Cincinnati, OH

OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
OHIO STATE
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe

There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
COVINGTON, KY
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

The Flying Pig’s full marathon is already sold out

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Flying Pig Marathon is celebrating its 25th year in May, and it’s attracting a big crowd. Six thousand people tied the line to start the marathon’s first installment in 1999. Now 25 years later, the event attracts 30,000-40,000 people across three days of foot races.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Feb. 3-5

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list of events below. The 15th Annual Cincy Winter Beerfest is back at Duke Energy Center. The two-day festival will feature over 350 local, regional and hard-to-find...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Massive development anchored by labs planned in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A development group has submitted plans to the city of Cincinnati for a major project on 7.8 acres in Uptown, with commercial development and research labs, up to 400 housing units and street-level retail space. The 5.85-acre project, which will be developed by Queen City...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Girl Scouts prepare for cookie season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s almost that time of the year again - Girl Scouts cookie season and troops are getting for the busy time. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story on the preparations for selling season. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include...
CINCINNATI, OH
kiss951.com

Queen City Audio & Appliances Is Celebrating Veterans & More

Queen City Audio & Appliances is always connecting with community stakeholders and giving back. Fran Marie had the pleasure of interviewing Victoria Alicea, Director of Marketing @ Queen City Audio, Video, and Appliances regarding their past events and new ones.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Mardi Gras in MainStrasse Village: parades, food and more

Laissez les bons temps rouler! That is Cajun French for “Let the good times roll!” and MainStrasse Village will really be letting the good times roll during their Mardi Gras celebration. Amy Kummler, the owner of Up Over Bar in MainStrasse Village, organized the event. Up Over Bar...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tabasco has created its first bottled dressing

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The hot sauce brand Tabasco has unveiled its first bottled dressing. The avocado jalapeño hot sauce dressing is described as a blend of Tabasco's green jalapeño sauce, avocado, and herbs. The Tabasco avocado jalapeño hot sauce dressing is on sale online now at $10...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

6-year-old Little Miami boy passes away, school says

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Friends and family are in mourning after a former Little Miami Preschooler passed away, the school district announced Thursday. Six-year-old Nyles Cecchinni passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, according to his obituary. “When we think about Nyles, we remember his infectious smile, his love for Mickey...
MAINEVILLE, OH

