Casper, WY

My Country 95.5

Natrona County Arrest Log (2/2/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Man Pleads Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges In Natrona County

"I thought today was going to be the day" said the victim, walking into Wyoming Medical Center. "The day?" asked the accompanying Sergeant. "The day I was going to die." That conversation was documented in an affidavit accompanying a case that came before the Natrona County District Court, involving aggravated assault, two counts of domestic battery, false imprisonment, and strangulation.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Sentenced to 4-6 Years in Prison for Burglary

A Casper man was sentenced to 4- 6- years at the Wyoming State Penitentiary by Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 2. Robert G. Bockman Jr., born in 1980, was taken into custody directly after sentencing. The investigation started on January 20, 2022 when officers responded...
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office seeking information

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to the whereabouts of a wanted person, Elijah Dobbins. Dobbins has an active felony warrant for multiple violent felony charges including aggravated assault and battery, and strangulation. Dobbins is described as a 22-year-old black male,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Man charged in drug conspiracy while awaiting sentencing in previous conspiracy case

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, 52-year-old Tyrone Jackson Sr. appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. His alleged supplier, 39-year-old Andrew Keller, was arrested and charged last month with three methamphetamine-related felonies. Keller and Jackson are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Wyoming Division...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Highway Patrol officer injured in collision after being hit by truck along WYO 59

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming Highway Patrol officer was injured Friday evening along WYO 59 when he was struck by a truck while sitting in his patrol vehicle. At roughly 6:40 p.m., the Douglas trooper was parked near milepost 46.5, aiding multiple motorists who had exited the roadway due to hazardous weather and road conditions.
DOUGLAS, WY
oilcity.news

Leader of Natrona County drug ring gets 12- to 18-year prison term

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man convicted of leading a drug distribution conspiracy with over a dozen charged co-defendants has been sentenced to 12–18 years in state prison. “He was the leader of major illegal business here in Natrona County … a business that destroys families,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri told Judge Kerri Johnson at the hearing.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Honors Retiring Lieutenant Gordon Clapp

That's how long Gordon Clapp has worked in law enforcement. For 43 years, Clapp has been 'protecting and serving' the community of Casper as best he could. That's according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, for whom Clapp has served the last 21 years of his career, earning the title of 'Lieutenant' and proving himself to be a tentpole of law enforcement in Casper.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
county10.com

Recent deaths: Kessinger, Enger

Carol Joyce Kessinger: Carol was born September 29, 1956 in Casper, Wyoming. She died February 1, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice House following a short battle with cancer. To read full obituary, click here. Charles “Scott” Enger of Lander, Wyoming, died on January 25th, 2023 with his beloved...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

WYO 59 closed from Douglas to Gillette

CASPER, Wyo. — WYO 59 has been closed in both directions from Douglas to Edwards Road in Gillette, near milepost 67, due to winter conditions. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there is no estimate for when the road will be reopened.
GILLETTE, WY
oilcity.news

Outer Drive, portions of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles

CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have prompted the closure of Outer Drive (WY 258) between Mills and Evansville on Friday afternoon to light, high-profile vehicles. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:48 p.m. Gusts of up to 51 mph have been recorded. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne...
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Crash along I-25 blocks southbound traffic between Casper and Midwest

CASPER, Wyo. — The left southbound lane has been blocked along Interstate 25 following a crash that occurred between Casper and Midwest near milepost 225. All southbound motorists can expect delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. There is currently no estimate for when the lane will be reopened.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

