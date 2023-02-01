ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ennis (EBF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.05MM shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
TEXAS STATE
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
FLORIDA STATE
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.38MM shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2020 they reported 3.25MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 281.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
OHIO STATE
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)

Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
BlackRock Increases Position in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.47MM shares of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 10.29MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of...
ALABAMA STATE
BlackRock Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Marriott International (MAR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.16MM shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 7, 2019 they reported 16.55MM shares and 4.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
MARYLAND STATE
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.27MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in...
Parnassus Investments Cuts Stake in Levi Strauss & (LEVI)

Fintel reports that Parnassus Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.47MM shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). This represents 3.583% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 5.44MM shares and 5.54% of the company, a decrease in...
BlackRock Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.02MM shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.28MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Lux Donn S. Cuts Stake in MGP Ingredients (MGPI)

Fintel reports that Lux Donn S. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.22MM shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI). This represents 37.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 5, 2021 they reported 8.33MM shares and 38.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
KANSAS STATE
MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Declares $0.24 Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
COLORADO STATE
BlackRock Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.21MM shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 14.02MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...

