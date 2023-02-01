Read full article on original website
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
The 10 Best Places to Live in Alaska State for Families
Alaska is one of those states in the US that has vibrant and interesting communities. Places to Live in Alaska State: So, if you have decided to settle down with your family here, then there is so much you can look forward to. A state known for its natural beauty; Alaska has many small towns that are unique in their way.
U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Navy Supervisor of Salvage conduct oil-spill-on-ice exercise in Alaska
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Members from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), and Navy Supervisor of Salvage (SUPSALV) participated in an ice-based pollution response exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage Jan. 30 through Feb. 2. SUPSALV’s contractor, Global PCCI (GPC), simulated an oil...
Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best
Readers of the Alaska Beacon know that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s tough remarks about flaring made during his State of the State speech were basically nothing but hot air. This seems to be a pattern. In a recent op-ed Dunleavy promised that Alaska has “some of the toughest environmental standards in the world,” but offered no […] The post Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Why Alaska’s homelessness experts are ambivalent about the point-in-time count
In an office conference room in Anchorage on Monday evening, volunteers loaded up 1-gallon Ziploc bags with personal hygiene products and snacks. The spread on the conference table included wet wipes, toothbrushes, socks, fruit and veggie pouches, granola bars, Pringles and Kool-Aid. “We’re making care kits for individuals who we’ll...
Dispatches from Juneau: Baby got (gold)back
I ordered a Manhattan at the bar a few nights ago because spiritually, I’m 63 years old. They’re not great, but I feel a certain kinship with the concoction. My mom tells stories of learning to drive with her dad in the passenger seat drinking Manhattans in bulk out of a plastic cup. It should be acknowledged, before we go any farther, that there is/was a certain piquant strain of alcoholism that ran in the family – hence the cocktails on-the-go.
Murkowski announces U.S. Military Service Academy Nominees
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski announced the names of the 32 young Alaskans she is nominating to the U.S. military service academies for the class of 2027. U.S. military service academy nominees are selected based on their academic records, extracurricular activities, and leadership capabilities. Senator Murkowski’s nominees...
AK Mariculture Cluster scores $49m from feds to grow industry
Green energy, marketing, technology , loans among funded projects. The American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March of 2021, was meant to “enable all Americans to respond to and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.”. A significant part of that $3 billion investment went to the EDA, or...
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 2, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Congresswoman Mary Peltola calls for more action and less talk. Not...
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy proposes extending Medicaid coverage for new mothers
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers the 2023 State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Behind Dunleavy are Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has...
OPINION: A modest proposal for Alaska fisheries
AK lawmakers could ban gov from naming NPFMC appointees who have conflicts of interest. (LW preliminary comment: In his “State of the State” address to the Alaska Legislature on January 23, Governor Dunleavy called fishing “the beating heart of Alaska.” He added: “It’s provided food and shaped the culture of Alaska for thousands of years. It’s the largest source of private sector jobs in the state.”
Governor Dunleavy introduces postpartum medicaid expansion, adult home care bills
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced three bills that are components of Alaska's Healthy Families Initiative. HB 59 would allow the extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage from the required 60 days to 12 months. HB 58 would establish an adult home care service. HB 58 would establish an adult home care service. The third bill introduced is related to the implementation of EO 121 which separated the Department of Health and Social Services into the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Family and Community Services (DFCS).
Dispatches from Juneau: Anchorage vs. Alaska
On Monday I watched the Senate Resources Committee talk about natural gas. Apparently, there’s fucking loads of the stuff. I sort of knew this intrinsically, through cultural osmosis, having lived in Alaska my whole life, but having the Natural Resources Commissioner-Designee John Boyle talk about trillions of cubic feet of natural gas swirling around under Cook Inlet put the whole thing into perspective for me.
Representative Peltola hosts first Alaska press gaggle of 118th Congress, announces full committee & subcommittee assignments
Washington, D.C. (KINY) - Following a week of high-profile Alaska news, Representative Peltola welcomed Alaska journalists to her office and over the Internet to an informal press gaggle. The Representative discussed a range of topics that included the Willow Project, the EPA’s Final Determination for Bristol Bay, and resolutions on...
Alaska Public Safety officials release a draft policy to put body cameras on troopers
The Alaska Department of Public Safety has released a draft of its policy for state troopers to wear body-worn cameras, and it’s seeking public input on the proposal. Public Safety spokesman Austin McDaniel said the department has been pushing for body cameras for troopers for several years. In 2022, the state approved spending $3.6 million to get cameras on state and wildlife troopers, deputy fire marshals and village public safety officers. Another nearly $1 million came from federal grants.
Alaska Fisheries Report 02 February 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Kodiak’s tanner crab fleet goes fishing, story by KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth, KCAW’s Robert Woolsey reports on the lawsuit that would halt king salmon trolling, and Izzy Ross of KDLG tells of the governor’s vow to fight the Pebble veto.
Alaska Attorney General, 19 others warn Walgreens, CVS, about reported plan to mail abortion pills
Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 19 other attorneys general are warning Walgreens and CVS pharmacies that any plans to mail abortion-inducing pills is illegal and unsafe. Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor signed the letter. “As the principal legal and law enforcement officers of our 20 states, we offer...
5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning. The temblor, which struck at 5:48 a.m., was initially measured at magnitude 4.7 before being upgraded. The earthquake centered about 78 miles west of Anchorage, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, and hit closest to...
Remains found in 1997 near Canadian border identified as hunter last seen in the 70s
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cold case investigators have identified human remains that are approximately five decades old, according to the Alaska Bureau of Investigation. An online dispatch said that a human skull was discovered by a hunter near the Porcupine River, approximately eight miles from the Canadian Border, on July 23, 1997. The dispatch says that troopers responded to the scene, but did not find any additional remains. Troopers then sent the skull to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, and listed the suspected cause of death as a bear mauling.
