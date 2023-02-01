Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. Military Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Surveillance Balloon
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon. The FAA issued a ground stop in parts of North Carolina and South Carolina on Saturday afternoon "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort." The high-altitude balloon was initially spotted over Billings, Montana, on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Opinion: Why Beijing Is Cheering on the U.S. Debt Ceiling Fight
The contours of divided government in Washington are now clear: The main point of contention is the looming debt ceiling deadline, and the main area of agreement is addressing systemic competition with Communist China. While they can seem like different issues, they are closely related. Continued brinksmanship and extremism over...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ex-CIA Officer Weighs in on Significance of Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon
As all eyes were trained on the sky this week, watching a suspected Chinese spy balloon work its way across the United States, TCU professor and former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder couldn’t help but reflect on her past career. Later, as a special agent for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Found Hovering Over Northern US, Officials Say
The government has been monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. for the past few days, and they have discussed shooting it out of the sky, according to two U.S. officials and a senior defense official. “The United States government has detected and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Blackouts, Currency Dives and Corruption: Pakistan's Economy Is on the Brink of Collapse
International Monetary Fund officials are in Islamabad for make-or-break talks over unlocking a $7 billion bailout fund. IMF officials want to see Pakistan's government implement fiscal reforms before releasing any of the funds. Pakistan only has enough foreign currency reserves to pay for roughly three weeks of imports. Pakistan's economy...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
House Republicans Remove Rep. Ilhan Omar From Foreign Affairs Committee
The Republican-led House voted after raucous debate Thursday to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the chamber's Foreign Affairs Committee, citing her anti-Israel comments, in a dramatic response after Democrats last session booted far-right GOP lawmakers over incendiary remarks. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was able to solidify Republican support against...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Debt Ceiling Deal No Closer as McCarthy, Biden Vow to Continue Talks
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he and President Joe Biden plan to meet again soon to talk about how and when to raise the nation's debt ceiling. Biden and McCarthy each emphasized separately that they respected the other. "It doesn't mean we're going to agree ... But let's treat each other with respect," Biden said.
Comments / 0