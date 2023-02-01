ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say

A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

13-year-old Jersey City student struck by car outside of Public School No. 17

A 13-year-old Jersey City student was struck by a car outside of Public School No. 17 on Wednesday afternoon, a copy of the crash investigation report shows. On Wednesday, February 1st, at approximately 12:50 p.m., the boy stated he was crossing the street outside of Joseph H. Brensinger Elementary School, also known as Public School No. 17, at approximately 600 Bergen Ave.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Off-duty NYPD officer shot during robbery, in critical condition

The NYPD says an off-duty officer was shot during a robbery Saturday in Brooklyn. He is in critical condition. NYPD investigators say the officer was shot while trying to purchase a vehicle through a transaction that was set up on social media. Fabien Levy, spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams, tweeted...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Woman shot multiple times in NYC, police say

A woman was shot multiple times in The Bronx on Saturday evening, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cedar Avenue and Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights around 5:30 p.m.  When police arrived at the scene they found the woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and hip, cops said. She was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where she is expected to recover, according to police. No arrests have been made. Police described the suspect as a male in his 20s.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli

UTICA, NY – A Bronx man shot and killed himself in what appears to be a botched murder suicide attempt inside a Utica deli on Thursday. Police responded to the Dari Del at the corner of Noyes Street and York Street at around 1:30 PM after receiving a report of a female gunshot victim inside. Police believed the woman was shot in the torso and the gunman was still inside the deli. Although police were told the gunman shot and killed himself, officers proceeded with caution. “The female victim was immediately transported by the Utica Fire Department to St. Elizabeth’s The post NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
TAPinto.net

Paterson Man Dead in Workplace Accident

PATERSON, NJ - A Paterson man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at his workplace on Saturday. According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro, members of the Paterson Police Department responded to the Covanta Sanitation Company, 30 Fulton Street, at approximately 8:55 a.m. in response to a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon their arrival, officers learned that an employee, Walter Mercado McWhorter, 66 was struck by a truck at the facility. McWhorter succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, however the investigation remains active and ongoing.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In Fort Lee: AG

Police shot and killed a man Saturday morning, Feb. 4, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.The incident unfolded at a home on John Street around 8:15 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, at 10:39 a.m., Platkin said.According to NBC4, the man was possibly armed wi…
FORT LEE, NJ
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified

MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in a Friday press release. There is an ongoing investigation into the fire that occurred on February 2 at 222 Franklin Avenue, Midland Park. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the scene, along with the Midland Park Fire Department and neighboring fire departments. During fire suppression, first responders located the 16-year-old.  An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department determined the fatality was not the result of criminal activity. 
MIDLAND PARK, NJ
News 12

Family: Missing Bronx man found at hospital

The family of a Bronx man who went missing after leaving St. Barnabas Hospital says he was found at another hospital. Lino Cruz Ballinas Jr., 23, went missing after he left the hospital on Monday. The family says they were not notified that he left. The family says another are...
BRONX, NY

