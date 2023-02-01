ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Petersburg man charged in death of Prince George pedestrian

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 3 days ago
PRINCE GEORGE — Police have arrested a suspect they believe hit a pedestrian last month on South Crater Road and left him for dead.

Eric Alonzo Grant, 61, of Petersburg, was arrested Wednesday, according to a police email. He has been charged with felony hit-and-run and driving on a revoked license.

Other charges are pending, police said.

The hit-and-run happened Jan. 10 in the 21000 block of South Crater Road. The pedestrian, later identified as Tiff Pescatello, 59, of Richmond, was walking northbound when he was hit from behind and knocked into a wooded area.

His body was discovered the next morning by a passing motorist.

