S&P 500 Rises to the Highest Level in Five Months Thursday as Meta Leads a Tech Comeback

Stock Futures Dip Slightly as Traders Assess Fed Chair Powell's Inflation Remarks
U.S. stock futures slid Wednesday morning, putting Wall Street on track for another losing session as traders assessed the latest comments from the Federal Reserve chief. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 78 points. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.4%, and Nasdaq-100 futures shed 0.4%. To be sure, futures pared some losses following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
European Markets Close Slightly Higher Ahead of Powell Speech
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets nudged fractionally higher Tuesday as investors awaited comments from central bank officials including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was choppy through the session and provisionally closed up 0.15%. Oil and gas stocks climbed 2.8% as household goods...
SoftBank's Vision Fund Posts Fourth Straight Quarter of Losses as Tech Slump Hits Japanese Giant
SoftBank's flagship investment arm, the Vision Fund, posted its fourth straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as a slump in technology valuations continues to hit the Japanese giant. Some of SoftBank's worst-performing investments were Chinese artificial intelligence firm SenseTime and Indonesian technology group GoTo, both of which have seen shares plummet...
Pinterest Shares Slip on Fourth-Quarter Revenue Miss and Weak Forecast
Pinterest said it expects sales in the first quarter to increase in the "low single digits" from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting growth of 6.9% to $614.8 million. The company's fourth-quarter earnings report comes after digital ad companies like Facebook parent Meta and Google parent Alphabet reported tepid numbers.
Bitcoin Rises Above $23,000 After Fed Chair Powell Says Inflation Is Coming Down
Bitcoin rose above $23,000 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed an economics forum in Washington, D.C., saying that inflation is coming down. Bitcoin added 1% to $23,236.80, according to Coin Metrics. Ether rose 1.3% to $1,667.63. Bitcoin struggled to hold the $23,000 level on Monday after dipping below that mark over the weekend.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNBC Daily Open: Powell's Speech Was Hawkish. Investors' Mood Was Bullish
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. U.S. stocks rallied on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, despite...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chegg, Hertz and Oak Street Health
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Pinterest — Pinterest shares tumbled 5.2% on Tuesday after the image discovery company posted mixed quarterly results. While its adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents was greater than Refintiv analysts' estimate of 27 cents per share, its posted revenue of $877 million fell below the $886 million estimate. Companies that rely on ad revenue have struggled with demand amid a macro downturn.
Winklevoss Twins' Crypto Exchange Gemini to Contribute $100 Million to Genesis Bankruptcy Recovery
Crypto exchange Gemini will contribute $100 million in cash to a recovery plan for bankrupt crypto lender Genesis. The exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins, said the funds would be reserved for its Earn users, who had about $900 million of assets frozen when Genesis paused withdrawals. Crypto exchange Gemini...
Kelly Evans: How Can Margins NOT Collapse?
Here's the problem with the blockbuster January jobs report: if it's for real, corporate profits are in trouble. And if it's not, then the economy is slowing. Either outcome bodes poorly for the business cycle, which is why I can't get on board with those demanding more Fed rate hikes in response. But if we take it at face value that indeed the labor market is still this strong right now, it may well trigger its own demise, much like the old saw in commodities markets that "the cure for higher prices is higher prices."
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Google announces AI program Bard, its rival to ChatGPT. President Biden delivers the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET. What does the future of TV look like? We asked over a dozen industry insiders. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Chegg, Baidu, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hertz and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Chegg — Shares dropped 22.7% following its earnings report Monday . The company gave first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance that was below analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv. Chegg noted subscriber growth challenges and concerns related to the health of the broader economy.
SocGen Reports 64% Slide in Annual Profits But Beats Market Expectations
The latest results came in higher than expectations. Analysts had estimated a net income of 905 million euros for the quarter and 1.5 billion euros for the full year, according to Refinitiv. Shares of the French lender are down more than 20% over the last 12 months. Societe Generale on...
Jim Cramer Says the Economy Is Headed for a Soft Landing
CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors that he thinks the Federal Reserve will steer the economy to a soft landing. Stocks fell on Monday as investors grew cautious of rising bond yields. Cramer, who has said in recent weeks that the market is in bull mode, doubled down on his...
Alphabet Shares Fall 7% Following Google's A.I. Event
Shares of Alphabet tumbled Wednesday after the company held an event that showed off its new artificial intelligence chatbot. Google officially announced Bard Monday, and the company said it will begin rolling out the technology in the coming weeks. Google's event took place just one day after Microsoft hosted its...
Disney Will Report Earnings for the First Time Since Bob Iger's Return – What to Expect
LOS ANGELES – While shareholders will still be keyed in to see how many subscribers Disney's suite of streaming services added during the fiscal first-quarter report, the focus of Wednesday's earnings will be the return of CEO Bob Iger. His reinstatement coincides with a contentious proxy battle with activist...
Mark Mobius: Adani Had ‘Big Problems' That Put Me Off, But India Still Looks Appealing
Investor Mark Mobius said fraud accusations against Indian conglomerate Adani should be viewed in isolation and could in fact alert people to the size and opportunities in the Indian market. Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 accused Adani Group, one of India's biggest companies, of accounting fraud and stock...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Pinterest, Chegg, Take-Two Interactive and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Pinterest — The social media stock shed more than 7% after revenue for the recent quarter fell short of analysts' expectations. Pinterest also shared guidance for the first quarter that was lighter than expected and said it expects sales to increase by "low single digits" versus the 6.9% growth rate expected by analysts.
Chinese Tech Giant Alibaba Working on a ChatGPT Rival; Shares Jump
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba told CNBC Wednesday that it is working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining the flurry of tech firms to jump on board the chatbot hype. Alibaba joins a flurry of technology firms including Google and Baidu to respond to OpenAI and Microsoft's ChatGPT AI chatbot. Chinese...
