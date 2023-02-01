ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral arrangements set for John Adams, longtime Cleveland baseball drummer

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
The service arrangements for longtime Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams have been set for this weekend in Northeast Ohio.

Calling hours for Adams, who died Monday at the age of 71 , will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday at the Ferfolia Funeral Home in Sagamore Hills. His funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that individuals make a donation to the John J. Adams Scholarship Fund. The fund's website is http://johnjadamsscholarship.org .

Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams: The night thunder rolled and 'Thunder' struck in Cleveland

Adams was a fixture at Cleveland baseball games for nearly 50 years, dating back to his debut at Cleveland Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973. Once the team moved into Progressive Field in 1994, he was perched at the top of the left-field bleachers.

The Guardians honored Adams last year with a bronze replica of his drum to be shown at Heritage Park. Adams also played his iconic drum with Patrick Carney of the Black Keys .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Funeral arrangements set for John Adams, longtime Cleveland baseball drummer

