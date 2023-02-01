ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023

If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Services in Ridgefield for Michael Costa, 53

Michael Costa, 53, of New Bedford died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the son of Maria (Medeiros) Costa and the late Aquilino Costa. Born in New Bedford, Michael was a lifelong resident of the city and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was formerly employed as a stock and delivery person in the plumbing and heating business.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in New Britain, CT

Nestled in central Connecticut, New Britain is a city filled with outdoor surprises and industrial legacies. It has the moniker "the Hardware City" because of its largest employer, the American Hardware Corporation. At the same time, this city is home to a large Polish population that's thriving in the neighborhood...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
RealHartford

Safe Streets Connecticut: January 2023

We made it through sixteen full days of the calendar year before experiencing any pedestrian fatalities. Then, on January 17, 2023, motorists killed two pedestrians — one in Killingly and one in Bridgeport. Around 2:20 AM, the 49-year old driver of a 2006 Cadillac C/t Cts Hi Feature struck...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
tourcounsel.com

Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut

Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Egg-celent gift: Norwalk bakery gives out free eggs amid shortage

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid the ongoing egg shortage, a bakery in Norwalk is handing out a dozen to those in need. Forever Sweet Bakery announced it received 30 dozen eggs from their friends and supplier Wades Dairy in Bridgeport. While supplies last, the bakery will give each customer a dozen eggs when purchasing a […]
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

How to keep your home warm during the frigid cold

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It may not be fun, having to get up, go in the cold and check on your home heating unit, but doing that to make sure it’s in good shape and hasn’t frosted over is something that could save you a service call. “We...
EAST HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Eating Out in Southbury: 350th Anniversary Celebration Blog

Each month, as part of our 350th Anniversary Celebration, local historians will be offering highlights of Southbury’s history in the form of History Blogs. This month, as Southbury gears up for Restaurant Week, which kicks off this Saturday, February 4th and runs through the 11th, Town Historian John Dwyer, asks: Have you ever wondered if our forefathers went out to eat? To Find out the answer read this month’s History Blog. For more about Restaurant Week go to Southbury Restaurant Week.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Tasting Table

The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut

There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy