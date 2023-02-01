Read full article on original website
Warming centers open across Connecticut as dangerously cold arctic air, wind chills settle over region
There are several warming centers open in various communities across Connecticut as bitter cold Arctic air moves into the region.
Eyewitness News
13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Connecticut is filled with small mom-and-pop businesses that are so authentic and charming; they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Some outages reported as Connecticut endures deep freeze
Eversource reported about 3,800 residents without power as Connecticut descended into an epically cold, windy night. A wind chill warning remained in effect through late Saturday morning, with wind chills expected to fall to about -40 F.
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
connecticutexplorer.com
5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023
If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
Community raises money for Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade at Duffy’s Tavern
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut community had a great time at Duffy’s Tavern in West Waven on Friday night! Customers could grab a Guinness and also help raise money for the Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade! Committee members helped the staff with bussing on Friday night and all tips will go […]
Eyewitness News
Family’s home destroyed in fire, firefighters work in frigid cold for 11 hours
OXFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Quaker Farms Fire Company in Oxford says they spent 11 hours fighting a massive fire that destroyed a home on Jensen Farm Road. Firefighters responded at around 7:42 p.m. to discover the home was fully engulfed and extended to the roof. High winds contributed to pushing...
hamlethub.com
Services in Ridgefield for Michael Costa, 53
Michael Costa, 53, of New Bedford died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the son of Maria (Medeiros) Costa and the late Aquilino Costa. Born in New Bedford, Michael was a lifelong resident of the city and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was formerly employed as a stock and delivery person in the plumbing and heating business.
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County
The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut.As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 out…
Foul smell forces Bridgeport apartment complex residents to open windows as temperature plummets
Many of the residents impacted by the odor are seniors and people with disabilities who have been forced to open their windows to freezing temperatures.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in New Britain, CT
Nestled in central Connecticut, New Britain is a city filled with outdoor surprises and industrial legacies. It has the moniker "the Hardware City" because of its largest employer, the American Hardware Corporation. At the same time, this city is home to a large Polish population that's thriving in the neighborhood...
Safe Streets Connecticut: January 2023
We made it through sixteen full days of the calendar year before experiencing any pedestrian fatalities. Then, on January 17, 2023, motorists killed two pedestrians — one in Killingly and one in Bridgeport. Around 2:20 AM, the 49-year old driver of a 2006 Cadillac C/t Cts Hi Feature struck...
hamlethub.com
More than 200 Eversource customers in New Canaan are without power, message from Emergency Management Director Russ Kimes
This evening, Friday, February 3, Russ Kimes, Emergency Management Director for the Town of New Canaan informed the community that Eversource is reporting 225 outages in New Canaan. "We do not have an estimated restoration time for any outages in town however we do know of at least four Eversource...
tourcounsel.com
Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut
Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
Egg-celent gift: Norwalk bakery gives out free eggs amid shortage
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid the ongoing egg shortage, a bakery in Norwalk is handing out a dozen to those in need. Forever Sweet Bakery announced it received 30 dozen eggs from their friends and supplier Wades Dairy in Bridgeport. While supplies last, the bakery will give each customer a dozen eggs when purchasing a […]
Eyewitness News
How to keep your home warm during the frigid cold
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It may not be fun, having to get up, go in the cold and check on your home heating unit, but doing that to make sure it’s in good shape and hasn’t frosted over is something that could save you a service call. “We...
hamlethub.com
Eating Out in Southbury: 350th Anniversary Celebration Blog
Each month, as part of our 350th Anniversary Celebration, local historians will be offering highlights of Southbury’s history in the form of History Blogs. This month, as Southbury gears up for Restaurant Week, which kicks off this Saturday, February 4th and runs through the 11th, Town Historian John Dwyer, asks: Have you ever wondered if our forefathers went out to eat? To Find out the answer read this month’s History Blog. For more about Restaurant Week go to Southbury Restaurant Week.
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
