-drawn graphics on statement silhouettes and enlisting fabrications of all kinds for unexpected pairings. In...
SANKUANZ Showcases a Desire for Danger With FW23 Collection
Every season, SANKUANZ offers up a conversation subverting forward-thinking design styles with rather cerebral themes. For SS23, its discussion on the circle of life came to be through analytically form-focused silhouettes that fused modernity and class. Now for the Fall/Winter 2023 season, the brand is expanding its scope on blended dress notes – showcasing that high fashion and streetwear belong in the same sentence.
GANNI Flourished Into a Butterfly for FW23
Closing out Copenhagen Fashion Week, GANNI welcomed guests into the capital’s iconic ARKEN museum and prepared to spread its wings and fly for its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. This season, GANNI entered a revolutionary state, looking to its personal growth since its establishment. Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup debuted the brand’s...
adidas Revitalizes Its Y-3 Marathon TR Sneaker
Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have just unveiled yet another silhouette to its ever-growing footwear mainline: the Y-3 Marathon TR. The new sneaker quickly follows the recently-presented Superstar iteration in a stealthy-black colorway, and it’s a revitalized version of the shoe that was initially released in 1979 as a trail-running sneaker.
Corteiz Keeps up the Momentum With All-New Capsule Drop
London-based streetwear label Corteiz has just presented a new capsule, and the rising brand has enlisted UK rap up-and-comer cityboymoe to front the campaign imagery. It feels like Corteiz is everywhere right now. However, aside from its recently-announced collaboration with Nike — that’s coming in March — Clint419’s label has been “ruling the world” for quite a while before then. For example, the streetwear label has connected with the likes of Soho Yacht Club and Motherlan for high-profile collaborations, before teaming up with Nigerian-British artist Slawn — who recently designed the forthcoming BRIT Awards trophy — for a mini-movie that advertised Corteiz’s “DA SKYDIVE” jacket.
Human Made Goes Retro for Latest Military Capsule
After revealing a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, HUMAN MADE now readies a military capsule for Season 25. The upcoming series features a range of classic silhouettes finished with traditional techniques and HM’s signature playful graphics. Highlighted in the range are a number of outwear pieces including flight jackets fitted...
PinkPantheress Taps Ice Spice for ”Boys a Liar Pt. 2” Remix
PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, two of the most in-demand artists in the world right now, have connected to give PinkPantheress’ hit single, “Boy’s A Liar,” a star-studded remix. Back in November of last year, PinkPantheress released the original singe, a track that she co-produced alongside Mura...
Bombay Sapphire®’s Recent Saw This, Made This Event at HBX Showcased Artists Brian Downey and Casen Sullivan’s Imaginative Works
Bombay Sapphire® embodies the ethos of innovation and constant inspiration, as its rich, botanical flavor is informed by the beauty of nature. The brand is not only committed to practicing self-expression, but to sharing it with its audiences as well. This past weekend, Bombay invited its friends and local...
Palace Skateboards Enlists Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Matt Sweeney and Mdou Moctar for Vinyl Love Song "PALACE THINGS"
Palace Skateboards‘ influence in streetwear is omnipresent, but the label has its hands in many other pots — one of them being music. As part of its Spring 2023 collection, the London-born imprint has introduced an all-new record, titled “PALACE THINGS,” which is set to launch on Friday, February 3.
Nike Presents New Air Max Plus Sneaker Inspired By The Nation of Brazil
Is continuing its close affiliation with the Brazilian national football team with a new iteration of its Air Max Plus. The Swoosh and Brazil have been close collaborators since 1996 and have worked together over a total of seven World Cup competitions. During that time, Nike has designed some of the cleanest football jerseys to hit the pitch — check out the 1998 home jersey for proof of that — and this new sneaker takes inspiration from the classic colors of the team’s jersey and national flag.
Mk2 Films Boards ‘Custody’ Director Xavier Legrand’s Next Film, ‘The Successor,’ Starring Marc-André Grondin (EXCLUSIVE)
Xavier Legrand, whose 2017 feature debut “Custody” won two prizes at Venice and swept four Cesar Awards, is back with “The Successor.” The anticipated sophomore outing has been boarded by mk2 films (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”) which will launch sales at the European Film Market. “The Successor” will star Marc-André Grondin (“C.R.A.Z.Y.”) as the newly-announced artistic director of a famous Parisian fashion house. But as expectations are high, he starts experiencing chest pain. Out of the blue he is called back to Montreal to organize his estranged father’s funeral and discovers that he may have inherited much...
Official Images of the UNDERCOVER x Nike Moc Flow "Light Bone"
As a leader in collaboration, has developed many high-profile relationships that it continues to lean on for the development of unique, trend-defining products. One such collaborator who doesn’t hesitate to take risks is Jun Takahashi‘s UNDERCOVER. Having launched its collaborative Air Force 1 Low project at the end of last year, the attention now shifts to its Moc Flow, an interpretation of Nike’s Air Moc.
Gerrit Jacob's FW23 Collection "SCUM" Is Packed With Youthful Optimism
Emerging designer Gerrit Jacob has been everywhere as of late, establishing himself as one to watch due to his billowing graphic designs infused with futuristic identity. The German creative now gears up to present his all-new Fall/Winter 2023 collection, titled “SCUM.”. Jacob’s eponymous label looks to start a conversation...
Wande Coal Enlists Olamide for New Single "Kpe Paso"
Wande Coal and Olamide have joined forces for their new collab “Kpe Paso.”. Produced by Kel P and Udoma Amba, the meaning of the three-minute cut “comes from a Yoruba cultural representation for flex – or to celebrate in a big way,” while the title pays homage to Nigerian star Pasuma and the tradition of being grand at important events. The song also arrives with an accompanying music video helmed by Jyde Ajala, which shows the two artists in vibrant and celebratory environments.
Burning Man Reveals Temple for 2023 Festival
Three years since it last announced a new physical structure, the temple for this year’s Burning Man has been revealed as an “upside-down desert flower”, designed by Ela Madej and Reed Finlay. Titled Temple of the Heart, the structure’s design has been heavily influenced by floral motifs,...
Meet Junior Clint, the Manchester-Based Designer Stepping Correct with His Footwear and Apparel Designs
As a city, Manchester is historically divided by the red of United or the blue of City. But ever since 2020, Mancunians have become unified in their love of its very own sneaker-turned-streetwear label: Clints. Founded by Rainy City-native Junior Clint, Clints has been making the 0161 its own, amongst...
Amy Sherald Presents 'The World We Make'
Her first solo exhibition in Europe. Following her recent show in London, Amy Sherald is currently showcasing her first solo exhibition in Europe at Hauser & Wirth Monaco. The World We Make presents a suite of large-scale paintings, each radiating with a sky blue background that emits a message of hope.
ISO.POETISM by Tobias Birk Nielsen FW23 Is Set in Stone
ISO.POETISM by Tobias Birk Nielsen has returned to Copenhagen Fashion Week to present its latest tech-forward creations. Often calling on abstract emotional conditions that define the human experience, the brand keeps eco-friendly practices at the forefront and does so across its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Dubbed “AW23’ COPENHAGEN OBSIDIAN SOCIETY (13)*,”...
