Huntersville, NC

Cheesecake Factory to open in Birkdale Village during 2023

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ClhG_0kZLCqnv00

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Do you like Cheesecake? Well, make that cheesecake and a ton of other food.

Hopefully, your answer was ‘yes!’

Here’s when the Shamrock Shake will return to McDonald’s

According to a spokesperson, The Cheesecake Factory announced it would open a new location in Birkdale Village during the second half of 2023.

In a statement to Queen City News, the spokesperson wrote:

“The Cheesecake Factory is very pleased to confirm that we are opening in Birkdale Village later this year.

We anticipate opening in the second half of the year.

We have greatly enjoyed being part of the greater Charlotte community since opening there in 2002, and we are excited to open a second restaurant in the area.”

The other Cheesecake Factory, referenced by the spokesperson in her statement, is located in SouthPark Mall .





