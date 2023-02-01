Read full article on original website
Adani Enterprises Plunges 25% as Rout Deepens in Hindenburg Fallout; Asia Stocks Mixed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday as shares of Adani Enterprises plunged 25%, continuing a sell-off triggered by allegations raised by short-seller firm Hindenburg. The Nifty 50 in Mumbai traded 0.1% higher despite Adani companies continuing to drop sharply, while...
Apple's Long-Term Positives Outweigh Rare Earnings Miss, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analysts think Apple remains a buy, even after a top- and bottom-line miss. Apple's first year-over-year sales decline since 2019 owes much more to macro headwinds than underlying issues at the company, an analyst note observed. Growth in user spend and installation are positive signs, according to the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Meta, Align Technology, Coinbase, Eli Lilly and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Meta — The tech giant's shares jumped 23.28%, marking its strongest day in nearly a decade. Late Wednesday, Meta reported revenue that topped analysts' expectations and announced a $40 billion stock buyback plan. Firms also responded positively to Meta's earnings report, with Bank of America and Goldman Sachs rating the stock a buy. Meta shares sit at their highest point since September 2022.
Some of Wall Street's Biggest Names Are Exposed to the Adani Enterprises Plunge
Adani Enterprises lost more than 60% of its market cap, or more than $30 billion, between the report's publication on Jan. 24 and the close of Thursday trade. The list of top 20 shareholders of Adani Enterprises includes two of the biggest names on Wall Street. Shares of India's Adani...
Amazon's Cloud Business Reports 20% Growth in Fourth Quarter, Missing Estimates
While Amazon Web Services is growing faster than its parent company, the business is seeing a deceleration as customers reel in spending. The cloud unit opened data center regions in Spain and Switzerland in the quarter. Amazon said revenue in its cloud unit increased by 20% in the fourth quarter,...
Amazon's Advertising Business Grew 19%, While Google and Meta Both Deal With Slowdowns
Amazon's online advertising business continues to grow fast, increasingly challenging digital ad titans like Meta and Google. The e-commerce giant's advertising unit is still a small fraction of the overall $149.2 billion it recorded in sales for the fourth quarter. Amazon now holds 7.3% of the overall online ad market,...
Mortgage Rates Drop to the 5% Range for the First Time Since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
Cloud Leaders Amazon, Google and Microsoft Show the Once-Booming Market Is Cooling Down
The top three U.S. cloud infrastructure providers showed in their fourth-quarter results that businesses are looking for ways to trim cloud costs. The cost-cutting trend could stick around for at least another two quarters, Amazon's finance chief said. As growth in traditional tech equipment and software slowed to a trickle...
Amazon Is Shutting Some Fresh and Go Stores as the Company Cuts Costs
Amazon is closing some Fresh supermarkets and Go convenience stores as it looks to curtail expenses. The e-retailer will also pause expansion of Fresh stores to examine the business and see if it resonates with customers, CEO Andy Jassy said on Amazon's earnings call. Amazon issued a disappointing first-quarter revenue...
Jobs Report Shows Increase of 517,000 in January, Crushing Estimates, as Unemployment Rate Hit 53-Year Low
The January jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000, far higher than the 187,000 market estimate. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% versus the estimate for 3.6%. That is the lowest jobless level since May 1969. Leisure and hospitality added 128,000 jobs to lead all sectors. Other significant gainers...
Despite Big Layoffs, It's Still a Great Time to Work in Tech, Experts Say: ‘I've Seen Bad Job Markets…This Is Not It'
Raveena Mathur had heard the rumors about layoffs coming to Silicon Valley for months — but the warnings didn't scare her. She had been working at a Big Tech firm as a senior business analyst for eight months, and was convinced she had one of the most secure jobs in the world.
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
Biden Administration Expands EV Tax Credits in Boost for Tesla, Cadillac, Others
The U.S. Treasury is changing its definition of an "SUV" to make more electric vehicles from Tesla, General Motors and others eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits at higher prices. The decision follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly criticizing the former standards as well as GM and...
Activision Blizzard Pays SEC $35 Million to Settle Probe
Activision Blizzard will settle with the SEC for $35 million over claims that the company violated federal whistleblower protections and failed to maintain adequate disclosure standards. The settlement is not an admission or denial of wrongdoing. CEO Bobby Kotick and other senior executives knew about significant harassment issues within Activision,...
The Current Job Market Is a ‘Juggernaut,' Economist Says. Here Are 6 Things to Know as a Job Seeker
The January jobs report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed strong job growth that handily beat expectations. Other labor market data issued this week — the Employment Cost Index and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey — also showed a hot job market defying recession fears.
U.S. Plans to Stop Buying Covid Shots for the Public This Fall. Here's What That Means for You
The U.S. will transition the federal Covid vaccination program to the private market as soon as the fall. This means Pfizer and Moderna would sell the shots directly to health-care providers at a higher price. Americans who have health insurance would still get their Covid shots for free once the...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Zoom Video Needs a Merger
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cintas Corp: "It's one of the greatest small business companies in the world." Zoom Video Communications Inc: "They're just not making enough money...
