Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in February
Abbott didn't have a great year in 2022, but its dividend looks as attractive as ever. AbbVie offers a high dividend yield and is poised to quickly return to growth after the loss of exclusivity of Humira. Johnson & Johnson should enjoy a boost in 2023 from the spin-off of...
Meta stock could jump 30% as Mark Zuckerberg sobers up on his metaverse ambitions and focuses on other initiatives, Gene Munster says
Meta stock could see a 30% upside as Mark Zuckerberg shows he's listening to investors, Gene Munster says. Despite the Meta CEO's ambitions in the metaverse, Zuckerberg promised investors a "year of efficiency." The metaverse isn't among its top priorities this year, after the company burned through $13.72 billion in...
Motley Fool
Buy This Beaten-Down EV Stock Before It's Too Late
GM is ready to start ramping up its EV business, with major launches planned for this year. The company is targeting $50 billion in EV revenue and a production capacity of 1 million units by 2025. GM's longer-term goals are equally ambitious, and the company's EV initiatives can be funded...
Elon Musk banks almost $12B of Tesla money in seven days
While Forbes lists Elon Musk’s overall worth at $168.7 billion, data compiled by the Dow Jones Market Data Group shows Musk earned $11.98 billion over the last seven days from his Tesla holdings.
Motley Fool
1 Resilient Blue Chip Stock to Buy on the Dip
Johnson & Johnson's fourth-quarter results were not impressive, but there is more to the story. Although the company is dealing with legal issues, it can overcome these obstacles. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
Man worth $7.48B says Google should cut 28,000 more people after layoffs
Fortune Magazine said he paid himself $1.9 million a day in 2022.
Motley Fool
Why AMD Stock Surged Last Week
AMD is outpacing its rivals in the increasingly important data center market. Xilinx's adaptive computing products provide additional opportunities for growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Airbnb is exploring additional sources of future growth. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg got $12.5 billion richer yesterday
Thanks to the best share performance in nearly a decade for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg is a whole lot wealthier.
Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility’ for massive layoffs—here’s why they’re all using the same language and what effect it has
Big tech CEOs like Zuckerberg, Pichai and Elk are all ‘taking full responsibility' for massive layoffs—here's why they're all using the same language and what effect it has. Sajjad Hussain—AFP/Getty Images; David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images; Drew Angerer—Getty Images. “I take full accountability for the moves...
Motley Fool
Why C3.ai Stock Jumped Today
One analyst said C3.ai had a rare asset in an emerging software sector. Earlier this week, the company announced a new generative AI product. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy just joined the company's earnings call for the first time ever and shared 4 of his top priorities: 'Each era is different'
There's been recent chatter internally about founder Jeff Bezos potentially returning as CEO, after Amazon's stock plunged in 2022.
Motley Fool
The Biggest Reason Why Rivian Could Be a Dark Horse EV Stock in 2023
Consumers seem more willing to try different brands when it comes to electric vehicles. Rivian has enough cash on hand to fund operations through 2025. The automaker has a backlog of orders and is accelerating production. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy In 2023
Energy infrastructure giant Kinder Morgan reported full-year earnings on Jan. 18. The company had another excellent year and is raising its dividend again for 2023. The stock's 6.1% dividend yield is backed by ample free cash flow and solid fundamentals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Why Palantir Stock Is Up Today
Palantir's CEO said at a company event that Ukraine is using Palantir tech for targeting and battlefield management. The comments are a reminder of the potential of Palantir, and why investors rushed into the stock when it debuted. Investors need to remember that unique technology can at times be difficult...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Why Atlassian Stock Plunged Today
Atlassian is facing headwinds because of the slowdown in the overall technology industry. The company is still gaining new customers and spending big to make sure it's well positioned to capture market share when the industry rebounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
AT&T Has a Lot of Useless Landlines Worth $25 Billion
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool
Why SoFi Technologies Stock Jumped 50.3% in January
SoFi Technologies had a blowout fourth quarter with revenue up 60% and new members rising 51%. Management anticipates more growth in 2023 with profitability in Q4 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0