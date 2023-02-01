Read full article on original website
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
Here is every gun control measure Gov. Lamont proposed this month
For the sake of simplicity and clarity, here is a list of every firearm-related proposal announced by the governor’s office this session. The post Here is every gun control measure Gov. Lamont proposed this month appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
therealdeal.com
Connecticut proposal would convert empty box stores into housing
Connecticut Democratic lawmakers last week proposed a multifaceted approach to tackle the housing shortage in the state, including converting empty strip malls and big box stores into housing, CT Insider reported. The state senators who back the proposal said creating new, affordable housing is critical for the 100,000 employees the...
News 12
Gov. Lamont announces final set of proposals to improve gun safety in Connecticut
Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the final set of proposals he will introduce during this year's legislative session - with a focus on strengthening the state's efforts to eliminate gun violence. This set of proposals is concentrated on preventing suicides, accidents and domestic violence. The proposals include the following: requiring...
westportjournal.com
Lamont: Cancel state residents’ medical debt
Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled plans this week to use $20 million in federal pandemic aid to potentially cancel billions of dollars in medical debt for thousands of Connecticut residents. Lamont’s plan involves working with one of the nonprofit organizations that has been negotiating with hospitals to purchase medical debt at...
Eyewitness News
Police in Maryland arrest man for phishing theft of $375,000 from Connecticut town
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A police department in Maryland arrested a man for his role in a phishing scam that led to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Town of Seymour. Charles Ukasanya, 48, of Gaithersburg, MD, was taken into custody on an extraditable warrant in...
webbikeworld.com
Connecticut: Wear a Helmet or Donate Your Organs
… There has truly never been a better time to stick a lid on it, folks. In a shocking new bill published under the Connnecticut General Assembly‘s website, riders who do not wear a motorcycle helmet will no longer have autonomy over their organs if they lose their life in an accident.
Behavioral health group to pay $384K in Medicaid fraud settlement
HARTFORD, Conn. — A behavioral health provider agreed to pay more than $384,000 in a civil settlement with the federal and Connecticut state government over allegations of overbilling Medicaid for certain services. The U.S. Attorney and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the settlement Thursday. The Community Mental Health...
CT’s paid leave program denied one-third of claims in the first year
When Heather Rowan gave birth to her son, Theodore, she and her husband were eager to take advantage of a new state program that provides paid time off for parents. Rowan, a social worker from Putnam, says she brought a folder of paid leave materials to the hospital the day she was induced so that she could get their applications in right after Theodore was born.
Gov. Lamont announces proposal to cancel medical debt
The state would invest $20 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funding it received from the American Rescue Plan.
yankeeinstitute.org
Yankee Statement Calls on Lawmakers to Nix Eminent Domain for Bike Paths and Surveillance Cameras on Local Roads
The proposed legislation — An Act Implementing the Recommendations of the Vision Zero Council — unacceptably violates individuals’ property and personal rights. The bill gives the commissioner of the state Department of Transportation the ability to “take any land” to create bike paths and hands municipalities the proverbial green light to install “automatic traffic enforcement safety devices” (i.e., surveillance cameras) to monitor motorists.
RideApart
This Connecticut Bill Would Turn Helmetless Riders Into Organ Donors
While it may seem cliché, the observation that “all politics is local” is a true one. That’s why, although we’re certainly not StateHouseApart, we like to draw your attention to bills that could affect riders as they come up in different state houses across the nation. Today, we have one that appears to have been crafted by a troll (can state senators be trolls?), based purely on its language, and it comes from the great state of Connecticut.
OnlyInYourState
These Are Among The Very Best Places To Stay In Connecticut
From Long Island Sound to the mountains, and Stonington to Norwalk, Connecticut is a paradise for nature lovers and urban tourists alike. It’s lined with beaches, blanketed with forests, and bedazzled with charming towns and villages – all of them urging you to explore. So, book a stay with your family, or just your favorite traveling companion, and get out and experience everything the Constitution State has to offer. To help, we’ve offered some suggestions that we think are some of the best places to stay in Connecticut.
Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
orangeandbluepress.com
Up to $2,320 Assistance for Families Struggling with Energy Costs
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has recently introduced a comprehensive Energy Action Plan aimed at addressing the growing concern about energy affordability among residents. Governor Lamont has announced a $430 crisis assistance benefit for households participating in the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program that heat with deliverable fuels, such as home heating oil. With the existing benefits, households can now receive up to $2,320 to help pay heating bills says the Office of Governor Ned Lamont. The plan highlights several key initiatives that are aimed at reducing energy costs and increasing the availability of clean and renewable energy options.
yaleclimateconnections.org
Connecticut program helps 15,000 households a year cut their utility bills
In the winter, many Connecticut residents have to pay high utility bills. Energy rates in the state are above the national average. Temperatures get cold, and Connecticut has a lot of older homes. “These older homes are leaky. That’s just the nature of how it is — like, they either...
Teen charged in shooting of Mount Vernon’s deputy police commissioner's son
The NYPD says the 14-year-old faces charges, including attempted murder and assault.
Washington Examiner
Connecticut website allows residents to see if state owes them money
The state of Connecticut might be holding on to residents' money and is waiting for them to claim it. The money for residents of the Constitution State, who would be owed said money for state-held unclaimed property, is waiting for residents to claim it by visiting the CT Big List website and searching their name. Doing so would direct residents to go through a claim process to receive this money, according to NBC Connecticut.
Police: Fallen tree crushes car, kills infant from Winsted
It happened just before noon in Southwick, Massachusetts.
Bill would prohibit open alcoholic drinks inside cars in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative has proposed a bill that will prohibit open alcoholic beverages in cars. Under current law in the state, passengers in a car over the age of 21 are allowed to drink and have open alcohol containers. State Representative Mitch Blinsky has proposed a bill to prohibit alcoholic […]
