ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Trending four-star ATH Lawayne McCoy unofficially visits Florida State for fifth time

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohUyn_0kZLEIRp00

McCoy speaks with Ron Dugans nearly every day.

Florida State already has two of the best wide receivers in the state committed as part of its 2024 class - four-star prospect Camdon Frier and four-star prospect TJ Abrams. With that being said, this is a recruiting cycle that is loaded with skill talent and the Seminoles are going to push for at least four wide receivers to fill out #Tribe24.

READ MORE: Six former Seminole Standouts advance to Super Bowl LVII

An option on the board that has been gaining a lot of attention nationally over the last few weeks is four-star athlete Lawayne McCoy.

On Saturday, McCoy returned for his fifth unofficial visit to Florida State during his recruitment. It's starting to feel like home for him.

"It was a good time for me. Every time I come here, it's like home for me," McCoy said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "It's about my fifth time being here, so it's kinda home for me."

The south Florida native was able to meet with multiple members of the coaching staff on his visit including running backs coach David Johnson, quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, and graduate assistant Guy Lemonier Jr.

With that being said, his favorite part of the day was spending time with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, who would coach McCoy at the next level if he chooses FSU.

"Just the meeting with coach Dugans, me and him chopping it up 1-on-1," McCoy said. "Him telling me what he liked about my gameplay and my style."

"Coach Dugans, that's my guy," McCoy continued. "Every time I came up here, he was the one showing me around, he was the one talking to me. So me and him have a really good bond, and I hope to keep that bond tight."

McCoy averaged 24.6 yards per catch as a junior which is one reason that he has recently picked up offers from Miami, Michigan State, Kentucky, West Virginia, and others since the new year. Coach Dugans has been impressed with his skillset.

"My change of direction, my ball-skills, that I can win 50-50 balls," McCoy said.

At this stage, McCoy is communicating with Florida State's coaching staff nearly ever day. He plans to return in March alongside his family and isn't set on a commitment date at this time.

Outside of the Seminoles, Miami, West Virginia, Illinois, Texas A&M, and Louisville are among the programs making him a priority.

The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 207 overall prospect, the No. 29 ATH, and the No. 26 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 according to 247Sports.

READ MORE: Florida State's full 2023 football schedule released

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

FSU offers 2025 edge defender Bryce Davis

Florida State offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley sophomore edge defender Bryce Davis on Friday. Davis cited FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, who spent some of January in North Carolina recruiting, FSU defensive quality control analyst Cortez Carter, and director of player personnel Chuck Cantor when sharing news of the offer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
athleticbusiness.com

Facility Friday: FSU Dunlap Football Center, American State Bank Sports Complex, Navy Lacrosse Facility, School District's Indoor Athletic Facility

The Florida State University athletics department and Seminole Boosters Inc. hosted a ceremony in mid-December to celebrate the start of work on a new home for Seminole football to be named the Albert J. and Judith A. Dunlap Football Center. Construction of the 150,000-square-foot facility will benefit all the Seminoles’...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Saturday evening First To Know Forecast (02/04/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Expect a chilly Saturday night with increasing cloud cover overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40's by Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around Sunday, with a stray shower possible (though, the majority of the area will trend mostly dry!) High temperatures Sunday will climb to around 70°. There can be some breaks of sunshine throughout Sunday, and skies should clear by Monday morning. Plenty of sunshine and warmth will be here Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 70's Monday and Tuesday. Morning low temperatures early this week will be in the mid 40's, then by midweek they'll be in the mid to upper 50's. Overall, we'll have a warm work week with cool mornings!
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
CAIRO, GA
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy