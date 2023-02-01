Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII halftime show, presented by Apple Music, is set to be one of the best in years. With recent halftime performers such as Maroon 5 (Super Bowl LIII), last year's salute to Los Angeles and hip-hop (Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg) and The Weeknd (during Tom Brady's final Super Bowl win), the Barbados-born singer is maybe the most anticipated performer to take on the NFL's biggest stage -- especially while her fans, "The Rihanna Navy," wait for the Grammy winner's latest album to drop. However, some have not forgotten that Rihanna in 2019 turned down Super Bowl LIV, citing her support of Colin Kaepernick and his fight against police brutality and racial injustice.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO