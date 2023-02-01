Trending four-star ATH Lawayne McCoy unofficially visits Florida State for fifth time

McCoy speaks with Ron Dugans nearly every day.

Florida State already has two of the best wide receivers in the state committed as part of its 2024 class - four-star prospect Camdon Frier and four-star prospect TJ Abrams. With that being said, this is a recruiting cycle that is loaded with skill talent and the Seminoles are going to push for at least four wide receivers to fill out #Tribe24.

An option on the board that has been gaining a lot of attention nationally over the last few weeks is four-star athlete Lawayne McCoy.

On Saturday, McCoy returned for his fifth unofficial visit to Florida State during his recruitment. It's starting to feel like home for him.

"It was a good time for me. Every time I come here, it's like home for me," McCoy said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "It's about my fifth time being here, so it's kinda home for me."

The south Florida native was able to meet with multiple members of the coaching staff on his visit including running backs coach David Johnson, quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, and graduate assistant Guy Lemonier Jr.

With that being said, his favorite part of the day was spending time with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, who would coach McCoy at the next level if he chooses FSU.

"Just the meeting with coach Dugans, me and him chopping it up 1-on-1," McCoy said. "Him telling me what he liked about my gameplay and my style."

"Coach Dugans, that's my guy," McCoy continued. "Every time I came up here, he was the one showing me around, he was the one talking to me. So me and him have a really good bond, and I hope to keep that bond tight."

McCoy averaged 24.6 yards per catch as a junior which is one reason that he has recently picked up offers from Miami, Michigan State, Kentucky, West Virginia, and others since the new year. Coach Dugans has been impressed with his skillset.

"My change of direction, my ball-skills, that I can win 50-50 balls," McCoy said.

At this stage, McCoy is communicating with Florida State's coaching staff nearly ever day. He plans to return in March alongside his family and isn't set on a commitment date at this time.

Outside of the Seminoles, Miami, West Virginia, Illinois, Texas A&M, and Louisville are among the programs making him a priority.

The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 207 overall prospect, the No. 29 ATH, and the No. 26 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 according to 247Sports.

