Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Polaris Industries (PII) Declares $0.65 Dividend
Polaris Industries said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Dividend
KLA-Tencor said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Apple (AAPL) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Apple said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Declares $0.38 Dividend
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.53 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
DTE Energy (DTE) Declares $0.95 Dividend
DTE Energy said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share ($3.81 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.95 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Tradeweb Markets (TW) Declares $0.09 Dividend
Tradeweb Markets said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
B. Riley Financial Cuts Stake in Marchex (MCHX)
Fintel reports that B. Riley Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.82MM shares of Marchex, Inc. (MCHX). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.02MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in COASTAL FINANCIAL (CCB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.68MM shares of COASTAL FINANCIAL CORP (CCB). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 0.64MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.74% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend
Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) with Overweight Recommendation
On February 3, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals with a Overweight recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $36.92. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.26% from its latest reported closing price of $30.20.
NASDAQ
Energizer Holdings (ENR) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Energizer Holdings said on January 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Marriott International (MAR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.16MM shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 7, 2019 they reported 16.55MM shares and 4.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Travelers Companies (TRV)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.14MM shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV). This represents 8.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 19.78MM shares and 8.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.34MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
HSBC Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Buy Recommendation
On February 2, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Globant with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $243.47. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.32% from its latest reported closing price of $169.88.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Franklin Covey (FC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.11MM shares of Franklin Covey Co. (FC). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.34MM shares and 9.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.56MM shares of Bank Ozk (OZK). This represents 9.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 39.42MM shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 21.78MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Comments / 0