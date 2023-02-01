Read full article on original website
Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say
A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
News 12
NYPD: Off-duty officer critically injured during armed robbery in Brooklyn; suspect at large
An off-duty police officer was shot Saturday night while attempting to buy a car from someone he met through social media. Police say the officer is in critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital. Authorities say it started at 7 p.m. when the off-duty officer went to meet the seller at...
hudsoncountyview.com
13-year-old Jersey City student struck by car outside of Public School No. 17
A 13-year-old Jersey City student was struck by a car outside of Public School No. 17 on Wednesday afternoon, a copy of the crash investigation report shows. On Wednesday, February 1st, at approximately 12:50 p.m., the boy stated he was crossing the street outside of Joseph H. Brensinger Elementary School, also known as Public School No. 17, at approximately 600 Bergen Ave.
News 12
Off-duty NYPD officer shot during robbery, in critical condition
The NYPD says an off-duty officer was shot during a robbery Saturday in Brooklyn. He is in critical condition. NYPD investigators say the officer was shot while trying to purchase a vehicle through a transaction that was set up on social media. Fabien Levy, spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams, tweeted...
Woman shot multiple times in NYC, police say
A woman was shot multiple times in The Bronx on Saturday evening, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cedar Avenue and Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights around 5:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene they found the woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and hip, cops said. She was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where she is expected to recover, according to police. No arrests have been made. Police described the suspect as a male in his 20s.
News 12
Police: Death of Norwalk man found inside car probed as a homicide
Police say the death of a Norwalk man found inside his car early this morning was the victim of a homicide. Police responded to a report of a car crash on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2 in Norwalk at 3:19 a.m. When police arrived, they found...
NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli
UTICA, NY – A Bronx man shot and killed himself in what appears to be a botched murder suicide attempt inside a Utica deli on Thursday. Police responded to the Dari Del at the corner of Noyes Street and York Street at around 1:30 PM after receiving a report of a female gunshot victim inside. Police believed the woman was shot in the torso and the gunman was still inside the deli. Although police were told the gunman shot and killed himself, officers proceeded with caution. “The female victim was immediately transported by the Utica Fire Department to St. Elizabeth’s The post NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police ramp up efforts to solve probe of Sayreville councilwoman's fatal shooting
Police are now asking for the public's help and set up electronic boards asking the community for any information connected to Wednesday night's shooting death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
Police seek suspect who groped 13-year-old girl on 'M101' bus in Harlem
The victim who was assaulted by the suspect was a 13-year-old girl.
Paterson Man Dead in Workplace Accident
PATERSON, NJ - A Paterson man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at his workplace on Saturday. According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro, members of the Paterson Police Department responded to the Covanta Sanitation Company, 30 Fulton Street, at approximately 8:55 a.m. in response to a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon their arrival, officers learned that an employee, Walter Mercado McWhorter, 66 was struck by a truck at the facility. McWhorter succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, however the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Drunk off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested after crashing car in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested early Friday morning after drunkenly crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, according to police.
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In Fort Lee: AG
Police shot and killed a man Saturday morning, Feb. 4, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.The incident unfolded at a home on John Street around 8:15 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, at 10:39 a.m., Platkin said.According to NBC4, the man was possibly armed wi…
16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified
MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in a Friday press release. There is an ongoing investigation into the fire that occurred on February 2 at 222 Franklin Avenue, Midland Park. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the scene, along with the Midland Park Fire Department and neighboring fire departments. During fire suppression, first responders located the 16-year-old. An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department determined the fatality was not the result of criminal activity.
NYPD: Man, woman found dead inside East Flatbush home
Friends and family of the victims say they were involved in a relationship but do not know what led up to the shooting.
Mother Of 2-Year-Old Found Buried In Stamford Park Charged, Police Say
The mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a Fairfield County park has been charged in connection with the case. Iris Rivera-Santos, age 29, of Stamford, was charged on Friday, Feb. 3 in connection with the death of Liam Rivera whose body was found buried in a plastic bag in Cummings Park on Monday, Jan. 2.
Police: Teen accused of stealing cars from Montclair home linked to 21 other thefts
The 15-year-old and another juvenile are accused of breaking into a Montclair home on Dec. 5.
Police search for stolen pickup that ran down N.J. family in crosswalk, killing 5-year-old
Police are looking for a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a father and his two children in Newark, leaving a 5-year-old girl dead. Fanta Sangare, her 2-year-old sister and their father were crossing North 9th Street and Sixth Avenue West Tuesday when they were hit by a gray Dodge Ram 1500 TRX that had been stolen in South Jersey, authorities said.
14-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the shooting of the son of a high-ranking police official from Westchester County. The boy, whose name and address was not provided due to his age, was picked up on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the Bronx, said the New York City Police Department.
Police search for 14-year-old Bronx girl missing since Friday
Alianna Morales was last seen leaving her Soundview home on Elder Avenue on Friday around 7 a.m.
News 12
Family: Missing Bronx man found at hospital
The family of a Bronx man who went missing after leaving St. Barnabas Hospital says he was found at another hospital. Lino Cruz Ballinas Jr., 23, went missing after he left the hospital on Monday. The family says they were not notified that he left. The family says another are...
