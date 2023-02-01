Read full article on original website
Republicans criticized for wearing ‘despicable’ assault gun pins after mass shootings
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) –Republicans criticized for wearing ‘despicable’ assault gun pins after mass shootings. While Democrats says the pins are insensitive and out of touch, Republicans say it’s their right to stand up for issues they believe in. New Republican Congress members, like George Santos and Ana...
El Salvador bets safety on incarceration; unveils new prison
TECOLUCA, El Salvador (AP) — When El Salvador began making mass arrests of people with suspected gang affiliations last year, President Nayib Bukele ordered the construction of what would be the largest prison in Latin America. This week, Bukele rolled out the completed project, a sprawling campus 45 miles...
