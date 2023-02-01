One day after authorities released a description of the vehicle believed to have struck an 83-year-old Hawthorne woman, whose driver left her for dead, a suspect was arrested and charged with the fatal hit-and-run, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

David Romero, 24, of Paterson, was arrested in Glen Rock after witness statements and video surveillance identified a dark-colored Honda CRV as the vehicle that struck Angelina Sanzari as she crossed Lincoln Avenue on Monday morning, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene, according to prosecutors.

Police patrols spotted a similar Honda CRV showing front-end damage traveling on Lincoln Avenue near the scene of the accident in Glen Rock on Wednesday, according to court documents. When officers pulled over Romero and asked what had happened to his car, noting that there appeared to be remnants of human hair stuck in the damage, Romero said he had hit a deer and had his windshield replaced, the documents say.

But upon further questioning at police headquarters, he admitted striking Sanzari and fleeing, police say in an affidavit of probable cause filed with Glen Rock Municipal Court.

Romero was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, endangering an injured victim, and hindering his own apprehension, prosecutors said, as well as multiple summonses related to the crash.

He has been remanded to the Bergen County Jail as he awaits his first appearance in state court.

Prosecutors could not say whether Romero had retained an attorney in his defense as of Wednesday night.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Glen Rock