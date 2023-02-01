Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wmay.com
Taylorville teen sentenced to four days in jail over school shooter hoax
A Taylorville teen will spend a couple of more days in jail for a bogus threat directed against his high school. Newschannel 20 reports 18-year-old Payton Chronister pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge of disorderly conduct. Authorities say Chronister wrote a note on a bathroom wall at Taylorville High...
wmay.com
Arrests on various charges made at recent traffic stop
Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop conducted as part of a Sangamon County drug investigation. In the course of that investigation, members of the county’s DIRT Team made that traffic stop Tuesday in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue East. The driver, 37-year-old Amber Czerniak,...
Police report shows EMS worker on trial tried to influence officer’s ‘recollection’ of murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Another motion has been filed in the murder trial of Earl Moore Jr. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Earl Moore Jr. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright filed a motion in Limine Tuesday that forbids certain […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges
Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
newschannel20.com
Taylorville student who made school threats sentenced to 4 days in jail
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville High School student who made threats to the high school pleaded guilty on Friday to disorderly conduct, a class four felony. Payton Chronister, 18, appeared in court via zoom and was sentenced to four days in jail with credit for two days, served, and 18 months probation.
newschannel20.com
Sheriff: Son stabs mom in neck
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male was arrested on Thursday after Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a female who was stabbed. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 1:10 p.m. they found a 51-year-old female on Lehman Drive with multiple stab wounds to her body and neck.
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
Springfield man found guilty after planning to ‘occupy’ Capitol on Jan. 6
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man was found guilty on federal charges for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021. 41-year-old Thomas Adams Jr. was arrested in April 2021. He was found guilty Tuesday of the felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting entering as well as the misdemeanor charge […]
Coroner releases name of 13-year-old who died in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released more details about the boy who died in a shooting on Monday night. A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Jan. 30 at Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room after suffering a gunshot wound. The victim is identified as Marquez. N. Otis of Decatur, Ill. The […]
foxillinois.com
Identity of 13-year-old shot and killed in Decatur released
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Decatur by a 16-year-old has been identified. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says the victim was identified as Marquez N. Otis, of Decatur. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington woman dead after Peoria shooting Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman who was in critical condition from a shooting has been pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. According to Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, the victim was 29-year-old Sara Gater, of Bloomington, IL. She was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition.
foxillinois.com
Police: 38-year-old shot and left with life-threatening injuries
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 38-year-old Decatur man was left with life-threatening injuries after they were shot on Thursday night, according to the Decatur Police Department. According to police, at 11:29 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. 22nd Street, 22nd Street Discount Liquor, about a 38-year-old man who was shot.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for missing teen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen Thursday. According to a Bloomington press release, 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel of Bloomington was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Steel ran from the area after a brief argument with his family....
25newsnow.com
Assault weapons ban challenged in Decatur courtroom
DECATUR (25 News Now) - A lawsuit against the assault weapons ban was heard Friday in Macon County Court, and the judge pledges to make a quick decision. The lawsuit was filed by Republican State Rep. Dan Caulkins, whose district includes parts of McLean County. It is the eighth legal challenge so far.
WAND TV
Riverton man gets federal prison time for fraudulently preparing taxes
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Riverton man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for fraudulently preparing taxes. Jason Hines, 50, was sentenced Wednesday for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910. He was also ordered...
wmay.com
Key Springfield project manager arrested for violating court order of protection
A key player in the city of Springfield’s economic development efforts is on leave after a recent arrest. The Illinois Times reports that the city’s business projects manager, Ravi Doshi, has taken family leave after being arrested in late December on a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection taken out by his estranged wife.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing Bloomington man found
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Police say Darryl J. Steel was reported missing earlier today at around 9:10 a.m. - running from the area after a family argument. Police say Steel is autistic and suffers from...
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
newschannel20.com
Coroner identifies man found dead in Lowe's parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon has identified the 56-year-old individual found dead in a semi-truck in the Lowe's parking lot on Saturday. Allmon says the man was identified as James Barksdale, of Springfield. Preliminary autopsy findings showed no evidence of injury or trauma. The...
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Comments / 0