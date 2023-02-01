ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

El Salvador bets safety on incarceration; unveils new prison

TECOLUCA, El Salvador (AP) — When El Salvador began making mass arrests of people with suspected gang affiliations last year, President Nayib Bukele ordered the construction of what would be the largest prison in Latin America. This week, Bukele rolled out the completed project, a sprawling campus 45 miles...

Comments / 0

Community Policy