ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

Connecticut proposal would convert empty box stores into housing

Connecticut Democratic lawmakers last week proposed a multifaceted approach to tackle the housing shortage in the state, including converting empty strip malls and big box stores into housing, CT Insider reported. The state senators who back the proposal said creating new, affordable housing is critical for the 100,000 employees the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
westportjournal.com

Lamont: Cancel state residents’ medical debt

Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled plans this week to use $20 million in federal pandemic aid to potentially cancel billions of dollars in medical debt for thousands of Connecticut residents. Lamont’s plan involves working with one of the nonprofit organizations that has been negotiating with hospitals to purchase medical debt at...
CONNECTICUT STATE
webbikeworld.com

Connecticut: Wear a Helmet or Donate Your Organs

… There has truly never been a better time to stick a lid on it, folks. In a shocking new bill published under the Connnecticut General Assembly‘s website, riders who do not wear a motorcycle helmet will no longer have autonomy over their organs if they lose their life in an accident.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Behavioral health group to pay $384K in Medicaid fraud settlement

HARTFORD, Conn. — A behavioral health provider agreed to pay more than $384,000 in a civil settlement with the federal and Connecticut state government over allegations of overbilling Medicaid for certain services. The U.S. Attorney and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the settlement Thursday. The Community Mental Health...
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

Yankee Statement Calls on Lawmakers to Nix Eminent Domain for Bike Paths and Surveillance Cameras on Local Roads

The proposed legislation — An Act Implementing the Recommendations of the Vision Zero Council — unacceptably violates individuals’ property and personal rights. The bill gives the commissioner of the state Department of Transportation the ability to “take any land” to create bike paths and hands municipalities the proverbial green light to install “automatic traffic enforcement safety devices” (i.e., surveillance cameras) to monitor motorists.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RideApart

This Connecticut Bill Would Turn Helmetless Riders Into Organ Donors

While it may seem cliché, the observation that “all politics is local” is a true one. That’s why, although we’re certainly not StateHouseApart, we like to draw your attention to bills that could affect riders as they come up in different state houses across the nation. Today, we have one that appears to have been crafted by a troll (can state senators be trolls?), based purely on its language, and it comes from the great state of Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
OnlyInYourState

These Are Among The Very Best Places To Stay In Connecticut

From Long Island Sound to the mountains, and Stonington to Norwalk, Connecticut is a paradise for nature lovers and urban tourists alike. It’s lined with beaches, blanketed with forests, and bedazzled with charming towns and villages – all of them urging you to explore. So, book a stay with your family, or just your favorite traveling companion, and get out and experience everything the Constitution State has to offer. To help, we’ve offered some suggestions that we think are some of the best places to stay in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
CONNECTICUT STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Up to $2,320 Assistance for Families Struggling with Energy Costs

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has recently introduced a comprehensive Energy Action Plan aimed at addressing the growing concern about energy affordability among residents. Governor Lamont has announced a $430 crisis assistance benefit for households participating in the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program that heat with deliverable fuels, such as home heating oil. With the existing benefits, households can now receive up to $2,320 to help pay heating bills says the Office of Governor Ned Lamont. The plan highlights several key initiatives that are aimed at reducing energy costs and increasing the availability of clean and renewable energy options.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

Connecticut website allows residents to see if state owes them money

The state of Connecticut might be holding on to residents' money and is waiting for them to claim it. The money for residents of the Constitution State, who would be owed said money for state-held unclaimed property, is waiting for residents to claim it by visiting the CT Big List website and searching their name. Doing so would direct residents to go through a claim process to receive this money, according to NBC Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bill would prohibit open alcoholic drinks inside cars in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative has proposed a bill that will prohibit open alcoholic beverages in cars. Under current law in the state, passengers in a car over the age of 21 are allowed to drink and have open alcohol containers. State Representative Mitch Blinsky has proposed a bill to prohibit alcoholic […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy